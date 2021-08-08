 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Hemlock is invading American parks and backyards. Socrates unavailable for comment   (usatoday.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Makes a decent tea tho, ask Socrates.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

alechemist: Makes a decent tea tho, ask Socrates.


The headline SAID he was unavailable.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But seriously, that stuff is ALL OVER this year. I don't recall it being like this before.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At this rate literally every plant in this region will be hemlock by 2029.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Peppervine is taking over here.

It just appeared out of nowhere a few years ago.  Birds probably.

aggie-horticulture.tamu.eduView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

buttercat: Peppervine is taking over here.

It just appeared out of nowhere a few years ago.  Birds probably.

[aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu image 500x375]


Those farking ring necked doves... I blame them for no reason.
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around these parts, it's Pokeweed. It's farking everywhere. If anyone knows a good way to kill this sh*t, please tell me.
 
Sum Guye [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steve Martin-Death Of Socrates
Youtube RVc8jwYexjE
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kills the Covid better then any Vaccine.

not really
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch out for the Giant Hogweed too, nasty plant and can blister and burn your skin

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread has me in stitches.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: Peppervine is taking over here.

It just appeared out of nowhere a few years ago.  Birds probably.

[aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu image 500x375]


That looks delicious.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had some in the back of our yard. We also had zero Socrateses in our yard, so I guess it works as a repellant.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what's the fear here? Don't eat farking random plants in your yard. Ya morans.

Even as a kid in SoCal I knew oleander bushes were everywhere, it was deadly poisonous, and not to @&#%ing eat it. Why would I?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Watch out for the Giant Hogweed too, nasty plant and can blister and burn your skin

[Fark user image image 401x550]


That's just Queen Anne's Lace. A member of the aster genus. Basically a wild carrot.

They are delicious
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: So what's the fear here? Don't eat farking random plants in your yard. Ya morans.

Even as a kid in SoCal I knew oleander bushes were everywhere, it was deadly poisonous, and not to @&#%ing eat it. Why would I?


Nah. Darker the berry...

Delicious
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
illegal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Illegals kill more.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is more hemlock a danger? We are just asking questions here.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: So what's the fear here? Don't eat farking random plants in your yard. Ya morans.

Even as a kid in SoCal I knew oleander bushes were everywhere, it was deadly poisonous, and not to @&#%ing eat it. Why would I?


That infringes on their constitutional freedumbs
Who are you to tell someone they can't eat poisonous plants you communist
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uberalice: Around these parts, it's Pokeweed. It's farking everywhere. If anyone knows a good way to kill this sh*t, please tell me.


Pull it up and dig out the roots, before it starts to set seeds.  The roots are big and it will resprout if you don't get them up.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"USE HERBICIDES" they commanded, guaranteeing more extinction of species at a time when entire watersheds are being reduced to ash each week.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uberalice: Around these parts, it's Pokeweed. It's farking everywhere. If anyone knows a good way to kill this sh*t, please tell me.


Poke salat. Pressure cook the leaves w some bacon. Eat w cornbread
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dave0821: GregInIndy: So what's the fear here? Don't eat farking random plants in your yard. Ya morans.

Even as a kid in SoCal I knew oleander bushes were everywhere, it was deadly poisonous, and not to @&#%ing eat it. Why would I?

That infringes on their constitutional freedumbs
Who are you to tell someone they can't eat poisonous plants you communist


Nothing that a gallon of buttermilk ranch couldn't fix up.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: uberalice: Around these parts, it's Pokeweed. It's farking everywhere. If anyone knows a good way to kill this sh*t, please tell me.

Pull it up and dig out the roots, before it starts to set seeds.  The roots are big and it will resprout if you don't get them up.


Take the root and scrape w a knife. Toss it in a bucket of water for a few days or until water is just a smudge discolored. Let dogs cats chickens drink the water. Natural wormer
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I would backpedal warily into a bush, but it's probably hemlock.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that one of those invasive species that is over here, because some spoiled rich idiot who was the heir of a large fortune, back in the 19th century, decided he wanted to import to the Americas, every plant and animal ever mentioned by Shakespeare?  I use him as a case study on why both people can be too rich, and why rich people don't make good decisions for everyone else.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

puffy999: But seriously, that stuff is ALL OVER this year. I don't recall it being like this before.


This is what happens when you chop down all the natural vegetation. Other stuff tends to grow.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Subtonic: HighlanderRPI: Watch out for the Giant Hogweed too, nasty plant and can blister and burn your skin

[Fark user image image 401x550]

That's just Queen Anne's Lace. A member of the aster genus. Basically a wild carrot.

They are delicious


That is so not true it is almost painful to read.  Hogweed is taking over Canada and it is frightening how noxious that plant is.   I live in California and poison oak is everywhere, but I pity the parts of Canada overrun with Hogweed.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Watch out for the Giant Hogweed too, nasty plant and can blister and burn your skin

[Fark user image 401x550]


It was also a terrible Genesis song.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

puffy999: But seriously, that stuff is ALL OVER this year. I don't recall it being like this before.


In the last 3ish years it has been blowing up around me.  You'd see it every once in a while, but now it's at every woods/grass transition and every freshly cut right of way.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: So what's the fear here? Don't eat farking random plants in your yard. Ya morans.

Even as a kid in SoCal I knew oleander bushes were everywhere, it was deadly poisonous, and not to @&#%ing eat it. Why would I?


Everyone you know would consider you a clown.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: So what's the fear here? Don't eat farking random plants in your yard. Ya morans.

Even as a kid in SoCal I knew oleander bushes were everywhere, it was deadly poisonous, and not to @&#%ing eat it. Why would I?


I still remember as a kid growing up in Texas hearing a story about a boy scout troop that used oleander sticks to roast marshmallows.  As you can imagine it did not end well. Think they just got sick not dead.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Privet hedge and bradford pear trees make kudzu look tame by comparison. I've pulled both up with a tractor and burned. Just to have more take its place. I'm buying 32 acres of what used to be open pasture with a 2 acre pond for about half what it was worth 10 yrs ago. Old man died and they took livestock off of it and the ornamental pear trees and privet have made it so thick you about have to cut your way through it
 
artifishy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spleef420
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

illegal: Illegals kill more.


Oh, look, it's this racist asshole.
 
Michic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

spleef420: illegal: Illegals kill more.

Oh, look, it's this racist asshole.


Yes, we know.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Subtonic: HighlanderRPI: Watch out for the Giant Hogweed too, nasty plant and can blister and burn your skin

[Fark user image image 401x550]

That's just Queen Anne's Lace. A member of the aster genus. Basically a wild carrot.

They are delicious

That is so not true it is almost painful to read.  Hogweed is taking over Canada and it is frightening how noxious that plant is.   I live in California and poison oak is everywhere, but I pity the parts of Canada overrun with Hogweed.


Taking over Canada...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: So what's the fear here? Don't eat farking random plants in your yard. Ya morans.

Even as a kid in SoCal I knew oleander bushes were everywhere, it was deadly poisonous, and not to @&#%ing eat it. Why would I?


Because hemlock has hollow stems and sometimes a kid will make a whistle out of it. And then their skin blisters, their lips go numb, then their throat and then their chest.
 
acouvis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The article makes a big deal out of it being poisonous but fails to mention many other common plants are toxic as well...

Not tough to buy oleanders for example...

https://www.amazon.com/Oleander-Plant​s​/s?k=Oleander+Plants
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: So what's the fear here? Don't eat farking random plants in your yard. Ya morans.

Even as a kid in SoCal I knew oleander bushes were everywhere, it was deadly poisonous, and not to @&#%ing eat it. Why would I?


It's a respiratory depressant, so if you mow it it can kill you (has to be a big area).  Also if you walk through it, touch your clothes, and then touch your eyes, nose, or mouth it can be enough to cause breathing issues; especially in children.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

illegal: Illegals kill more.


YOU DON'T GET IT. THIS IS THE FARKING CATALINA WINE MIXER. GODDAMN IT.
 
