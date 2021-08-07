 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Union Leader)   Better late than never   (unionleader.com) divider line
10
    More: Strange, New Hampshire, Game Dive team, team members, sonar team, New Hampshire Fish, Massachusetts, Connecticut River, New England  
•       •       •

605 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2021 at 10:17 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HFK
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So this is what gets a green now? Two pictures with a one line caption? No actual information of any kind?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ad block plus stopped 28 ads and you never get any article that you click.
that is all i got from that.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ghostbusters 2 Titanic Scene
Youtube 93kYkIdQdFk
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HFK: So this is what gets a green now? Two pictures with a one line caption? No actual information of any kind?


Here you go:

Alberta Leeman's family has spent 43 years looking for closure after her mysterious disappearance in 1978.
On Friday morning, the Gorham woman's daughter and grandchildren gathered along the edge of the Connecticut River in Lancaster as a New Hampshire Fish and Game dive team searched a silt-filled Pontiac LeMans found overturned in water 14 feet deep.
After decades of wondering if she was dead or alive, they hoped to finally get some answers.
"You never give up," said her daughter, Nancy McLain.
The day-long search in the area of the car that authorities believe belonged to Leeman resulted in the discovery of human remains, Fish and Game Lt. Robert Mancini Jr. confirmed early Friday evening.
The remains have not yet been positively identified, but the discovery is the closest Leeman's family has come to ending the decades of pain they've endured. They have spent years following up on possible sightings and reports of human remains found elsewhere - only to learn that they weren't related to Leeman's disappearance.
Her granddaughter, Roxanne McLain, was 16 when she vanished. She and other family members live in Gilman, Vt., which is just a few miles away from the site of the submerged car.
At the time, her grandmother was living 40 miles away in Gorham.
"We never thought she was here. They had looked in Maine. They were getting sightings in New Hampshire. ... The sightings were terrible at the time. They spotted her everywhere," said Roxanne, who is Nancy McLain's daughter.
Leeman's family learned Thursday night that a vehicle registered to Leeman was found last week by a Fish and Game remote-operated vehicle with an underwater camera and sonar team during training.
Mancini said a dive team conducted an initial search of the river Wednesday and matched the vehicle. The license plate had fallen off, but was still sitting nearby.
The exhaustive search was the result of efforts by Fish and Game Conservation Officer Joe Canfield, who found a vehicle submerged in the Androscoggin River in the Errol area a few years ago using the specialized technology.
Since then, he learned about Leeman's case and has undertaken regular search missions in the Androscoggin and Connecticut rivers along areas close to the roadway, Mancini said.
"He's taken time, along with other team members on the sonar team, and they've taken their training days to come up here and search portions of the river. And last week they came with that sonar and the underwater camera, and they were working on this and they had a hit on the sonar," said Mancini, who described the missions as "training with a purpose."
Mancini added that the "grit and resiliency that officer Canfield and his team have shown in respect to this case is really incredible."
It's not known whether the car will eventually be pulled out or remain on the bottom of the river.
Officials said the circumstances surrounding how the vehicle ended up in the river - just south of the Lunenburg, Vt./Lancaster covered bridge - are unknown, but New Hampshire and Vermont State Police continue to investigate.
When Leeman first disappeared, her family wondered if something suspicious had happened.
"Your mind goes that way anyway. They got suspicious about where she could have gone. She could have been taken. Everything was left at home, except for herself and her car, so it looked suspicious," Roxanne said.
Even her purse was left at home along with a cup of coffee on the table.
Granddaughter Stacey Carri, 63, said she was living in Florida at the time and authorities checked her place to make sure she wasn't hiding her.
"That was the hardest part for me," she said.
While they knew it was unlikely, they always held out hope that she might be found alive. But when the river search began Friday, they were hoping that some clues would be found.
"If they don't find any bones, then there's no closure. Then she's still missing," Roxanne said.
If her remains were found, Leeman's daughter, Nancy, said they would no longer have to worry about her.
"She's at peace, and when they get her we're going to take care of her with my dad," she said.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WTP 2: ad block plus stopped 28 ads and you never get any article that you click.
that is all i got from that.


There's your problem. Stop using that and get ublock origin, it's FAR superior and loaded fine for me. Of course, the second time I clicked on the link I got a paywall and a redirect, so who knows.

Interesting story, but no closure as they still have not identified the body, apparently.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WTP 2: ad block plus stopped 28 ads and you never get any article that you click.
that is all i got from that.


Alternative article:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​h​uman-remains-car-found-river-search-n-​h-woman-missing-n1276265

Short version is that grandma disappeared in July 1978. Police found her purse, an unfinished cup of coffee, and it didn't look like she'd packed her belongings but her car was gone.

The news is that a Fish & Game officer has been using dive training missions to passively look for her, and they found her car and some human remains at the bottom of a river a few miles from her granddaughter's place about 40 miles away.

The fact that they found the car and remains is a huge amount of closure for the family.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Usually they're found a lot quicker in New England.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HFK: So this is what gets a green now? Two pictures with a one line caption? No actual information of any kind?


I can't get past the paywall so I didn't even see that.
 
HFK
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Diabolic: HFK: So this is what gets a green now? Two pictures with a one line caption? No actual information of any kind?

Here you go:

Alberta Leeman's family has spent 43 years looking for closure after her mysterious disappearance in 1978.
On Friday morning, the Gorham woman's daughter and grandchildren gathered along the edge of the Connecticut River in Lancaster as a New Hampshire Fish and Game dive team searched a silt-filled Pontiac LeMans found overturned in water 14 feet deep.
After decades of wondering if she was dead or alive, they hoped to finally get some answers.
"You never give up," said her daughter, Nancy McLain.
The day-long search in the area of the car that authorities believe belonged to Leeman resulted in the discovery of human remains, Fish and Game Lt. Robert Mancini Jr. confirmed early Friday evening.
The remains have not yet been positively identified, but the discovery is the closest Leeman's family has come to ending the decades of pain they've endured. They have spent years following up on possible sightings and reports of human remains found elsewhere - only to learn that they weren't related to Leeman's disappearance.
Her granddaughter, Roxanne McLain, was 16 when she vanished. She and other family members live in Gilman, Vt., which is just a few miles away from the site of the submerged car.
At the time, her grandmother was living 40 miles away in Gorham.
"We never thought she was here. They had looked in Maine. They were getting sightings in New Hampshire. ... The sightings were terrible at the time. They spotted her everywhere," said Roxanne, who is Nancy McLain's daughter.
Leeman's family learned Thursday night that a vehicle registered to Leeman was found last week by a Fish and Game remote-operated vehicle with an underwater camera and sonar team during training.
Mancini said a dive team conducted an initial search of the river Wednesday and matched the vehicle. The license plate had fallen off, but was still sitting nearby.
The exhaustiv ...


Thank you. A site has to be pretty bad if my blockers block the actual article.Ads, pop-ups and other crap has just gotten way out of hand.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He never gave up either.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.