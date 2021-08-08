 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Rare sawfish caught in Florida by Wisconsin family. There have only been 11,523 of them caught since 1782 in Florida   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida, Angling, Fishing, Fish, English-language films, Shark, Capt. Parker Miley, Fish anatomy, big fish  
•       •       •

238 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Aug 2021 at 4:25 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I saw a fish earlier this week.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
it's a shame the article neglects to mention that this fish is an endangered species with both state and federal protection. even "harassing" one of these fish could cost you very high fines, and of course it would be bad for the fish.

an incidental capture while shark fishing isn't illegal in and of itself, but there is a protocol of what to do next, to protect the fish and the humans involved. and if you DO intentionally harm the fish, haul it out of the water into the boat, kill it, or cut of the rostrum (which will kill it) you could be looking at a year in jail and/or $50,000 in fines.

article really missed a chance to educate people on sawfish. so here's a link that does, if anyone cares what the ethical (and legal) thing to do if you hook one is:

https://myfwc.com/news/all-news/gc-sa​w​fish-220/
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's no walleye.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They did let it go right?  Even though they had stressed it and no doubt ripped apart it's mouth, they did let it go?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A sawfish is what you get when the seafish you caught dies.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I saw a fish earlier this week.


Did it look at you?
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sort of related
A friend on Facebook proudly posted a picture of her kid with his catch. It looked to be some sort of shark, and the hook was stuck in his nose, not in his mouth. I thought you weren't supposed to do that, but didn't want to start something with her. Anyone with more knowledge of fishing and sharks able to weigh in? Can you keep your catch if it doesn't actually take the bait?
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Encounter != caught
 
Langdon_777
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: Sort of related
A friend on Facebook proudly posted a picture of her kid with his catch. It looked to be some sort of shark, and the hook was stuck in his nose, not in his mouth. I thought you weren't supposed to do that, but didn't want to start something with her. Anyone with more knowledge of fishing and sharks able to weigh in? Can you keep your catch if it doesn't actually take the bait?


I haven't fished in years, but twice in my life I caught a bird.  Talk about panic and feeling like shiat.

I do not like this fad of catching fish and letting them go, you are either fishing for food or you are doing something that has no meaning.  Either keep the fish and eat them (not the endangered fish you traumatised and hurt, you have to let them go.)

If you wish to take a pic with a fish, how about dive in with a camera?

(oh and to the question, no it is the same thing.)
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.