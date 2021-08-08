 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Woman walks around Manhattan, wastes her time documenting the sheer volume of wasted food and consumer goods in the mountains of garbage. Otherwise known as a person with nothing better to do   (theguardian.com) divider line
76
    More: Interesting, New York City, Recycling, Anna Sacks, Waste, Waste management, Sacks' social media channels, depths of this particular bag of trash, best trash finds  
•       •       •

769 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Aug 2021 at 12:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



76 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
LOL. I would have gone with her, and come back and berated everyone for the way they live.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Eh..you gonna eat that..?"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The garbage piles on every block are larger, but they're a lot more organized than they used to be.  They may be trying to form a union.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's asking for New York's manager.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, almost nobody does anything that actually matters anyway.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Food waste should be illegal.
End of the story.
This is a waxbeans thread 😂💯
 
darch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Food waste should be illegal.
End of the story.
This is a waxbeans threadshiatter thread 😂💯
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Food waste should be illegal.
End of the story.
This is a waxbeans thread 😂💯


This. Someone recently got fired for handing out bagels to the homeless from the shop he worked at when they were going to be thrown away. These are the same places that put padlocks on their dumpsters because they'll be damned if a starving person eats one crumb they haven't paid for, even if they weren't going to get money for it anyway.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: waxbeans: Food waste should be illegal.
End of the story.
This is a waxbeans thread 😂💯

This. Someone recently got fired for handing out bagels to the homeless from the shop he worked at when they were going to be thrown away. These are the same places that put padlocks on their dumpsters because they'll be damned if a starving person eats one crumb they haven't paid for, even if they weren't going to get money for it anyway.


😔
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Dumbmitter - She's exposing a major flaw in our consumption driven society.  Good on her.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: This. Someone recently got fired for handing out bagels to the homeless from the shop he worked at when they were going to be thrown away. These are the same places that put padlocks on their dumpsters because they'll be damned if a starving person eats one crumb they haven't paid for, even if they weren't going to get money for it anyway.


Thank lawyers. Give somebody food - you're legally liable for its safety. Leave an open dumpster? Same thing - you're liable if somebody harms themselves with the contents.

You could presumably fix that by rewording laws/etc., but nobody cares enough to bother.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And let me add this preemptively
The Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act was created to encourage food donation to nonprofit organizations by minimizing liability. Signed into United States law by President Bill Clinton, this law, named after Representative Bill Emerson (who encouraged the proposal but died before it was passed), makes it easier to donate 'apparently wholesome food' by excluding donor liability except in cases of gross negligence or intentional misconduct.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trialpha: Herr Morgenstern: This. Someone recently got fired for handing out bagels to the homeless from the shop he worked at when they were going to be thrown away. These are the same places that put padlocks on their dumpsters because they'll be damned if a starving person eats one crumb they haven't paid for, even if they weren't going to get money for it anyway.

Thank lawyers. Give somebody food - you're legally liable for its safety. Leave an open dumpster? Same thing - you're liable if somebody harms themselves with the contents.

You could presumably fix that by rewording laws/etc., but nobody cares enough to bother.


Actually. See my comment right under you
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone believes my trash has value worthy of salvage, they are welcome to it.

My next load will have two old stereos. I cannot find a place within two hours who will take them for recycling, and got no responses on craigslist. So what is the solution here? One was left by a renter who didn't want it, and I dutifully didn't throw out a "perfectly good stereo" for almost a decade. The other was given to me at 13. They even have decent, removable speakers.

By decent, I mean still inferior to a cheap, modern Bluetooth. And the stereos play CDs, and well, CDs. I'd probably still use it if mp3s and streaming hadn't taken over. What is more wasteful? Endless use of CDs or pitching this useless old device?

I have a stationary bike whose frame cracked. It's probably weldable. I'm not a welder. I cannot find a welder to repair it for me. It's on craigslist right now. Free. I guarantee you it winds up in a landfill. The band is still good, the electronics are fine. 6,000 miles and less than a year old.

I mostly skimmed tfa and certainly didn't go through all of this lady's videos. I agree about corporations destroying goods so they don't take away from sales. That sucks. And I'm sure there are other items I'd agree with her on.

But anyway, if the stuff I throw away would be worth the time to salvage and sell or reuse, I wouldn't have thrown it away. It's not. This is stuff salvation army would consider trash and refuse to take. Stuff no recycling centers deal with.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't have kids and your impact will be exponentially less than most

and you can pretty much do the whatever the hell you want
and be way ahead of everybody else in terms of
pointless contribution to a now lost cause
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kerosene, meet orange.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me go even further considering the amount of resources exhausted to create food I believe that even food eating contest and food tossing contest even those are wasteful and should probably be against the law or require a like donation of food to a charitable food distribution entity
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: waxbeans: Food waste should be illegal.
End of the story.
This is a waxbeans thread 😂💯

This. Someone recently got fired for handing out bagels to the homeless from the shop he worked at when they were going to be thrown away. These are the same places that put padlocks on their dumpsters because they'll be damned if a starving person eats one crumb they haven't paid for, even if they weren't going to get money for it anyway.


We had a place that instructed employees to pour bleach over food in the dumpster. The health dept had to get involved, community outrage, it was a while thing....
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: waxbeans: Food waste should be illegal.
End of the story.
This is a waxbeans thread 😂💯

This. Someone recently got fired for handing out bagels to the homeless from the shop he worked at when they were going to be thrown away. These are the same places that put padlocks on their dumpsters because they'll be damned if a starving person eats one crumb they haven't paid for, even if they weren't going to get money for it anyway.


Did they also try to feed them muffin stumps and get them to pull a rickshaw?
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: And let me add this preemptively
The Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act was created to encourage food donation to nonprofit organizations by minimizing liability. Signed into United States law by President Bill Clinton, this law, named after Representative Bill Emerson (who encouraged the proposal but died before it was passed), makes it easier to donate 'apparently wholesome food' by excluding donor liability except in cases of gross negligence or intentional misconduct.


Oh look, a foothold to get sued. Better not risk it and just toss everything.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's a gross but interesting hobby. If you want to see food waste, come to Florida. Disney is probably the number one food waster in the country.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sam Kinison about world hunger (1st Letterman appearance)
Youtube VKNoJ2BzSRU
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why we don't deserve to ever leave this planet. We are wasteful parasites who destroy everything. We need to perish, right here.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CFitzsimmons: Herr Morgenstern: waxbeans: Food waste should be illegal.
End of the story.
This is a waxbeans thread 😂💯

This. Someone recently got fired for handing out bagels to the homeless from the shop he worked at when they were going to be thrown away. These are the same places that put padlocks on their dumpsters because they'll be damned if a starving person eats one crumb they haven't paid for, even if they weren't going to get money for it anyway.

We had a place that instructed employees to pour bleach over food in the dumpster. The health dept had to get involved, community outrage, it was a while thing....


😲🤬🔪 JK but that's farked
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trialpha: waxbeans: And let me add this preemptively
The Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act was created to encourage food donation to nonprofit organizations by minimizing liability. Signed into United States law by President Bill Clinton, this law, named after Representative Bill Emerson (who encouraged the proposal but died before it was passed), makes it easier to donate 'apparently wholesome food' by excluding donor liability except in cases of gross negligence or intentional misconduct.

Oh look, a foothold to get sued. Better not risk it and just toss everything.


What? Clearly you're not aware how hard gross negligence is to prove.
It's not like you're simply trying to imply that OJ killed someone.
It's like you actually have to prove the outrageous negligence that occurred.
That's actually a pretty high threshold.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trialpha: Herr Morgenstern: This. Someone recently got fired for handing out bagels to the homeless from the shop he worked at when they were going to be thrown away. These are the same places that put padlocks on their dumpsters because they'll be damned if a starving person eats one crumb they haven't paid for, even if they weren't going to get money for it anyway.

Thank lawyers. Give somebody food - you're legally liable for its safety. Leave an open dumpster? Same thing - you're liable if somebody harms themselves with the contents.

You could presumably fix that by rewording laws/etc., but nobody cares enough to bother.

I get so many comments [on Instagram] that say, well, corporations want to donate but they can't because they'll be sued," she says. Yet in 1996, Congress passed the Good Samaritan Food Donation Act in order to create a national standard around the liability faced by food donors, as state laws vary widely. The act offers protection from criminal and civil liability to people who donate food that meets certain requirements to nonprofit organizations. Restaurants and retail grocers are covered under the act, but Sacks argues not enough people or businesses know about it or take advantage of it.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: Well that's a gross but interesting hobby. If you want to see food waste, come to Florida. Disney is probably the number one food waster in the country.


Vs restaurant chains across fifty states, all owned by Yum foods or whatever?

Highly doubtful.
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 Hours of Princess Leia Walking in NYC (Official Video)
Youtube 7DCDYSJwwE4
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it looks like corporate greed, laziness, and general disinterest is the conclusion of tfa, and not consumers. Unless we somehow blame consumers for a company prepping X things to sell, consumers buying fewer than X, and the company throwing away their remainder.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing about it... To change this, it's a lot more difficult than people think. There's so many facets to the issue.... For instance, It's not just wasting less, we need to produce less. If we produce less, the whole "I want it all and I want it NOW" mentality we all have has got to go, because the only way we can have it available at all places at all times is to produce way, way too much of it, whatever "it" may be. With abundance comes waste, because there is no way to make use of more than you can possibly use without using further resources that could have been better used elsewhere.
I'm not saying we shouldn't waste less, I'm just saying that to do so would affect all of us in many ways that aren't obvious, and it's helpful to be aware of that as we move forward with all of our ideas about what "they" should do. (It's always "they" for some reason, even when we're talking about society as a whole).

Now If you'll excuse me, I've gotta remove this beam from my eye...
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York is a place of excess and covered in garbage?

SAY IT AIN'T SO! And fetch my fainting couch!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

70Ford: [YouTube video: 10 Hours of Princess Leia Walking in NYC (Official Video)]


OMG no one send this to
@mickey.ruiz at Ticktok.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Food waste should be illegal.
End of the story.
This is a waxbeans thread 😂💯


You can't have abundance without waste. The only way to not waste food would be to not produce enough.

That being said, I get the sentiment because Holy shiat does this nation waste a lot of food. We can definitely do better.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

trialpha: waxbeans: And let me add this preemptively
The Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act was created to encourage food donation to nonprofit organizations by minimizing liability. Signed into United States law by President Bill Clinton, this law, named after Representative Bill Emerson (who encouraged the proposal but died before it was passed), makes it easier to donate 'apparently wholesome food' by excluding donor liability except in cases of gross negligence or intentional misconduct.

Oh look, a foothold to get sued. Better not risk it and just toss everything.


Yeah it's not like the USDA or FDA sends a team of lawyers to help you out in your lawsuit. Small biz gets sued and they're on their own and likely to lose

Much cheaper to prevent a lawsuit than leave yourself open to a huge settlement
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

One Size Fits Some: waxbeans: Food waste should be illegal.
End of the story.
This is a waxbeans thread 😂💯

You can't have abundance without waste. The only way to not waste food would be to not produce enough.

That being said, I get the sentiment because Holy shiat does this nation waste a lot of food. We can definitely do better.


Like like fast food places can't make a food paste of stuff they're about to toss and make it available for donations AKA free or for pennies for customers who want the food paste.
AKA somebody short on money.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My brief time in lower Manhattan I was disgusted by this alleged great city having piles of garbage on the sidewalk.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She really should get over her internalized, toxic shame over being a bag lady.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: trialpha: waxbeans: And let me add this preemptively
The Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act was created to encourage food donation to nonprofit organizations by minimizing liability. Signed into United States law by President Bill Clinton, this law, named after Representative Bill Emerson (who encouraged the proposal but died before it was passed), makes it easier to donate 'apparently wholesome food' by excluding donor liability except in cases of gross negligence or intentional misconduct.

Oh look, a foothold to get sued. Better not risk it and just toss everything.

Yeah it's not like the USDA or FDA sends a team of lawyers to help you out in your lawsuit. Small biz gets sued and they're on their own and likely to lose

Much cheaper to prevent a lawsuit than leave yourself open to a huge settlement


Wow.
Why am I surprised Fark is the home of let's carry water for companies and business people fark the average man
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Food waste is a real thing and yet over 50% of Americans are severely overweight, obese, morbidly obese, or super morbidly obese. Maybe if we focused on making personal responsibility first and foremost, then availability of high quality food instead of shiat like treats, donuts and mcdonalds, then the problem might not exist.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: Food waste is a real thing and yet over 50% of Americans are severely overweight, obese, morbidly obese, or super morbidly obese. Maybe if we focused on making personal responsibility first and foremost, then availability of high quality food instead of shiat like treats, donuts and mcdonalds, then the problem might not exist.


What? Okay. As a fat person I'm personally offended.
Part of the reason I am fat is because my mother would hit me upside the head if I didn't clean my plate.
Would you just said is actually quite offensive fat people are not why there's food waste.
Fat people aren't wasting food they're eating it down to the last farking crumb what the fark are you even talking about man.
Food wastes throwing food away because it hasn't sold.
Food wastes when you chop up produce and don't use the unattractive stuff to make a stock.
JFC
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: One Size Fits Some: waxbeans: Food waste should be illegal.
End of the story.
This is a waxbeans thread 😂💯

You can't have abundance without waste. The only way to not waste food would be to not produce enough.

That being said, I get the sentiment because Holy shiat does this nation waste a lot of food. We can definitely do better.

Like like fast food places can't make a food paste of stuff they're about to toss and make it available for donations AKA free or for pennies for customers who want the food paste.
AKA somebody short on money.


I'm sure they could, at significant additional cost to the company and consumer and by using even more resources. The better solution would be to not cook and hold so much food in the first place so the only waste would be literal scraps, but then we'd have to wait fifteen minutes for our burger instead of 3. As a society we are not willing to do that, apparently.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
WON'T SOMEONE PLEASE!!!! THINK OF THE CHILDREN!!!!

/wrong thread?
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Call the Guy: trialpha: waxbeans: And let me add this preemptively
The Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act was created to encourage food donation to nonprofit organizations by minimizing liability. Signed into United States law by President Bill Clinton, this law, named after Representative Bill Emerson (who encouraged the proposal but died before it was passed), makes it easier to donate 'apparently wholesome food' by excluding donor liability except in cases of gross negligence or intentional misconduct.

Oh look, a foothold to get sued. Better not risk it and just toss everything.

Yeah it's not like the USDA or FDA sends a team of lawyers to help you out in your lawsuit. Small biz gets sued and they're on their own and likely to lose

Much cheaper to prevent a lawsuit than leave yourself open to a huge settlement

Wow.
Why am I surprised Fark is the home of let's carry water for companies and business people fark the average man


Lot's of libs on Fark old bean

You're minimizing the problem and seem uncaring about real people who own real businesses who would be ruined by one lawsuit

You want to risk your livelihood handing out food to the homeless? Get a loan, start a restaurant, try to stay afloat, and then spend all of your free time, which you will have none, dealing with a lawsuit that is eating you alive

I said small business you obtuse snot. You know, real people, not some shiatty corp like wallyworld

Easy to be brave railing about the world from the comfort and safety of mom's troll farm
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Call the Guy: trialpha: waxbeans: And let me add this preemptively
The Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act was created to encourage food donation to nonprofit organizations by minimizing liability. Signed into United States law by President Bill Clinton, this law, named after Representative Bill Emerson (who encouraged the proposal but died before it was passed), makes it easier to donate 'apparently wholesome food' by excluding donor liability except in cases of gross negligence or intentional misconduct.

Oh look, a foothold to get sued. Better not risk it and just toss everything.

Yeah it's not like the USDA or FDA sends a team of lawyers to help you out in your lawsuit. Small biz gets sued and they're on their own and likely to lose

Much cheaper to prevent a lawsuit than leave yourself open to a huge settlement

Wow.
Why am I surprised Fark is the home of let's carry water for companies and business people fark the average man


Once you get past pointless outrage, you'll see there's a huge difference between "carrying water" and "being aware of how the world actually works".
 
chawco
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've been thinking for a while about the stupid levels if waste with takeout food, considering how many people buy lunch for work. In one day I can generate a distressing pile of garbage.

Why don't we bring Tupperware or something? Grocery stores massively reduced the use of plastic bags, and culture was shifted to reusable bags, through the introduction of a teeny tiny bag fee. I'd kind like to see the same thing with take out.

Oh I see there are issues, etc, but problems have solutions. So for all the comments ready to say "yeah but..." I say, thing can work if we put at least a bit of effort and open our minds a bit.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Technically, food is never wasted.
The only thing that changes is the size of the mouth that eats it....
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's not just a New York issue; happens everywhere.

I worked in a restaurant with a pizza buffet when I was in college. The amount of food I had to pitch in the trash was appalling. Far too many people would eat some pizza, then go back to the buffet and get another 4 or 5 slices, then leave without touching any of it.

There was a truck stop in town with a buffet that would charge patrons for any leftovers. They got a lot of complaints from people who would insist it wasn't fair to charge more if they deliberately loaded their plate after they were done eating so they could take it home.

When I worked nights at the rescue mission, the managers of 2 nearby fast-food places would drop off a bunch of leftover burgers and fries or burritos after they closed. In both places someone up the ladder heard about it and ordered them to stop.

I heard later that they also ordered all their restaurants to pour bleach or some other cleaning product on the food so no one could dumpster dive at their locations.

There was a donut place that was a local small business that would drop off all their day-sold donuts about 5am everyday; usually at least a couple dozen. I got so used to eating day-old donuts that fresh donuts tasted weird.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Technically, food is never wasted.
The only thing that changes is the size of the mouth that eats it....


Omg we need a new word for "something both obtuse and brilliant"!

I love it. The best kind of correct.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I feel like it's a mindset that is so hard to change, to do things that won't create excessive waste. My job has cabinets in the kitchen where people could store coffee mugs and water bottles, yet when people go for coffee or water, they will use the paper coffee cups/plastic lids, or use plastic water cups. I brought a coffee cup and thermos from home so that I don't create so much trash.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: waxbeans: Food waste should be illegal.
End of the story.
This is a waxbeans thread 😂💯

This. Someone recently got fired for handing out bagels to the homeless from the shop he worked at when they were going to be thrown away. These are the same places that put padlocks on their dumpsters because they'll be damned if a starving person eats one crumb they haven't paid for, even if they weren't going to get money for it anyway.


I think it's more for liability. You start handing out free food, every homeless guy is going to start camping out there.  And God forbid someone get sick from your dumpster bagels. It will be your fault for not securing the dumpster.
 
Displayed 50 of 76 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.