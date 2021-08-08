 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Woman finds disc-shaped 'UFO' in her backyard. Then it gets weird. (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
IT'S A STREETLIGHT!!
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was it flying? No? Then it's not a UFO
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's part of a pyramid. You know the kind used to store grain.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is the Star the only investigative newspaper left on earth, or is it owned by aliens?

Just seems like these guys have an inside track on most of this type stuff.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No anal probe ?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They're disguised as grain silo caps! Everybody panic!
woofter.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's lying on the ground.

Man, people are to retarted to know what UFOs are, like some times people ask me if I believe in them.

I say, yes if course, I see them all the time. Like, it can be hard to tell the difference between a plastic bag and some leaves.

They look pussled.
 
Abox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
On its way to investigate
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
PAIGE NO!
 
silverjets
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wademh: Was it flying? No? Then it's not a UFO



Unidentified Fallen Object?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: It's part of a pyramid. You know the kind used to store grain.


First thing I thought of, though I've never heard it referred to as a pyramid. Around here we call them silos.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
img.cinemablend.comView Full Size

"This is some bullshiat."
 
