"I want to get off" Disney World edition
24
24 Comments
kdawg7736
2 hours ago  
That is one of my favorite rides. Can't see how it would frighten young children.
 
Kalyco Jack
1 hour ago  
This guy scared her off:

Fark user image
 
RedWineBuzz
1 hour ago  
At first glance of the headline, I was fully expecting the link to go to this article from a couple days back...
Fark user image
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: This guy scared her off:

Fark user image 425x212


I wouldn't blame them, but the article's probably right it was the drop.  Hell it scares me - I have drop induced vertigo so... yeah - argh no thank you.  But I can see a kid going "Oh shiat!" especially when the ride was stopped right near it so they could contemplate what was coming up for a while.
 
inglixthemad
1 hour ago  
Flash Mountain?

Yep.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
1 hour ago  

RedWineBuzz: At first glance of the headline, I was fully expecting the link to go to this article from a couple days back...
Fark user image 850x283


I was kinda expecting Disney pervosity of some sort, but I was figuring trying to find a SFW relevant image was just not an adventure I needed to inflict on my browser history
 
emonk
1 hour ago  
Talked to couple tonight who went to Wild Adventures and said it sucked because the rides were "too damn scary".  These are reliable people with a grasp on physics.  I believe them.
 
bughunter
1 hour ago  
If you really want to get off, try the Booby Trap on I-4 towards Tampa.

/cheaper than a day at Disney World
 
bumblefuss
1 hour ago  
Reads headline only...

Giggity?
 
Summoner101
1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Flash Mountain?

Yep.


Why no Slash Mountain?
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: That is one of my favorite rides. Can't see how it would frighten young children.


The large drop at the end.
 
Begoggle
1 hour ago  
If they think that's scary, wait til they get COVID from being around all those people.
 
Mad_Radhu
1 hour ago  
She just didn't want to get canceled 20 years from now when photos of her on a problematic Disney ride would have surfaced on social media.
 
RedWineBuzz
1 hour ago  
Tony rides Stash Mountain, and also is someone who wants to get off.
Fark user image
 
bughunter
1 hour ago  

Summoner101: inglixthemad: Flash Mountain?

Yep.

Why no Slash Mountain?


They were hoping for Gash Mountain.
 
Cobalt East
1 hour ago  

bughunter: If you really want to get off, try the Booby Trap on I-4 towards Tampa.

/cheaper than a day at Disney World


Not if you're doing it right.

/make it rain
 
The_Sponge
53 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Kalyco Jack
50 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Kalyco Jack: This guy scared her off:

[Fark user image 425x212]

I wouldn't blame them, but the article's probably right it was the drop.  Hell it scares me - I have drop induced vertigo so... yeah - argh no thank you.  But I can see a kid going "Oh shiat!" especially when the ride was stopped right near it so they could contemplate what was coming up for a while.


If I were the dad I'd say "wait, that's not supposed to be there, we're gonna die!"

And that's why I'm not allowed to have kids.
 
Summoner101
37 minutes ago  

bughunter: Summoner101: inglixthemad: Flash Mountain?

Yep.

Why no Slash Mountain?

They were hoping for Gash Mountain.


But that's how you end up at Rash Mountain
 
Bedistor
30 minutes ago  
Before they rebranded it as the Incredicoaster, Disneyland's California Screamin' had this recorded voice taunting you at the start.  "Second thoughts?  Too bad!"  Of course you're locked into the seat at that point...
 
almejita
22 minutes ago  
Mom's making the little girl into a pussy; should have made her man up, ride that farking ride.  Do you see anyone else getting off of the ride because they are scared? fark no! Now GET BACK ON THE RIDE!
 
Gordon Bennett
16 minutes ago  
I hope the little girl is feeling better after a Mickey bar! Please don't leave a ride vehicle, it's not safe!

What's a Mickey bar? Is that where Mickey goes to get drunk?
 
BafflerMeal
14 minutes ago  
I climbed out in the middle of Pirates. It was around midnight and there was no one else in the building aside from a couple of operators. It was so empty, that when the ride was as over they just looked at me and asked, "do you want to go again?" instead of moving me out. It wasn't all that interesting other than the thrill. Climbed out in the "bottom" area where the boat slowly winds through the treasure caves. Looked around, though about pinching some gold, got back in the boat.

/Nscsb
 
bughunter
7 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I hope the little girl is feeling better after a Mickey bar! Please don't leave a ride vehicle, it's not safe!

What's a Mickey bar? Is that where Mickey goes to get drunk?


I thought it was where little girls go to get roofied.
 
