(CBC)   Permits in place? Check. Route planned? Yup. House loaded up on the trailer? Sure is. Should we make sure the road is wide enough to pull this large house down? Nah, but I'll grab the chainsaw, just in case   (cbc.ca) divider line
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a farking jackass move.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I believe you can cut houses with chainsaws. Might be easier, is all.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They said it would fit so we approved their permit."
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: I believe you can cut houses with chainsaws. Might be easier, is all.


http://www.cnn.com/2008/WORLD/asiapcf​/​10/09/house.divided/
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I looked into moving a house once.
There is a reason why homes are usually built on site.
Even if I got the house for $1 it was still cheaper to build from scratch, than to move it.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: "They said it would fit so we approved their permit."


Tell me without telling me you don't know anything about permitting
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a part of our community. We

are

a tree


Fark user imageView Full Size


community.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Watubi: jtown: "They said it would fit so we approved their permit."

Tell me without telling me you don't know anything about permitting


I would expect the process for approving a permit to move a house to be a little more involved than the process for approving a permit to build a deck.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline needs to be longer.  How about a novella next time.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danielscissorhands: Headline needs to be longer.  How about a novella next time.


Cut them a break
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: I looked into moving a house once.
There is a reason why homes are usually built on site.
Even if I got the house for $1 it was still cheaper to build from scratch, than to move it.


So it's always sentimental meets deep pockets?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until spring to replace them. Give them a fighting chance.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Wisconsinite, I want to eventually move to Canada for two reasons:

1: So that when I hear gunfire I know people are hunting instead of trying to cut lumber.
2: So that when I hear chainsaws I know that people are cutting lumber instead of trying to hunt zombies.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: As a Wisconsinite, I want to eventually move to Canada for two reasons:

1: So that when I hear gunfire I know people are hunting instead of trying to cut lumber.
2: So that when I hear chainsaws I know that people are cutting lumber instead of trying to hunt zombies.


Where does gunfire come in to this?
 
tom247365
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danielscissorhands: Headline needs to be longer.  How about a novella next time.


They said it would fit.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Watubi: jtown: "They said it would fit so we approved their permit."

Tell me without telling me you don't know anything about permitting


Some people don't get humor.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Shryke: Majin_Buu: As a Wisconsinite, I want to eventually move to Canada for two reasons:

1: So that when I hear gunfire I know people are hunting instead of trying to cut lumber.
2: So that when I hear chainsaws I know that people are cutting lumber instead of trying to hunt zombies.

Where does gunfire come in to this?


Have you met Americans?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Shryke: Majin_Buu: As a Wisconsinite, I want to eventually move to Canada for two reasons:

1: So that when I hear gunfire I know people are hunting instead of trying to cut lumber.
2: So that when I hear chainsaws I know that people are cutting lumber instead of trying to hunt zombies.

Where does gunfire come in to this?

Have you met Americans?

[Fark user image image 850x628]


This is 1 million percent incorrect the food should be charred black.
 
Shryke
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Shryke: Majin_Buu: As a Wisconsinite, I want to eventually move to Canada for two reasons:

1: So that when I hear gunfire I know people are hunting instead of trying to cut lumber.
2: So that when I hear chainsaws I know that people are cutting lumber instead of trying to hunt zombies.

Where does gunfire come in to this?

Have you met Americans?

[Fark user image image 850x628]


As a multiple gun owning American, yes. But he said "gunfire" relating to cutting lumber.

I am well aware there are a subset of gun owners that will apply gunfire to highly unusual activities. Such as ensuring road signs are unreadable. That said, chopping lumber is not one of them. Guns are really bad at that, and billets are expensive.

Canon? Fine. That's not gunfire. That's cannonfire. Much bigger kaboom. Like, "let's get in the car and vacate the county" kaboom.
 
Shryke
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Shryke: Excelsior: Shryke: Majin_Buu: As a Wisconsinite, I want to eventually move to Canada for two reasons:

1: So that when I hear gunfire I know people are hunting instead of trying to cut lumber.
2: So that when I hear chainsaws I know that people are cutting lumber instead of trying to hunt zombies.

Where does gunfire come in to this?

Have you met Americans?

[Fark user image image 850x628]

As a multiple gun owning American, yes. But he said "gunfire" relating to cutting lumber.

I am well aware there are a subset of gun owners that will apply gunfire to highly unusual activities. Such as ensuring road signs are unreadable. That said, chopping lumber is not one of them. Guns are really bad at that, and billets are expensive.

Canon? Fine. That's not gunfire. That's cannonfire. Much bigger kaboom. Like, "let's get in the car and vacate the county" kaboom.


Sigh. BULLETS are expensive.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I looked into moving a house once.
There is a reason why homes are usually built on site.
Even if I got the house for $1 it was still cheaper to build from scratch, than to move it.


Most of the houses along Lincoln Ave at the railroad track crossing in Anaheim, CA were moved there to save the beautiful Victorian Homes (back in the late 1980 and early 1990s during the revamping of Old Downtown Anaheim (God, I feel old writing out those years.) Sold for $1.00 each if I remember correctly.
 
angrycrank
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I looked into moving a house once.
There is a reason why homes are usually built on site.
Even if I got the house for $1 it was still cheaper to build from scratch, than to move it.


Whenever I see people moving whole houses like that, I think of my experiences moving ikea furniture and am glad I was out $79.95 for a new bookcase.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Shryke: Excelsior: Shryke: Majin_Buu: As a Wisconsinite, I want to eventually move to Canada for two reasons:

1: So that when I hear gunfire I know people are hunting instead of trying to cut lumber.
2: So that when I hear chainsaws I know that people are cutting lumber instead of trying to hunt zombies.

Where does gunfire come in to this?

Have you met Americans?

[Fark user image image 850x628]

As a multiple gun owning American, yes. But he said "gunfire" relating to cutting lumber.

I am well aware there are a subset of gun owners that will apply gunfire to highly unusual activities. Such as ensuring road signs are unreadable. That said, chopping lumber is not one of them. Guns are really bad at that, and billets are expensive.

Canon? Fine. That's not gunfire. That's cannonfire. Much bigger kaboom. Like, "let's get in the car and vacate the county" kaboom.


I am not sure about that as I figure with a .50 caliber rifle I could fell a small tree fairly quickly.  It would be an expensive endeavor though.  How much do .50 caliber rounds cost now?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sometimes moving a Large Thing can cost over a million dollars.   Even in a federally protected area, even with years of planning and route rehearsal and all the permits in place, sometimes it happens.   A tree or part of one is just in the way when we arrive, and it has to go.

/ Yeah we cut it down.
// Hid the evidence too.
/// Got away with it three.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: How much do .50 caliber rounds cost now?


About two bucks for pistol ammo.   It's crazy.
 
boozehat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I know Canadians are very polite and everything, but it seems like the police let the guy cut down the trees and then arrested him when he was done.  That's pretty nice of them, allowing a crime to be committed in front of their own eyes, and then arrest the guy.

Kinda reminds me of things here in the US.

FTA: "At about 7 a.m. Saturday, police traffic units were facilitating the move of a large house on Roblin Boulevard, police said in a news release."

Police: "So, this house isn't going to fit down the street, eh?"
Moving guy: "I have a chainsaw, eh."
Police: "Nice, have at it, eh."
**chain saw buzzing; trees falling; eh being said**
Moving guy: "All set, eh."
Police: "Lolz....eh.  Now please get in the back of the patrol car, eh.  You shouldn't have done that, eh."
 
Nirbo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

boozehat: I know Canadians are very polite and everything, but it seems like the police let the guy cut down the trees and then arrested him when he was done.  That's pretty nice of them, allowing a crime to be committed in front of their own eyes, and then arrest the guy.

Kinda reminds me of things here in the US.

FTA: "At about 7 a.m. Saturday, police traffic units were facilitating the move of a large house on Roblin Boulevard, police said in a news release."

Police: "So, this house isn't going to fit down the street, eh?"
Moving guy: "I have a chainsaw, eh."
Police: "Nice, have at it, eh."
**chain saw buzzing; trees falling; eh being said**
Moving guy: "All set, eh."
Police: "Lolz....eh.  Now please get in the back of the patrol car, eh.  You shouldn't have done that, eh."


Our police are no more effective than yours. If it ain't aboriginal, they're gonna need further instructions to proceed.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Moniker o' Shame: How much do .50 caliber rounds cost now?

About two bucks for pistol ammo.   It's crazy.


Here it's called a toonie. And a banger insert. And .50 cal is about 34 metric.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cut down the house into 18 pieces and ship on smaller trucks.
 
