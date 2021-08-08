 Skip to content
(Fox News)   And some people wonder why there is a Florida tag
18
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is about par for the course for barroom brawls, if you're in Des Moines or Tupelo. Ain't a special thing for Florida, it's just the nature of dumbasses who get drunk and want to fight.

/Former bouncer
//Yes, I worked in Boston in the late 80s.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's almost refreshing to have a classic "Florida Man" story instead of "Florida Governor masturbates to pictures of COVID-19 patients packed into children's hospital parking garage as 'Trump/DeSantis '21' flag-waving crowds cough-cheer"
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Checklist:

1. Get better friends
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Actually, I don't think anyone wonder why there is a Florida tag.  Sorry. :)
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That was a lobe blow.
 
Evil Roy Slade
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was his name Sue?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If You don't read the article, you are missing out.  a drunk chick in a wheelbarrow was the start
 
brilett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
46 years old. Dad, I am disappoint.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Mike Tyson special.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
'Friend'

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mike Tyson started this fad.

I didn't think it would catch on.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's mostly cartilage. No nutritional value whatsoever.

He should REALLY begin eating him in the area of the thoracic spine. Lot of good meat, no organs ( if gout is a concern ).

Eat biting is just a prelude to sex. Good thing the cops got there when they did..!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: Mike Tyson started this fad.

I didn't think it would catch on.


You mean, 'take off'.
 
jimjays
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: If You don't read the article, you are missing out.  a drunk chick in a wheelbarrow was the start


That does sound fun. But it's Fox. Please tell us more.

(Another method for drunk transport is to roll them in  large trash can. It gets them from here to there, encourages purging, and teaches them not to get themselves in such a situation again.)
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Open records law?
 
jimjays
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I found the story at Yahoo Sports. I'm not sure if it's the drunkenness, the wheelbarrow transport or the biting off ear that qualifies as sport, but there it was.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Evil Roy Slade: Was his name Sue?


I can guess 2 things about you. You're over 50 and your parents played Johnny Cash records - a lot.
 
