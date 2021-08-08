 Skip to content
Original
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
birmingham.iiba.orgView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
But our corporate mission statement said we were going to leverage our potential with a sense of urgency!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
YOU are why I wanted to keep working from home!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Your farts always smell like this!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I had called dibs on the last filled donut asshole and you took it!
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"You've got just a little Secret Sauce on your chin... right .. about ..  there..!"
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"What about the butt Bob?"
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"What kind of a farking IT manager gives a new hire a farking green screen CRT monitor? It's farking 2021, fer chrissake..  I'm calling your boss NOW!"
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Listen you little shiat, I don't give a flying-fark what Tucker says. You better man-up right now and GET VACCINATED or else your farking ass is FIRED. Do I make myself clear!
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
"You're telling me you could only find ONE bi-racial woman for this staged photograph!?"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You knew the rules! You failed to provide tits, now you must GTFO!
 
NotTheSubby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I am going to take your TPS reports and shove them so far up your ass you'll be tasting paper for a month."
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You got a... ah... thing, right there. On your chin.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

1funguy: "You've got just a little Secret Sauce on your chin... right .. about ..  there..!"


Gah, didn't see this.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"No. The millennium started this year, numbnuts. Now, don't make me late to my meeting at the World Trade Center!"
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Despite the warnings, Charlie Kirk decided to push the argument, moments before the sales wizard would shrink his face forever.
 
special20
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"That monitor is ten years old, man. Take it back and go find us some monitors that aren't boat anchors."
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: 1funguy: "You've got just a little Secret Sauce on your chin... right .. about ..  there..!"

Gah, didn't see this.


Meh...
I like yours better!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Look Steve, it's because of the implication!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The finger: pull it NOW, Carl!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"You're not my supervisor!"
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Accuse me all you want, but why would you think your mom's birthday party would be any different this year?"
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Guy with hand on head: "Aw, geez. Not this shiat again."
 
Iusedtoworkhere
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You promised me that she was MINE tonight!
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Take your ancient, '80s era, CRT monitor and get out of my face
 
chewd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dont you give me that yippie yi yo BS... we all know who let the dogs out.

/now with voting
 
crzybtch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you tell me to reboot my computer one more time I am going to shove my keyboard up your ass!
 
August11
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You built the hamster racetrack, Bob, you started keeping a book! You built the goddamn hamster stables in the break room  goddamnitsomuch!
 
Monocultured
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Damnit John, the client asked us to bring hookahs to the meeting, not hookers!"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"You can only push a man so far. You are so going to be the first one I gun down."
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"You've stuck your dick into the nacho cheese one too many times, Frank, and Diane here says you shaved her eyebrows! She has to draw them on now, Frank!"
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He who smelt it dealt it!
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Well, why the f*ck do you think it's called UFIA, Kevin?"
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You don't have the seniority to be grabbing my metal cock just like that!
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I, absolutely, did not just say, "Weeaboo!"
 
