(Yahoo)   Meet the opposite of an anti-vaxxer: the super-vaxxer. "At this point Kent, he's more vaccine than human"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
41
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am getting every shot I can.  Next week I get the depo provera shot.  Week after that it's Jaeger bombs.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am this close to joining that group.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't think it hurts anything unless there is a vaccine shortage and they are taking shots from people who need them. That's not going to be the case in the US.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If You Get All 5 COVID Vaccines
Youtube uiwjAj0zfKQ
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm up for that. I want a Voltron of vaccines patrolling my innards. I want viruses to commit suicide after being shown my photo.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am too tired to photoshop thanos with the infinity gauntlet with 5 different vaccines in the stones.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You gotta do what you gotta do to protect yourself. Don't count on the government to save you.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hideous glasses and a gaping mouth picture is your best look?  You're an idiot.
 
nytmare
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Hideous glasses and a gaping mouth picture is your best look?  You're an idiot.


You might want to take a good gander at your own look there, bud.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Once the CDC approves a booster shot, I am in.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

plecos: I am this close to joining that group.


fark yeah
 
0lorin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As someone with 2 moderna and 2 Pfizer I'm getting a kick out of these replies...
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dare to keep slugs off kids: [Fark user image 540x768]


That makes me want to get another shot. And It also makes me want to go repelling into a canyon for some reason.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She looks sane.
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
imoviequotes.comView Full Size
 
oldtaku
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is an extremely valid strategy - I subscribe to Nature, and there are a lot of studies that show that heterologous prime-boost vaccinations (aka getting different types of vaccines) are much stronger than just getting a single or double of one type.

It makes scientific sense - if you smack your immune system with two different irritants, it will be much angrier than if you smack it with the same thing twice.

If there were a shortage of vaccines in my country I would not do it - that single dose for an unvaccinated person is far more valuable than my getting a third dose - it would keep them from dying.  But since in the US we're swimming in surplus vaccines because we have the 30% of stupid, uneducated, selfish motherfarkers who won't get vaccinated even to save those who can't, I wouldn't feel bad about using one of the doses those farkers won't.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I can see getting another one for people that got vaxxed early on, they're past the maximal protection window, or those who are forced to work with the probably unvaxxed on a regular basis, especially medical personnel etc.  Any more than that is pretty much whistling in the dark

/also some that have had to do it due to lost records/whatever - then you do whatever you need to do to get it straightened out
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
To be fair some studies say a glass of wine a day is good for you.  Therefore I drink two bottles of wine per day.  You know, to be healthy.
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

0lorin: As someone with 2 moderna and 2 Pfizer I'm getting a kick out of these replies...


That extra leg you grew acting up again?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've had both Moderna shots.  And if I need a booster....cool.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
0lorin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CaptSS: 0lorin: As someone with 2 moderna and 2 Pfizer I'm getting a kick out of these replies...

That extra leg you grew acting up again?


Sore arm for a day is so worth getting boosted....
 
khatores
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

plecos: I am this close to joining that group.


I'm doing it tomorrow.
 
bughunter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CaptSS: 0lorin: As someone with 2 moderna and 2 Pfizer I'm getting a kick out of these replies...

That extra leg you grew acting up again?


Which reminds me:

Biden and Fauci need to get on national TV, live, and remind us ALL that "Despite unscientific claims, our experts tell us that the COVID vaccine does not cause genital hypertrophy.  We repeat, the vax does NOT enlarge your penis."

That should do the trick.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If variants are beating the current vaccines, why would getting extra if the same stuff work?

Wouldn't a booster need a tweak something specific to delta or does it just have enough additional spike protection?
 
sforce
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Prove to me it is safe, and I'll go tomorrow.

Bright side, from what I read, FDA/CDC doesn't need to say ok. Once full approval comes for Pfizer (in September supposedly) it can be an off label use.
 
AeAe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How do you get another shot? Just schedule one?
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: If variants are beating the current vaccines, why would getting extra if the same stuff work?

Wouldn't a booster need a tweak something specific to delta or does it just have enough additional spike protection?


Depends on the mechanism of reduced immunity.

If it's because the immune system "forgets," like in tetanus, then a same or similar booster should suffice.

If it's because the infectious agent mutates, like with influenza, then an updated vaccine needs to be administered periodically.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bughunter: CaptSS: 0lorin: As someone with 2 moderna and 2 Pfizer I'm getting a kick out of these replies...

That extra leg you grew acting up again?

Which reminds me:

Biden and Fauci need to get on national TV, live, and remind us ALL that "Despite unscientific claims, our experts tell us that the COVID vaccine does not cause genital hypertrophy.  We repeat, the vax does NOT enlarge your penis."

That should do the trick.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We had to work like hell to find our vaccines a few months ago. Now there are same-day walk-ins. It's not like we'd be taking vaccine doses that someone wants. At this point it's using ones that would go to waste otherwise
 
bughunter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sforce: Prove to me it is safe, and I'll go tomorrow.


Define "prove" and define "safe."

And then promise not to move the goalposts.
 
anuran
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AeAe: How do you get another shot? Just schedule one?


Yep. And in many places just walk in
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: If variants are beating the current vaccines, why would getting extra if the same stuff work?

Wouldn't a booster need a tweak something specific to delta or does it just have enough additional spike protection?


More to the point antibody levels decrease over time
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sforce: Prove to me it is safe, and I'll go tomorrow.


Nah. Once there's full approval you'll find another reason to plague 🐀
 
AeAe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

anuran: AeAe: How do you get another shot? Just schedule one?

Yep. And in many places just walk in


I see. Well, I'm definitely NOT doing that this coming week.


*wink*
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: If variants are beating the current vaccines, why would getting extra if the same stuff work?

Wouldn't a booster need a tweak something specific to delta or does it just have enough additional spike protection?


Good god please stop spreading bad information.  The effectiveness of the current shots does work against Delta.  This is known and proven.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

revrendjim: I don't think it hurts anything unless there is a vaccine shortage and they are taking shots from people who need them. That's not going to be the case in the US.


Imma wait for actual immunologists and other scientists to weigh in on the matter of effiicacy and safety first, otherwise it's "well, a one-per-day vitamin's good for me so I'll just pour the whole bottle into a bowl with milk and eat it like breakfast cereal and become Superman."
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If only we could average out the anti-vaxxers and the super vaxxers...
 
oldtaku
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: If variants are beating the current vaccines, why would getting extra if the same stuff work?
Wouldn't a booster need a tweak something specific to delta or does it just have enough additional spike protection?


Let me try to make it easy (this is a really good question, it deserves a good answer).

1) The SARS CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is a spiky ball of hate.
2) Different vaccines target different bits of it.  Even if they're targeting the same bits (mostly the spikes), they do so in slightly different ways.
3) To your immune system, the vaccine doses are irritants that it needs to scratch by churning out antibodies (which then kill SARS CoV-2).
4) The more antibodies you have, the better. In all studies so far, the number of antibodies is the single best measure of how how unlikely you are to get COVID-19 and how unlikely you are to spread it even if you get it.
4) Hitting your immune system with the same irritant twice makes it churn out even more antibodies (hah, poked you twice!).
5) But hitting your immune system with one irritant then a different irritant makes it even angrier. The new irritant is not quite the same, so to your immune system it's a new threat and we'll churn out antibodies against them both.  That's more antibodies total.
6) So far, all the mutations are still susceptible to all the vaccines.  Some vaccines are better, and Delta is less susceptible, but the more antibodies you have piling on the better.

So basically, the more different vaccines you get, the more antibodies you have, and the more protected you are for all variants so far.  There's no covid variant (so far) that can completely elude all vaccine antibodies.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Whoops, I did 4 twice, but you know what, 4's a great number, just pretend it's 42 or something.
 
