(KMOV St. Louis)   We jump WAY up the Greek Alphabet, from Delta to Lambda, as the next likely source of a Greek, er... American tragedy
30
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One guess where its spreading...

Okay, to be fair, so many states are shiating on precautions in could be a lot of places. So here's a hint.  It rhymes with "Ass".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And the anti-vaxxers will still be like bring it on...
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Kris_Romm: One guess where its spreading...

Okay, to be fair, so many states are shiating on precautions in could be a lot of places. So here's a hint.  It rhymes with "Ass".


It's already been found here in Houston.....
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This one sounds serious though...

"Researchers from Japan have found that the lambda variant contains three mutations on its spike proteins that make it more infectious than the original virus. Two other mutations on its spike proteins make it about 150% more resistant to antibodies produced by the vaccines. A spike protein is the part of a virus that enables it to attach to a human cell."
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Kris_Romm: One guess where its spreading...

Okay, to be fair, so many states are shiating on precautions in could be a lot of places. So here's a hint.  It rhymes with "Ass".


Arkansass?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've been worried about a seriously bad version that just starts taking a lot of people down. Like millions die in a matter of months. I'm very much a worry wart, but with the rapid changes of this virus and the anti Vax nuts, I'm really, REALLY hoping this is still just my paranoia talking.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thanks for the Freedom Virus, you selfish bastards.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ambivalence: Kris_Romm: One guess where its spreading...

Okay, to be fair, so many states are shiating on precautions in could be a lot of places. So here's a hint.  It rhymes with "Ass".

Arkansass?


I was thinking Texass.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Floridass?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Captain Trips?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

4seasons85!: Like millions die in a matter of months


Infections like that tend to not last long.  Blasting everyone infected like a xenomorph on PCP tens to burn out the possible hosts too quickly.  Successful infections do in a few percent of the infected after long periods of not expressing.  That way, it has a chance to spread to as many hosts as possible.  For instance ebola is much "worse" than COVID as far as what it does to the infected.  But it tends to hit hard, fast, and obvious.  You know who has it almost as soon as they get it.  Isolating the infected becomes both a no-brainer and hilariously easy.  But something like COVID doesn't present as obvious until you've had it a bit and spread it around.  So, it can hang around.  If people start exploding like the vampires in Blade after being hit with the blur goo, heavy-handed quarantine of the infected would shut it down reasonably quickly.  Viruses can't think and plan, but they need viable hosts to reproduce.  Mutations that turn into sci-fi film gorefests don't keep up the length of infection like niggling worriers.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Joshudan: This one sounds serious though...

"Researchers from Japan have found that the lambda variant contains three mutations on its spike proteins that make it more infectious than the original virus. Two other mutations on its spike proteins make it about 150% more resistant to antibodies produced by the vaccines. A spike protein is the part of a virus that enables it to attach to a human cell."


Lambda appears to be less infectious than Delta (spreads slower) and is less of a breakthrough problem than Delta in most of the biochemical assays on vaccine induced antibodies. There's been a rash of these "the sky is falling" articles about variants that are fear mongering. Delta is pretty serious. It's going to keep spreading through the unvaccinated. If you get exposed to a high viral load, you have a fair chance of getting a breakthrough infection even if you're vaccinated. Your immunity from vaccination will mostly likely help you clear any breakthrough infection quickly but you may become infectious for a time. So keep taking precautions for yourself and your loved ones. The next 6 weeks or so may be troubling.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Behold the Lambda of God who takes away the sin of the world.

Coronavirus is here to bring us to Heaven. Wake up sheeple.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Behold the Lambda of God who takes away the sin of the world.

Coronavirus is here to bring us to Heaven. Wake up sheeple.


You can jump the queue. I'm not gonna' stop ya'.

Me? I'll just sit back get vaxxed and see how it pans out.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GISAID is the name of my male infertility charity.
 
boozehat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
we're boned.
 
Iczer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At some point we either force the anti vaxx idiots at gunpoint to get their tiny prick (it'll go well with the original), or start forcing them into camps with other anti vaxxers so they can kill one another off without murdering the rest of us with all these new variants. Sure there will be more variants running rampant through the camps, but keeping them quarantined means it'll just drop dead after the inhabitants drop dead.

That or we watch the damned dolphins flee the planet as they thank us for the fish before the variants that afflict them appear. Right after the last of the humans shuffle of the mortal coil.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

phalamir: 4seasons85!: Like millions die in a matter of months

Infections like that tend to not last long.  Blasting everyone infected like a xenomorph on PCP tens to burn out the possible hosts too quickly.  Successful infections do in a few percent of the infected after long periods of not expressing.  That way, it has a chance to spread to as many hosts as possible.  For instance ebola is much "worse" than COVID as far as what it does to the infected.  But it tends to hit hard, fast, and obvious.  You know who has it almost as soon as they get it.  Isolating the infected becomes both a no-brainer and hilariously easy.  But something like COVID doesn't present as obvious until you've had it a bit and spread it around.  So, it can hang around.  If people start exploding like the vampires in Blade after being hit with the blur goo, heavy-handed quarantine of the infected would shut it down reasonably quickly.  Viruses can't think and plan, but they need viable hosts to reproduce.  Mutations that turn into sci-fi film gorefests don't keep up the length of infection like niggling worriers.


Probably the worst type of mutation would be one that was easy to transmit, not obvious one has it, and a slow but efficient killer.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey, if they can't grow a pair of farking balls and come up with a cohesive plan to put a stop to this thing, they might make it through the whole alphabet.

Everybody needs to be on the same page, and those who aren't should be jailed. There's a new social contract, folks, and it states "I don't have to let you sicken me because you're a backward, science-denying ass-clown". Throw all the covidiots in the pen together, and let the problem work itself out. If you don't want to be a part of the solution, we should just move the problem to where it can't harm anybody else.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: I've been worried about a seriously bad version that just starts taking a lot of people down. Like millions die in a matter of months. I'm very much a worry wart, but with the rapid changes of this virus and the anti Vax nuts, I'm really, REALLY hoping this is still just my paranoia talking.


Good news! The avian flu is still a thread. Some versions are up to 50% mortality.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Worst. Frat. Ever.

/ Thanks anti-vax dingbats.
// "The website said it has bad side effects" is an actual thing I heard -- no website specified but it's THE website so *shrug*
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
https://www.news-medical.net/amp/news/​20210726/Study-compares-mRNA-and-adeno​virus-based-SARS-CoV-2-vaccines-agains​t-variants-of-concern.aspx

λ doesn't escape antibodies any more than δ or β.
 
daffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, it's never going to be over.
 
adamatari
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't know how long this can go on but it seems clear the answer is "longer than we think." This is just gonna be the flu from now on so we need extremely high vac rates no matter what. And we're just not getting there yet.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I think any time a variant is identified and demonstrates the capacity to rapidly spread in a population, you have to be concerned," Dr. Gregory Poland

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Hey, if they can't grow a pair of farking balls and come up with a cohesive plan to put a stop to this thing, they might make it through the whole alphabet.


Problem -
Our side has to muster all the available scientific data, funding, and research capacity we have, and deploy our entire public health and medical systems, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and distribution infrastructure. Then, with luck and time, in a year or so we MAY be able to catch up with this thing.
In the meantime, all the other side has to do to counter it is another annual farking 'freedom' rally
-
/aaaaand its Sturgis time again, folks.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Thanks anti-vax dingbats.


Fark user image
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dryad: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Hey, if they can't grow a pair of farking balls and come up with a cohesive plan to put a stop to this thing, they might make it through the whole alphabet.

Problem -
Our side has to muster all the available scientific data, funding, and research capacity we have, and deploy our entire public health and medical systems, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and distribution infrastructure. Then, with luck and time, in a year or so we MAY be able to catch up with this thing.
In the meantime, all the other side has to do to counter it is another annual farking 'freedom' rally
-
/aaaaand its Sturgis time again, folks.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That first one might be a rocket ship.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jake Havechek: Captain Trips?


Give it another six months and we'll be there.
 
