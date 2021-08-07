 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   We've got trillion$ for guns, warships, rockets, billionaire tax cuts, and non-negotiated Medicare drug payments, but for the serverely mentally ill we've got the streets, violence, and jail   (ktla.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A rat done bit my sister Nell
Her face and hands began to swell
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Capitalism doesn't reward charity. It rewards profit. Our system was horrible before the New Deal and it is going that direction again.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hold up, now... we've spent tens of billions building jails and prisons and overpasses and sidewalks and parks and alleyways. So, anyone who says we aren't spending enough to provide for the homeless isn't telling the whole story.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These people don't contribute to the economy, in fact, they're probably a drain on it, and it makes no economic sense that they exist.
Just like all those other welfare leeches. Focus, people.

Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a country run by monsters, that sounds normal.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Capitalism doesn't reward charity.


It does if you can wrangle a beej out of it.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mental Health: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube NGY6DqB1HX8
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The epitaph for the United States will read: the Rich got richer & the Poor got prison.
 
guinsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The system is working as intended
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't make something geraldo Rivera left the report on. Wait. He probably doesn't care anymore.
/
ALSO. Thanks Ronald Reagan.
//
Medication to keep you sane should not be a luxury.
///
Basic healthcare should not be a farking luxury.
If you don't like homeless encampments maybe support the two sentences above.
Or transversely shut the fark up
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ignoring the homeless is not free despite what the GOP would have you believe
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh, when have mentally ill people ever won a war?

Speaking of which, has the US military won any wars in the last 70-ish years?
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, people whine so much that we can't apply eugenics to solve the problem
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We used to have facilities for these people but most of them were as bad or worse than jails. There is no answer to this problem other than family members taking responsibility for them. The government should offer incentives for family members to House and care for them. Otherwise, its either jail or the street.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The streets, violence, jail, and FARK.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Animatronik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Capitalism doesn't reward charity. It rewards profit. Our system was horrible before the New Deal and it is going that direction again.


These policies actually have little to do with capitalism, and have a long history with politicians from both parties.

https://www.thebalance.com/deinstitut​i​onalization-3306067
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Three things need to happen, and they need to happen in coordination with each other:

1. The laws prohibiting involuntary commitment need to be repealed or replaced with something less narrowly defined.

2. Money needs to be taken from various sources and specifically earmarked to renovating, opening, and maintaining state psychiatric facilities.

3. Civil liberties activists and mental health professionals need to be on board with any attempt to forcibly hospitalize and treat the mentally ill, or this plan is dead in the water.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Capitalism doesn't reward charity.


Unless it involves big corporations.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Three things need to happen, and they need to happen in coordination with each other:

1. The laws prohibiting involuntary commitment need to be repealed or replaced with something less narrowly defined.

2. Money needs to be taken from various sources and specifically earmarked to renovating, opening, and maintaining state psychiatric facilities.

3. Civil liberties activists and mental health professionals need to be on board with any attempt to forcibly hospitalize and treat the mentally ill, or this plan is dead in the water.


Only if it can, ALWAYS, be appealed. Otherwise, you fools will just commit me because you don't like me.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Three things need to happen, and they need to happen in coordination with each other:

1. The laws prohibiting involuntary commitment need to be repealed or replaced with something less narrowly defined.

2. Money needs to be taken from various sources and specifically earmarked to renovating, opening, and maintaining state psychiatric facilities.

3. Civil liberties activists and mental health professionals need to be on board with any attempt to forcibly hospitalize and treat the mentally ill, or this plan is dead in the water.


/
Also you better be prepared to place people's property and real estate into conservatorship instead of letting the farking bank have it you motherfarkers
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: We used to have facilities for these people but most of them were as bad or worse than jails. There is no answer to this problem other than family members taking responsibility for them. The government should offer incentives for family members to House and care for them. Otherwise, its either jail or the street.


That's actually a decent idea.  People don't want to take care of the seriously mentally ill, people who have worse things wrong with them than Downs Syndrome.  The most humane way to treat them is with family members who are trained to deal with them and have some relief, either with money or respite workers, or both.
Suck it up, that's your family there and no one will take better care of them than you.

Exceptions for those who are violent or who need to be locked up.

It's no fun, and a lot of them will end up on the streets anyway, because thats where they want to be.  But they need family, just like anyone else.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Nadie_AZ: Capitalism doesn't reward charity. It rewards profit. Our system was horrible before the New Deal and it is going that direction again.

These policies actually have little to do with capitalism, and have a long history with politicians from both parties.

https://www.thebalance.com/deinstituti​onalization-3306067


Yup: the right didn't like the mental institutions because they cost precious money that rightfully belonged to the billionaires. The left didn't like them because they were really, really, REALLY bad places to live.

Truly though I cannot think of a better option.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Abox: Nadie_AZ: Capitalism doesn't reward charity.

It does if you can wrangle a beej out of it.


We're not talking about Charity who performs for the lunch crowd at Bazoomba's gentleman's club.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We borrow, subbs. We ain't "got" shiat, and haven't for quite some time
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Capitalism doesn't reward charity. It rewards profit. Our system was horrible before the New Deal and it is going that direction again.


Truly now: what economic system has ever rewarded charity? In the old days the mentally ill and others who could not fend for themselves were either executed or ostracized and left to die. Often the townspeople consoled themselves by saying those individuals were possessed by demons.

Perhaps there is a non-capitalist society where one could throw a water bottle at a regional governor and not go to jail?
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ You forgot a few .
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mental Health Systems Act of 1980
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's always chemical testing.
 
phishrace
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If and when we ever do get around to seriously treating mental illness, we also have to address homelessness and drug addiction equally. They're all tied together.

Making homelessness essentially illegal, like LA just did, ain't gonna help.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
for the severely mentally ill we've got the streets, violence, and jail

. . . or Trump rallies
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Animatronik: Nadie_AZ: Capitalism doesn't reward charity. It rewards profit. Our system was horrible before the New Deal and it is going that direction again.

These policies actually have little to do with capitalism, and have a long history with politicians from both parties.

https://www.thebalance.com/deinstituti​onalization-3306067

Yup: the right didn't like the mental institutions because they cost precious money that rightfully belonged to the billionaires. The left didn't like them because they were really, really, REALLY bad places to live.

Truly though I cannot think of a better option.


This is as good as any a place to give my intaglio history of deinstitutionalization in the 1970s. It wasn't JUST that Evil Ronald Reagan decided of his own free will to shut down a big money pit because money; and it also wasn't that they were all hellholes that tortured their inmates because it was fun; there were a few other things going on socially and legally too.

One was the civil rights movement(s). The early 70s were when all sorts of minorities started demanding or having demanded for them the same rights as white upper-class men; and one of these groups was the mentally ill. In California, the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act was a bipartisan act that was passed to allow mentally ill people the right not to be tossed in the nuthouse indefinitely with no right of appeal just because, and the right to leave unless a doctor was willing to certify in court that they had to be kept involuntarily because they were too DANGEROUS (not just crazy) to release. The LPS act and its progeny are pretty much the legal standard nationwide for keeping the mentally ill in hospitals.

Another was the social milieu. The "You do your thing and I'll do mine" mantra percolated throughout society, and the idea that people weren't really "crazy" they just had a different way of looking at things got a lot of traction in big cities. Who was society to say that the guy who heard God talking to him wasn't REALLY hearing a divine voice? That's just your opinion, man. The 70's were the era of alternative psychiatric movements like est and encounter therapy, not to mention the hippies, so "crazy" was just another step on the spectrum.

A third was the increase of reliable psychotropic medication. As newer tricyclics and antipsychotics became available, the idea of letting mentally ill out of hospitals and back into community care was more realistic, because they would no longer need continual medical oversight to ensure they didn't overdose on a drug with a narrow theraputic window. They would only need monthly visits to a doctor for a prescription refill.

All these things combined with the horrific discoveries at places like Willowbrook and the conservative drive to save some money by shutting down expensive non-productive state hospitals, and the promise that money would be provided for community clinics (which was abandoned later) and 40 years later, here we are today.
 
strangecondition
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The lack of support for families of mentally disabled adults is ridiculous. It's made even worse if they do not stick to medication regimes or if accompanied by violent tendencies.  I have friend who's daughter routinely harms the family- she is a teenager & they have been quoted 4-7 years to find her an alternative living situation.  At what point does it become too much after her mother has been treated at the hospital 4 times in the last 30 days?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Metaluna Mutant: The epitaph for the United States will read: the Rich got richer & the Poor got prison.


waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: Mental Health Systems Act of 1980


Thank you so much Ronald Reagan for dismantling that which also means thank you so much you farking GOP motherfarking scumbags
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: We borrow, subbs. We ain't "got" shiat, and haven't for quite some time


lol
Maybe you have nothing
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Reagan didn't cause the problem. He revealed the problem. He put it on display on every street corner instead of confined in the hellholes decades of neglect had turned institutions into. Since they were opened to great fanfare with high ideals they had ten times the designed occupancy with the same budgets and no choice but to warehouse instead of treat. Eventually they often preferentially hired those who just didn't care or were open predators because they would be affordable.

Society didn't care until the results were vomited back into our faces.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: We used to have facilities for these people but most of them were as bad or worse than jails. There is no answer to this problem other than family members taking responsibility for them. The government should offer incentives for family members to House and care for them. Otherwise, its either jail or the street.


So we tried it with outmoded 1900's philosophy, using facilities that were built in the 1800's using a lot fewer treatment options than exist now, and put little resources into even doing that....So we should just quit?

I guess we should just quit having a military since they can't seem to win a war either...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Kalyco Jack: Animatronik: Nadie_AZ: Capitalism doesn't reward charity. It rewards profit. Our system was horrible before the New Deal and it is going that direction again.

These policies actually have little to do with capitalism, and have a long history with politicians from both parties.

https://www.thebalance.com/deinstituti​onalization-3306067

Yup: the right didn't like the mental institutions because they cost precious money that rightfully belonged to the billionaires. The left didn't like them because they were really, really, REALLY bad places to live.

Truly though I cannot think of a better option.

This is as good as any a place to give my intaglio history of deinstitutionalization in the 1970s. It wasn't JUST that Evil Ronald Reagan decided of his own free will to shut down a big money pit because money; and it also wasn't that they were all hellholes that tortured their inmates because it was fun; there were a few other things going on socially and legally too.

One was the civil rights movement(s). The early 70s were when all sorts of minorities started demanding or having demanded for them the same rights as white upper-class men; and one of these groups was the mentally ill. In California, the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act was a bipartisan act that was passed to allow mentally ill people the right not to be tossed in the nuthouse indefinitely with no right of appeal just because, and the right to leave unless a doctor was willing to certify in court that they had to be kept involuntarily because they were too DANGEROUS (not just crazy) to release. The LPS act and its progeny are pretty much the legal standard nationwide for keeping the mentally ill in hospitals.

Another was the social milieu. The "You do your thing and I'll do mine" mantra percolated throughout society, and the idea that people weren't really "crazy" they just had a different way of looking at things got a lot of traction in big cities. Who was society to say that the guy who heard God talking to him wasn't REALLY hearing a divine voice? That's just your opinion, man. The 70's were the era of alternative psychiatric movements like est and encounter therapy, not to mention the hippies, so "crazy" was just another step on the spectrum.

A third was the increase of reliable psychotropic medication. As newer tricyclics and antipsychotics became available, the idea of letting mentally ill out of hospitals and back into community care was more realistic, because they would no longer need continual medical oversight to ensure they didn't overdose on a drug with a narrow theraputic window. They would only need monthly visits to a doctor for a prescription refill.

All these things combined with the horrific discoveries at places like Willowbrook and the conservative drive to save some money by shutting down expensive non-productive state hospitals, and the promise that money would be provided for community clinics (which was abandoned later) and 40 years later, here we are today.


Alllll correct.
/
But don't kid yourself if you repeal any of that the first thing people are going to do is try to get someone like me institutionalized.
And the only thing wrong with me is that I occasionally disagree with people.
/
I don't think people aren't going to try to get red hats and anti-vaxxers institutionalized.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ALSO. Thanks Ronald Reagan.


GoodCopBadCop: [Fark user image 330x330]


I don't know how old you two are, but the closing of state-run mental asylums started in the late 1960s and accelerated greatly under Carter. Carter signed a mental health act in his last year as president and Reagan rescinded it before it took effect and gave the money to states as block grants instead of money specified for mental health.

State asylums were terrible - everyone agreed. They were closed in each state with the cooperation of Democratic and Republican governors. Where the issue diverged was whether mental health expenditures were a federal priority or a state priority. Guess what? It wasn't a state OR federal priority. Carter attempted to move it to the feds, Reagan moved it back to the states, and no one spent any money on mental health either way. If you have crazy homeless people in your city, that is a function of your own state priorities.

Mental health patients were released from state-run asylums and it was considered a good thing. - well before Reagan took office. 40 years on, it's time to admit that your own states don't give a shiat about mental health, because they took the money but didn't spend it on mental health services because they weren't required to. You are complicit.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: And the only thing wrong with me is that I occasionally disagree with people.
/


You're crazy as a sack of lemurs, dude.

That doesn't mean you need to be locked up, and I'd fight anyone who said you did.

Unfortunately, the same laws that keep you and me safe also keep a lot of really needy people sleeping in boxes under the freeway, and we need to fix that.
 
jman144
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
'Reagan.
 
jman144
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lsherm: waxbeans: ALSO. Thanks Ronald Reagan.

GoodCopBadCop: [Fark user image 330x330]

I don't know how old you two are, but the closing of state-run mental asylums started in the late 1960s and accelerated greatly under Carter. Carter signed a mental health act in his last year as president and Reagan rescinded it before it took effect and gave the money to states as block grants instead of money specified for mental health.

State asylums were terrible - everyone agreed. They were closed in each state with the cooperation of Democratic and Republican governors. Where the issue diverged was whether mental health expenditures were a federal priority or a state priority. Guess what? It wasn't a state OR federal priority. Carter attempted to move it to the feds, Reagan moved it back to the states, and no one spent any money on mental health either way. If you have crazy homeless people in your city, that is a function of your own state priorities.

Mental health patients were released from state-run asylums and it was considered a good thing. - well before Reagan took office. 40 years on, it's time to admit that your own states don't give a shiat about mental health, because they took the money but didn't spend it on mental health services because they weren't required to. You are complicit.


Nope, 'Reagan.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lsherm: waxbeans: ALSO. Thanks Ronald Reagan.

GoodCopBadCop: [Fark user image 330x330]

I don't know how old you two are, but the closing of state-run mental asylums started in the late 1960s and accelerated greatly under Carter. Carter signed a mental health act in his last year as president and Reagan rescinded it before it took effect and gave the money to states as block grants instead of money specified for mental health.

State asylums were terrible - everyone agreed. They were closed in each state with the cooperation of Democratic and Republican governors. Where the issue diverged was whether mental health expenditures were a federal priority or a state priority. Guess what? It wasn't a state OR federal priority. Carter attempted to move it to the feds, Reagan moved it back to the states, and no one spent any money on mental health either way. If you have crazy homeless people in your city, that is a function of your own state priorities.

Mental health patients were released from state-run asylums and it was considered a good thing. - well before Reagan took office. 40 years on, it's time to admit that your own states don't give a shiat about mental health, because they took the money but didn't spend it on mental health services because they weren't required to. You are complicit.


I guess.
I'm 47.
And I distinctly remember geraldo Rivera showing us what fark holes these places were.
/
Clearly we need to split the difference.
All I'm saying is patience need to have a Bill of Rights.
And we need to make sure that only people who need help are in these facilities and they're not used by other arms of the government or by people with personal vendettas against their neighbors or some idiot online.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: waxbeans: And the only thing wrong with me is that I occasionally disagree with people.
/

You're crazy as a sack of lemurs, dude.

That doesn't mean you need to be locked up, and I'd fight anyone who said you did.

Unfortunately, the same laws that keep you and me safe also keep a lot of really needy people sleeping in boxes under the freeway, and we need to fix that.


Agreed.

/
Maybe forced treatment should have a sunset and once the person is lucid maybe we can offer the pay them to stay on their medication?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jman144: 'Reagan.


I just love the disconnect that no one wants to own up to the fact that Reagan was actually human farking garbage
 
gar1013
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Ignoring the homeless is not free despite what the GOP would have you believe


Yeah, all the GOP running California. The nerve of them.

/I'm mocking you, just to be clear
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Anyone mention Reagan yet?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not just those, submitter. Some of the mentally ill have managed to get elected to public office.
 
