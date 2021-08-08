 Skip to content
(Patch)   Virginia is for COVID lovers   (patch.com) divider line
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Will you dumbasses get your f*cking shots already. I'd like to go outside again. Maybe not now because the sun is a little bright. But sometime.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Liberal Redneck - COVIDidiots Reign
The south is full of idiots, and a small number of people who have to live among them and try to talk sense into them.

Just wait until Florida launches the Lambda variant. It'll probably mutate to specifically hunt people based on their intelligence, killing them before they can say "It's just a cold". The lower your intelligence, the more likely you are to die.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What a dumb planet. No wonder Jeff Bezos tried to escape in a giant flying dildo.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meh, they're still in silver league.

/and Maine is such a phony, only in top 10 because of an error
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
1845 new cases yesterday.  We had been doing so well too!  In June the numbers were double digit.  Fack.

Thank god we live on ten acres.  It's not nearly enough, but strangely, it's just enough.  I want more but I'm happy I have total privacy and no one to catch covid from.
 
