(Mirror.co.uk)   Man accidentally drinks candle wax after mistaking it for water. But on the bright side, at least he can now eat Guatemalan insanity peppers   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
33
33 Comments     (+0 »)
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So he leaves a candle burning right next to his bed before he falls asleep? And then manages to get a mouthful of melted wax and only say it's warm? That should have severely burned his mouth, not simply been annoying to scrape off. Change subreddit to r/thathappened
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I now doubt the existence of candles.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was delicious.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once ate an armadillo while hiking, mistaking it for trail mix.

/that is just as believable as his story.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take "things that never happened for $200"
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: So he leaves a candle burning right next to his bed before he falls asleep? And then manages to get a mouthful of melted wax and only say it's warm? That should have severely burned his mouth, not simply been annoying to scrape off. Change subreddit to r/thathappened


It's the mirror. The reporter only just found out that candle wax turns clear when it's warmed, and had to write something before happy hour on Friday.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that episode.
Homer goes to the Chili Cook Off
Youtube b44t_VCfG70
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a wicked problem.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it this candle? Maybe he just wanted a taste

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: So he leaves a candle burning right next to his bed before he falls asleep? And then manages to get a mouthful of melted wax and only say it's warm? That should have severely burned his mouth, not simply been annoying to scrape off. Change subreddit to r/thathappened


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: I love that episode.
[YouTube video: Homer goes to the Chili Cook Off]


Find your soul mate, Homer.

I mean..

BARK BARK
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just trying eat the super hot chilli

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Space coyote?
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody believe this really happened?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pretty easy to get candle wax out of carpeting with an iron and some paper towels. A stomach shouldn't be any harder.

Hold on, buddy!
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simpsons did it!
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Exile On Beale Street: I love that episode.
[YouTube video: Homer goes to the Chili Cook Off]

Find your soul mate, Homer.

I mean..

BARK BARK


Johnny farking Cash.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imauniter: Anybody believe this really happened?


What's more incredible is that a newspaper decided to report this.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Was it this candle? Maybe he just wanted a taste

[Fark user image image 700x700]


No thank you. Her face alone looks like her snatch tastes like cigarettes and sour sweat.

I'd rather no go to Marlboro country, thank you.

acimg.auctivacommerce.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"a candle on the warmer."

What exactly is a warmer? And why would he leave a candle on it?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Was it this candle? Maybe he just wanted a taste

[Fark user image 700x700]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: "a candle on the warmer."

What exactly is a warmer? And why would he leave a candle on it?


Ever try to light a cold candle?
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Mock26: "a candle on the warmer."

What exactly is a warmer? And why would he leave a candle on it?

Ever try to light a cold candle?


Ummm...yes. Why not?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Plausible if

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Was it this candle? Maybe he just wanted a taste

[Fark user image 700x700]


Came here for this, leaving faintly disgusted.
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Mock26: "a candle on the warmer."

What exactly is a warmer? And why would he leave a candle on it?

Ever try to light a cold candle?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Was it this candle? Maybe he just wanted a taste

[Fark user image 700x700]


That candle would have exploded in his face causing lacerations.


Mock26: "a candle on the warmer."

What exactly is a warmer? And why would he leave a candle on it?


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: Mock26: "a candle on the warmer."

What exactly is a warmer? And why would he leave a candle on it?

[media-amazon.com image 309x464]


Thank you. But what purpose does it serve? Does it just melt the wax so you can smell it without having to light it?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mock26: Nick el Ass: Mock26: "a candle on the warmer."

What exactly is a warmer? And why would he leave a candle on it?

[media-amazon.com image 309x464]

Thank you. But what purpose does it serve? Does it just melt the wax so you can smell it without having to light it?


Yes. My mother uses them as she's afraid of lit flames or something
 
Subtonic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: HighlanderRPI: Was it this candle? Maybe he just wanted a taste

[Fark user image 700x700]

That candle would have exploded in his face causing lacerations.


Mock26: "a candle on the warmer."

What exactly is a warmer? And why would he leave a candle on it?

[media-amazon.com image 309x464]


...There is no God.
 
dryknife
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Swallow pieces of wick, poop out candles
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The best part is when, after letting it cool for a minute, you pull a perfect reverse wax impression of your entire upper gastrointestinal system out of your throat. Voila!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Mock26: "a candle on the warmer."

What exactly is a warmer? And why would he leave a candle on it?

Ever try to light a cold candle?


This might be the greatest trolling on Fark in years.
 
