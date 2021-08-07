 Skip to content
 
Moderator
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1108
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So back during the height of the pandemic lockdown last summer, I got a spaghetti squash. I was completely unfamiliar with how this thing worked, but after a couple of YouTube videos and some entire life stories by Internet recipe authors, I found out this stuff is really good and really versatile. You can substitute it for noodles in all kinds of stuff. It's much lower in carbs than actual pasta with a lot more vitamins. You just cut it in half and roast it in the oven, then scoop out the insides and it's basically ramen noodles with some actual flavor.

The easiest thing to do with it, of course, is just to roll it some butter and bacon bits, but that kind of negates the "healthy" part of it. A little beef stock and some vegetables and you've got Cup-o-Noodles. It also goes great with pasta sauces, from marinara to basil pesto, but my favorite has to be sun-dried tomato paste. Top it with parmesan-crusted chicken and melted white cheese and you'll impress anyone, as they'll never figure out the noodles.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us if you've ever tried spaghetti squash and how you cook it yourself.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Marcus Aurelius
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I killed it this week!
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
bughunter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Yea, I was gonna mention it goes really well with shrimp scampi.

/i know that's not scampi
//very familiar with that gourd
///diabeetus
 
bughunter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gee.  Turns out caffeine really helps my score.

Gonna try cocaine next week.
 
