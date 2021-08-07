 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   The mothership is taking Mount Fuji aboard   (twitter.com) divider line
17
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

984 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2021 at 4:14 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Parliament - Mothership Connection (Star Child) - Live Houston 1976
Youtube GT3ecv01xDE
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
temperature and air pressure is a hulluva drug
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe it can re-abduct that funny lookin kid from Close Encounters and save us all from his balloonheadedness.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fox8.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like a giant bra cup
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mt. Rainier says welcome to the party.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lenticular clouds are just the coolest.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Mt. Rainier says welcome to the party.

[Fark user image 800x533]


Yeah, we see that all the time. Lenticular cloud.
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Looks like it's gonna tear the roof off the mother sucker.
 
hamsack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Lenticular clouds are just the coolest.


I only eat Filet 'O Fish when I see them.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FYI: it's a little know fact that the Japanese government has a list, that is constantly updated, of suitable female virgins ready to be sacrificed if Fuji erupts.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: FYI: it's a little know fact that the Japanese government has a list, that is constantly updated, of suitable female virgins ready to be sacrificed if Fuji erupts.


Same with Yelm, WA, in case of a Rainier eruption, except the virgins are all male.

/it's a big list, rarely needs updating
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: FYI: it's a little know fact that the Japanese government has a list, that is constantly updated, of suitable female virgins ready to be sacrificed if Fuji erupts.


Username check-out: Checked. Checks out.
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If someone wants to actually see the whole mountain in one go, here you go:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.