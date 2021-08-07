 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank tonight (8PM EDT), Mr Conklin asks Walter to write a speech for him for Board of Education Day, Liz tries to make money returning dresses bought on sale & Clark wants to know who would buy a ranch with a used up gold mine   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Board of Education Day - 1/8/1950 - Walter Denton has written a speech for Mr Conklin to give on the Board of Education Day on "What the Board of Education Means to Me"

My Favorite Husband - Selling Dresses - 5/28/50 - Liz finds she can make some money buying dresses on sale then returning them to another store that sells the same dress.

Superman - The Ghost Car - Parts 4 to 8 of 8 - 2/16 -2/25/42 - Clark is trying to find out who is so anxious to buy the Bar-O dude ranch as it appears that its gold mine is all used up.  The same person could be responsible for the "Ghost Car" that tries to run people off the road then disappears without a trace.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
