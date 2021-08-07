 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "People think you're an idiot"   (theguardian.com) divider line
27
    Edward Plunkett, 18th Baron of Dunsany, Popish Plot, Dunsany, Baron of Dunsany, People from County Meath, Agriculture, Oliver Plunkett, L ord Randal Plunkett strides  
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A chunk that big should go back to nature
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: Lord Randal Plunkett strides through the hip-high grass of Dunsany, a 650-hectare (1,600-acre) estate in the middle of Ireland, trailed by an invisible swarm of midges and his four jack russell terriers:

Okay, I misread a word in that sentence and it instantly made the story much better imagining him being followed by a swarm of chibi ninjas.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also, we need to kill off the very concept of a "lawn" and start using indigenous plants to landscape our properties or just letting nature landscape it for us. God, lawns are dull and wasteful.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There have been people in England who have let their farms return to the wild.

Before:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meath? Is that how they spell trash in Irish?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had a couple acres on the Mississippi up above the channel in MN. Take it from me that you can not just let it "go wild". It will be a shiatstorm of invasives if you do not actually cultivate and manage it. Strangely, sheep and goats do a great job of it.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IgG4: Take it from me that you can not just let it "go wild". It will be a shiatstorm of invasives if you do not actually cultivate and manage it.


I'm not sure you quite grasp what "go wild" means.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IgG4: I had a couple acres on the Mississippi up above the channel in MN. Take it from me that you can not just let it "go wild". It will be a shiatstorm of invasives if you do not actually cultivate and manage it. Strangely, sheep and goats do a great job of it.


You can, providing you aren't living in the middle of it. Ain't nobody likes waking up to a snake in your bed.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: IgG4: I had a couple acres on the Mississippi up above the channel in MN. Take it from me that you can not just let it "go wild". It will be a shiatstorm of invasives if you do not actually cultivate and manage it. Strangely, sheep and goats do a great job of it.

You can, providing you aren't living in the middle of it. Ain't nobody likes waking up to a snake in your bed.


No kidding.  Every time I've woken up in Ireland, there was a snake in my bed.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did the same thing with my bathroom. After 4 months of letting it go rewild, the gf made me clean it.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IgG4: I had a couple acres on the Mississippi up above the channel in MN. Take it from me that you can not just let it "go wild". It will be a shiatstorm of invasives if you do not actually cultivate and manage it. Strangely, sheep and goats do a great job of it.


Added bonus is you can milk/fark the sheep.
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Lsherm: IgG4: I had a couple acres on the Mississippi up above the channel in MN. Take it from me that you can not just let it "go wild". It will be a shiatstorm of invasives if you do not actually cultivate and manage it. Strangely, sheep and goats do a great job of it.

You can, providing you aren't living in the middle of it. Ain't nobody likes waking up to a snake in your bed.

No kidding.  Every time I've woken up in Ireland, there was a snake in my bed.


I have had enough of these monkey fighting snakes.
 
Trevt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Lsherm: IgG4: I had a couple acres on the Mississippi up above the channel in MN. Take it from me that you can not just let it "go wild". It will be a shiatstorm of invasives if you do not actually cultivate and manage it. Strangely, sheep and goats do a great job of it.

You can, providing you aren't living in the middle of it. Ain't nobody likes waking up to a snake in your bed.

No kidding.  Every time I've woken up in Ireland, there was a snake in my bed.


Oversharing, buddy.
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: I did the same thing with my bathroom. After 4 months of letting it go rewild, the gf made me clean it.


That's pretty much the joke I was going to make about the refrigerator in my apartment when I met the future mrs bughunter.
 
adamatari
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have learned in my life that there are two times when people think you are an idiot:

1. When you're being an idiot
2. When you're doing something right

The unfortunate part is that often it's not clear which it is in the process. The results will speak for themselves but at the beginning you just have to try it. Any innovation or new thing is greeted by naysayers.

Considering we have a problem with insects dying off, we need a LOT of rewilding. We've done a bit of dam busting in Washington state and the results look good so far. The future involves a lot of undoing the mistakes of the past and learning to cooperate with nature instead of replacing it wholesale like we still do far too often.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ghastly: FTFA: Lord Randal Plunkett strides through the hip-high grass of Dunsany, a 650-hectare (1,600-acre) estate in the middle of Ireland, trailed by an invisible swarm of midges and his four jack russell terriers:

Okay, I misread a word in that sentence and it instantly made the story much better imagining him being followed by a swarm of chibi ninjas.


I was going to say "paging Ghastly" but then...
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bughunter: AsparagusFTW: I did the same thing with my bathroom. After 4 months of letting it go rewild, the gf made me clean it.

That's pretty much the joke I was going to make about the refrigerator in my apartment when I met the future mrs bughunter.


I know it's time to clean house when I open the fridge, and the sound track changes to combat music
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good for him. I'm all for letting nature take over instead of trying to "put it back." Just keep out the most aggressive invasive species and let time do the rest.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My GF said " I'm rewilding it".
I answered, " OK, go for it, I'm an experienced woodsman".
Life went on.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: bughunter: AsparagusFTW: I did the same thing with my bathroom. After 4 months of letting it go rewild, the gf made me clean it.

That's pretty much the joke I was going to make about the refrigerator in my apartment when I met the future mrs bughunter.

I know it's time to clean house when I open the fridge, and the sound track changes to combat music


Pokemon Trainer Battle - Rock Jazz Orchestra Version (The 8-Bit Big Band)
Youtube BfugR2vLARY
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A 600 year family legacy squandered by a vegan slacker.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Good for him. I'm all for letting nature take over instead of trying to "put it back." Just keep out the most aggressive invasive species and let time do the rest.


The local species are generally better adapted and will crowd the invasives out fairly quickly.
There is a similar landowner on Skye, doing the same thing and his results are extremely promising.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Beavis & Butt-Head" is one animal.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dknsvsbl: My GF said " I'm rewilding it".
I answered, " OK, go for it, I'm an experienced woodsman".
Life went on.


And that's how you made your fortune, from not needing monthly trips to the waxing spa...
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Dknsvsbl: My GF said " I'm rewilding it".
I answered, " OK, go for it, I'm an experienced woodsman".
Life went on.

And that's how you made your fortune, from not needing monthly trips to the waxing spa...


The ability to adapt is the most important skill there is.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The Nature of Oaks", Douglas Tallamy.  This, or his other books, makes you realize how our "landscaping" is often an ecological disaster.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Dknsvsbl: My GF said " I'm rewilding it".
I answered, " OK, go for it, I'm an experienced woodsman".
Life went on.

And that's how you made your fortune, from not needing monthly trips to the waxing spa...


Not to tell tales out of school but: the weedwhacking was the easiest and least expensive part.
Anybody can mow the lawn, its the manicres, pedicures, brow waxings, exfoliations...
Always farm that stuff out, it never leads to happy endings.
 
