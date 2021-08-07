 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRON 4)   A person accidentally opens the wrong car door. What's the worst that could happen?   (kron4.com) divider line
19
    More: Fail, Injury, random person, SANTA CRUZ, Rock music, Drive, Leo White, The Cars, Accident  
•       •       •

962 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2021 at 4:24 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't quite expect that
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
See what happens when you walk around terrified
 
Monocultured
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

puffy999: I didn't quite expect that


Same, I'd bet on secret Florida + gator attack.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
considering she lived without major damage, i'll assume it's not a Cliff, but a 'cliff'.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Someone spooped her. Spoopy.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've done or nearly done this so many times. Even sitting down and trying to start it
 
fsufan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Head shot?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not much of a 'cliff'.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Before electric key fobs were a thing, I spent like 2-3 minutes trying to unlock my car in a parking lot. "Godam farkin keys!" Then I looked up and saw my car like two spots over. Exact same make and year. So I understand.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I expected this to involve guns. Not gunning it.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wasilla Hillbilly: I've done or nearly done this so many times. Even sitting down and trying to start it


To be clear, I am referring to attempting to access the wrong car not driving over cliffs after being startled
 
talkertopc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Before electric key fobs were a thing, I spent like 2-3 minutes trying to unlock my car in a parking lot. "Godam farkin keys!" Then I looked up and saw my car like two spots over. Exact same make and year. So I understand.


Once my dad couldn't use his key to start the car, he then looked around and realized it wasn't his car despite having been able to unlock the door.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: See what happens when you walk around terrified


People in power want everyone to be afraid.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Not much of a 'cliff'.


Not very high.  Only a foot of damage.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just about everyone has made this mistake at least once in their life.  Damn embarrassing to open "your" car door only to find a complete stranger sitting there.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Just about everyone has made this mistake at least once in their life.  Damn embarrassing to open "your" car door only to find a complete stranger sitting there.


The car looks exactly like yours until you open the door and see a two foot high pile of burger king bags.

/mine are from McDonalds
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wasilla Hillbilly: Wasilla Hillbilly: I've done or nearly done this so many times. Even sitting down and trying to start it

To be clear, I am referring to attempting to access the wrong car not driving over cliffs after being startled


Well yeah, after you died the first 4 times with the cliff thing you finally learned not to do that
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: OgreMagi: Just about everyone has made this mistake at least once in their life.  Damn embarrassing to open "your" car door only to find a complete stranger sitting there.

The car looks exactly like yours until you open the door and see a two foot high pile of burger king bags.

/mine are from McDonalds


My key unlocked the car in the McDonald's parking lot that night and the kids and I piled in. Then I realized it was too clean to be my car.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wasilla Hillbilly: I've done or nearly done this so many times. Even sitting down and trying to start it


I don't know if it's still a thing, but there was a time when there were only 15 or so different key patterns to open a car door with "more patterns" that would start it, especially with Ford/Mercury.  Back in my rental car daze it wasn't unheard of for a customer to call saying their key got them in but they couldn't turn the ignition...because they got in the wrong, and locked, car.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.