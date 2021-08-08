 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Lindbergh's baby dies   (upi.com) divider line
11
    More: Sad, Lindbergh kidnapping, Charles Lindbergh, Jon Lindbergh, Scuba diving, Bruno Hauptmann, Stanford University, Atlantic Ocean, pilot's license  
•       •       •

417 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Aug 2021 at 2:02 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Shame his dad was a supernazi. He sounds like a pretty cool guy.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lindbergh's baby dies


I did Nazi that coming.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you are ever looking for a fun fiction read...check out Stolen Away.
A fictional account of the kidnapping.
 
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
R.I.P., Lumburgh's baby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
R.I.P., Limbaugh's baby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All right! I admit it! I'm the Lindbergh baby! Wah wah! Goo goo! I miss my fly-fly dada!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP flyer dude
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
True story: my paternal grandma got detained for a few hours since they thought she was the little German woman who stole that kid. lol

/and she never shed her thick accent despite living 94 yrs.
//so that's where i get my bullheadedness from. screw you guys. it's genetic.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was this MANY days old when I found out that Lindbergh's baby was located and was still alive until recently
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: I was this MANY days old when I found out that Lindbergh's baby was located and was still alive until recently


He was a Lindbergh baby not thee Lindbergh baby.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Repeat?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.