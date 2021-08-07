 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "You have been waiting your entire life to contribute to your community. And today's the day. Get your vaccine"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is well done but if Covid causing erectile dysfunction, other lifelong ailments or straight-up death doesn't get shots in the arms of anti-vaxxers then i have a hard time believing anything will. Lots of stigginit to be done and quite a few in the donor class are raking in serious cash from Covid. They aren't going to steer the GOP to tell their constituents to get the vaccine or turn off the misinformation spigot anytime soon.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I showed up for my shots on the first day I was eligible. And I won't lie, it felt a little of doing something for my country.

Not a lot obviously, but the very least that they've ever, or could ever, ask of me
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please don't get yourself killed. Continue to exist. It's literally the least you could do for your country.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On March 18, I waited for four hours in line in my car for the first dose.  Worth it.
 
Benalto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took the vaccine as soon as I could, had to drive 2 hrs to get my shot, and did it for purely selfish reasons. Smart, intelligent, self interest.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That second sentence sounds horribly ironic.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Er, second and third.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How long until the lead paint chip munchers call her a crisis actor paid by Soros and the DEEP STATE?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I showed up for my shots on the first day I was eligible. And I won't lie, it felt a little of doing something for my country.

Not a lot obviously, but the very least that they've ever, or could ever, ask of me


If absolutely nothing else, it's enlightened self-interest instead of actively giving a big "F-U!" to your neighbors.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: This is well done but if Covid causing erectile dysfunction, other lifelong ailments or straight-up death doesn't get shots in the arms of anti-vaxxers then i have a hard time believing anything will. Lots of stigginit to be done and quite a few in the donor class are raking in serious cash from Covid. They aren't going to steer the GOP to tell their constituents to get the vaccine or turn off the misinformation spigot anytime soon.


You can quote facts and give reasons all day long.  They're not listening to anything, let alone logic.  Not even anything in their own best interests.  They hear "vaccine" or "Covid" and it's like somebody pulled the plug from the speakers.  Doing something for somebody else is going to fall on deaf ears, too.  It's been six or eight months the shot has been around.  Some of these f*ckers still aren't convinced there's a virus.  Maybe we should just save our breath (ha ha) and say, "Look.  Here's $100.  Either get a shot, or put it toward your funeral costs."
 
alienated
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I showed up for my shots on the first day I was eligible. And I won't lie, it felt a little of doing something for my country.

Not a lot obviously, but the very least that they've ever, or could ever, ask of me


I had to wait until 2 weeks ago as I am one who always has a bad reaction to jabs. Did it on a Thursday after work. Felt fine until Friday morning. Felt awful the whole weekend but had to work Sunday. Was supposed to work super early Monday, but the workaholic who helped me load the truck made a call when he saw how bad off I was so I burned a sickday for that Monday. And I'll do it again.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I showed up for my shots on the first day I was eligible. And I won't lie, it felt a little of doing something for my country.

Not a lot obviously, but the very least that they've ever, or could ever, ask of me


Same.

Also so I didn't join the people I knew who died.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

alienated: Gubbo: I showed up for my shots on the first day I was eligible. And I won't lie, it felt a little of doing something for my country.

Not a lot obviously, but the very least that they've ever, or could ever, ask of me

I had to wait until 2 weeks ago as I am one who always has a bad reaction to jabs. Did it on a Thursday after work. Felt fine until Friday morning. Felt awful the whole weekend but had to work Sunday. Was supposed to work super early Monday, but the workaholic who helped me load the truck made a call when he saw how bad off I was so I burned a sickday for that Monday. And I'll do it again.


Your country thanks you for your service ;)
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Got both Fauci ouchies in February, and just signed up as a volunteer for the University of Washington's COVID booster trial.  I'm fortunate to live in a science-centric part of the country, where people get their vaccines and mask up because it's the intelligent thing to do.  It's an honor and privilege to participate in an important trial.
 
goodncold
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In Canada (quebec) I got AZ and moderna.  Now I can go get a third shot (moderna) so I am allowed to travel.

I was hoping for a Pfizer shot so I could cover all the bases and get the best 5G reception.
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

alienated: Gubbo: I showed up for my shots on the first day I was eligible. And I won't lie, it felt a little of doing something for my country.

Not a lot obviously, but the very least that they've ever, or could ever, ask of me

I had to wait until 2 weeks ago as I am one who always has a bad reaction to jabs. Did it on a Thursday after work. Felt fine until Friday morning. Felt awful the whole weekend but had to work Sunday. Was supposed to work super early Monday, but the workaholic who helped me load the truck made a call when he saw how bad off I was so I burned a sickday for that Monday. And I'll do it again.


The shots pretty much made the majority of us sick.  You are not alone.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My nearest neighbor is a mile up the road.
I am my own community.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"You have been waiting your entire life to contribute to your community."
You Serious?
Youtube ztVMib1T4T4
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I like that she addressed the whole "developed so fast" thing. But I'm still wondering if she did it right.
I get the part of trying to make a sports metaphor but I'm not sure it works. I'm sure I add too many details when I explain it so won't claim my way is better. Maybe it's time to make an infographic.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wademh: . Maybe it's time to make an infographic.


Yes. And why isn't that done for lots of things, and why so long for it to happen.

/
Why did it take MADD 40 years to come up with BUZZ DRIVING HIS DRUNK DRIVING?
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

theflatline: alienated: Gubbo: I showed up for my shots on the first day I was eligible. And I won't lie, it felt a little of doing something for my country.

Not a lot obviously, but the very least that they've ever, or could ever, ask of me

I had to wait until 2 weeks ago as I am one who always has a bad reaction to jabs. Did it on a Thursday after work. Felt fine until Friday morning. Felt awful the whole weekend but had to work Sunday. Was supposed to work super early Monday, but the workaholic who helped me load the truck made a call when he saw how bad off I was so I burned a sickday for that Monday. And I'll do it again.

The shots pretty much made the majority of us sick.  You are not alone.


Oh, hell yeah. Moderna made me sick for 3 days after each shot. Still worth it.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I couldn't listen to the entire patronizing speech. If you know what's up, you're vaccinated, you have every right to be angry at the unvaccinated, and you know this woman practiced her little speech a thousand times in front of her children.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: On March 18, I waited for four hours in line in my car for the first dose.  Worth it.


The only positive thing asthma has ever done for me is enable me to jump the line for the Covid shot.  Got mine about a month and a half before my age group was released.  Absolutely worth it.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How long until the lead paint chip munchers call her a crisis actor paid by Soros and the DEEP STATE?


Most of the people really biatching were spending most of their childhood/formative years inhaling leaded gas fumes at the least.  But god forbid they take a shot.

There should be more public knowledge about the awful shiat lead to people for close to 100 years.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If something happens to my kid because of these assholes I hope you all don't shiat on me too much in the resulting thread/news story.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I do have a question about her statement that "when you get vaccinated, you spread it less" because I've seen several articles that quote medical officials saying that you shed virus at the same rate as unvaccinated. There are multiple "reliable" sources that are giving contradictory statements and it just feeds into the anti-vax platform.

Also her statement "We never saw that last year"
Yes, we did. It wasn't particularly common, but we absolutely saw it.
 
culebra
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gosh I hate to tell you this but that was all a load of hot air.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

culebra: Gosh I hate to tell you this but that was all a load of hot air.


No, it was pretty good. I would use some different phrasing in a few places but I'm a real stickler about using words like "never".  Meanwhile, yes the Delta variant is apparently more infectious and is resulting in more severe infections in younger people. The vaccines do help to slow the spread. And the vaccine was developed quickly largely because of all the work done on mRNA vaccines over the last 20 years (and the work done on SARS and MERS).
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheReject: I do have a question about her statement that "when you get vaccinated, you spread it less" because I've seen several articles that quote medical officials saying that you shed virus at the same rate as unvaccinated. There are multiple "reliable" sources that are giving contradictory statements and it just feeds into the anti-vax platform.

Also her statement "We never saw that last year"
Yes, we did. It wasn't particularly common, but we absolutely saw it.


Well don't you feel special now.

Get the shots and shut the fark up.
 
