(MLive.com)   103-year-old veteran, who spent WWII teaching pilots to fly, gets the flight of his life in 1942 Boeing Stearman biplane used to train aviators during the war   (mlive.com) divider line
    World War II, Flight, Veteran, Aircraft, United States Army Air Forces, Daniel Bursch, instructor pilot, B-29 Superfortress  
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Archival image of Daniel Bursch circa 1944.

thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Man they'll recall anybody to service these days.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
train aviators -
comrade
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"...flight of his life..."

He died?
 
bodegas
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I know a guy that crashed one of those last week...
 
