Come for the teddy bear shrine, stay for everything else in this $55 million mansion
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like a person with truckloads of money and a tiny trash bag of good taste.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll admit for a second I thought that it was Graceland. The song "(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear" popped into my mind.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Picklehead: I'll admit for a second I thought that it was Graceland. The song "(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear" popped into my mind.


Mr head, I am no fan of Elvis but Graceland looks hundreds of times more tasteful then that giant bag of schit.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't eat the brown acid.....
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is the ugliest pile of shiat I've ever seen.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other financial information
Annual tax amount: $515,191

F*ck that.

In the UK if you bought Buckingham Palace for a billion pounds as your private home your annual property tax would be £1742, around $2400 US.

/And the tennis court is at a funny angle. Hard pass.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The very rich are very different from you and me.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It needs just one small addition...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That should be seized and turned into affordable housing
 
Loucifer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is it close to a Trader Joe's or WholeFoods?
 
