 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   At 11PM ET it is time for Noise Factor. Kick it off with a brand new track from Froglord and new tracks from Thunder Horse and Ministry, plus some of the usual favorites like The Sword and Rainbow Butt Monkeys. Yes, you read that right   (bigeradio.com) divider line
6
    More: Live  
•       •       •

56 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2021 at 10:30 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So what % of your audience does Fark make up (I'm assuming that pretty much any location outside of Edmonton or Calgary is one of us)?  And how can we exploit that geographical diversity to help and/or hold it over you?

/MrsRT was thinking I'm maybe 1% of your audience
//I told her I'd take the over on that but probably less than 10%... (she doesn't count as she's actively 'not' listening (even if the neighbors are if they're outside))
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: [Fark user image 640x640]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bring on the Air Supply!
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: So what % of your audience does Fark make up (I'm assuming that pretty much any location outside of Edmonton or Calgary is one of us)?  And how can we exploit that geographical diversity to help and/or hold it over you?

/MrsRT was thinking I'm maybe 1% of your audience
//I told her I'd take the over on that but probably less than 10%... (she doesn't count as she's actively 'not' listening (even if the neighbors are if they're outside))


I'm in the south, not the deep "stank-ass south", but it's still the south -- 'know what I'm sayin'?

Let's put it this way: I finally found some proper grits today, and Imma make that sh*t with about 4lbs. of butter along the way.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.