(Some Guy)   All evidence examined in aggregate points to foul play   (fox46.com)
16
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I assume they'll exhume the body and take it to the cementary?
 
nytmare
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's some solid policework, Lou.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm thinking it was a set-up.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Solid headline, Subs. I didn't take your effort for granite.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It took so long to find the corps because initial clues suggested the body would be found in Portland.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
corpse
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
caretaker, cryptkeeper...what's the difference?
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
TFA fails to mention how they found the body in the concrete.

How did they retrieve the body once they figured out she was entombed?   Explosives?

What made them suspect it was entombed in the concrete?  Did it smell?

Was it in the foundation, or was there an old-lady-shaped entombment in the basement?

Fark user imageView Full Size

?
 
El Borscht
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nonsense. I have plenty of folks encased in concrete and none of them are so called "victims".
 
litespeed74
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

The real hero here was the corpse sniffing dog
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That guy's headed straight for the rebar hotel.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Suicide by cement

/There's one you don't see every day
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fan of Jane the Virgin.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Her She and the car were entered into the state data base [sic] in an attempt to find her.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This was a pretty decent Columbo episode
 
Flincher
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So the family waits roughly a month and a half to report her missing?
 
