(USA Today)   When workers go on strike, timing is everything. Especially for Canadian border cops. Bet it was a sweet deal   (usatoday.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
DON'T DO IT, CANADA, DON'T LET AMERICANS IN!!!!
 
Nirbo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: DON'T DO IT, CANADA, DON'T LET AMERICANS IN!!!!


OR THE CANADIANS OUT
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: DON'T DO IT, CANADA, DON'T LET AMERICANS IN!!!!


F*ck Almighty, THIS

As someone who lives near the Canadian border, I can say - do NOT let us in there.  Alaska is taking practically no precautions and it will only get worse.  Let all the f*cking ignorami kill themselves off first.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: DON'T DO IT, CANADA, DON'T LET AMERICANS IN!!!!


BUT WE NEED TO SEND TED CRUZ AND JUSTIN BIEBER BACK HOME!!!
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nirbo: lindalouwho: DON'T DO IT, CANADA, DON'T LET AMERICANS IN!!!!

OR THE CANADIANS OUT


We're all farked up on hockey and vaccines! You'd better watch out!
 
