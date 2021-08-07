 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   You misspelled 'cobra'. And 'chicken'   (theguardian.com)
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They are aggressive, territorial, noisy and excrete more than a kilogram of faeces a day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The cobra of the chicken?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
For 4 years I worked next to a migratory bird sanctuary.
Watched multiple times as the next generation of Geese were born.
They increase in size amazingly fast.

Babies -> Teens -> Adults -> shiat everywhere
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Shoot them. Problem solved..
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Shoot them. Problem solved..


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: For 4 years I worked next to a migratory bird sanctuary.
Watched multiple times as the next generation of Geese were born.
They increase in size amazingly fast.

Babies -> Teens -> Adults -> shiat everywhere


Sloppy, indeed
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Shoot them. Problem solved..


Guns don't always solve aussie bird problems.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wait, so a bunch of farmers wanted to shoot wild animals on their property but didn't give a damn about anybody else or the environment and now it's everybody's problem and they're not stepping up to fix it?

A tale as old as agriculture
 
jim32rr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

alechemist: mrinfoguy: Shoot them. Problem solved..

Guns don't always solve aussie bird problems.


He is definitely choking that ... emu
 
goodncold
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
First Canada sends in the geese to soften up the population.

Then we send in our top 40 pop artists to keep the population submissive and open to our commands.

/try poutine.  You'll like it.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Shoot them. Problem solved..


Not enough to control the population. You will need a multi-pronged approach.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I learned recently that they can also breed with ducks.

I stared at a group of cobra chickens and noticed one that looked duck-like hanging out with them. Built like a large duck, but with cobra chicken coloration, save its orange feet.

A Google search explained exactly what I was suspecting.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't mess with Canada Gooses!
 
patcarew
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTA: "were introduced to New Zealand's South Island for hunting in 1905. "

So how's that working out for you?

Don't fark with the cobra chickens!
 
patcarew
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In Soviet Union, Cobra Chicken hunt you!
 
talkertopc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Shoot them. Problem solved..


If I understand the situation correctly it was the government's job to have them shot, the farmers thought the government was not doing a good enough job so they had the law change to give the job to the farmers, since then the problem as gotten worst because there are no central authority controlling the population anymore.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Canadians are nice because they used dark magic to transfer all their evil into geese.
 
honk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: a bunch of farmers wanted to shoot wild animals on their property


I didn't see that in the article. It doesn't say who introduced the birds . . . in 1905. So something tells me that these particular farmers wouldn't be the ones who did it anyway.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: I learned recently that they can also breed with ducks.


A very rich old man is on his deathbed and is going to die soon, so he calls in his three sons. He gives them each a duck and tells them that the one who gets the most for his duck will be given everything the old man owns. The first son goes out, and when he comes back he says, "Father! Father! I got $10 for my duck!"

His father says, "That is very good let's see how your other brothers do."

About a day later the second brother comes home and he says, "Father! Father! I got $15 for my duck."

The old man replies, "So far you have done the best, but let's wait and see what your little brother does."

While the last brother was looking for someone to buy his duck, he happened to pass by a bar. When he got into the bar he saw the most beautiful girl he'd ever seen before, so he told her, "I'll give you this duck for a fark."

She replied, "Ok."

When the boy got home to his father, his father was so furious that he yelled, "You get your ass back in that bar and get that duck back!"

So the boy returned to the bar and found the same girl and told her his tale. He then said, "I'll give you a fark for that duck." She agreed and while they were farking the duck flew out the window and got hit by a truck.

The truck driver was so sorry about what had happened that he offered to pay for the duck. The boy then replied, "$25 would do nicely."

"No problem," said the driver. When the boy got home he was beaming with pride. He shouted, "I won! I won! I got a f*ck for a duck a duck for a f*ck and twenty-five dollars for a f*cked up duck."
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ozzy Man Reviews: Canadian Cobra Chickens
Youtube GvkkDRiLYkI
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How in the [swearword] did Canada geese get to New Zealand? That is a pretty hardcore wrong turn along the way at some point. Given their skillset, how the [other swearword] did they not end up in Australia? Vicious, but not deadly enough?

Either way, sorry Kiwi's.
Canucks
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
images.lookhuman.comView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Those things are a menace even in areas where they are native.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Early Canada Goose season is the first two weeks of September here (Kentucky). It's intended to help cull the "resident," non-migratory flock that's rapidly taking over the landscape. I'd like to take one and experiment with various cooking methods; they have fatty red meat, from what I've read. A couple of my friends have Alpha Galactase (a tick-borne condition that makes you violently allergic to mammalian meats). I'm curious if I could prepare goose in a way that would help substitute for beef.
 
