(NPR)   And now for something completely different, here's what happens when there is a breakthrough outbreak of COVID-19 and there is total cooperation from all levels, from the infected to the government officials   (npr.org) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Even for us - even for gay men who have been in the gay nightlife scene for years and years, it's not the easiest thing in the world to go to a meeting with 10 CDC epidemiology experts ... Donnelly laughs. "I've been telling my friends, you haven't lived until you've talked about twinks with the CDC."

I loved that quote.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: I loved that quote.


I LOL'd at it.  Thankful I was at the office by myself when I did because otherwise the discussion would have been awkward.  XD
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🖤
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it was FAAABULOUS!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice job Mr Donnelly!!!
Having the gathering this year was not smart.
Of note, by far most of the people who contracted COVID were vaccinated....but only 4 were hospitalized and no one died.
Get your farking shots people!
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well hello there.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was thanks to a tip from a citizen scientist named Michael Donnelly.

Gay men have the best tips.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's great to see how you can address a situation and act accordingly when it's harmful to others you care about. Too bad we have this national divide and animosity.
 
ringo2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine Covid if there had never been AIDS.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something, public health threat posed by gay men, something something Ron Desantis, etc.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The findings of the investigation were striking. Out of 469 positive cases identified, nearly three-quarters of cases were in fully vaccinated people.

Look, if we were going to find a 75% breakthrough infection rate anywhere, a weekend-long gay party in a bunch of bars is probably the place to find it. Straight bars would be up there, but there's more manhandling in the gay ones.

/I'll let myself out
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: [Fark user image image 425x318]
Well hello there.


He IS super-cute.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ringo2: Imagine Covid if there had never been AIDS.


Freddie Mercury would have released on hella rockin PSA?
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: omg bbq: [Fark user image image 425x318]
Well hello there.

He IS super-cute.


I'm most definitely not too straight.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: The findings of the investigation were striking. Out of 469 positive cases identified, nearly three-quarters of cases were in fully vaccinated people.

Look, if we were going to find a 75% breakthrough infection rate anywhere, a weekend-long gay party in a bunch of bars is probably the place to find it. Straight bars would be up there, but there's more manhandling in the gay ones.

/I'll let myself out


Congratulations on accepting yourself
 
Nylter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Data science works!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: "Even for us - even for gay men who have been in the gay nightlife scene for years and years, it's not the easiest thing in the world to go to a meeting with 10 CDC epidemiology experts ... Donnelly laughs. "I've been telling my friends, you haven't lived until you've talked about twinks with the CDC."

I loved that quote.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Loren
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They got hit hard by HIV.  The lesson appears to have been learned.
 
