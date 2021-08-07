 Skip to content
 
(Slate)   How we'll know when it's finally time to stop masking for the Covid. No not when all the anti-vaxxers have perished   (slate.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They had Re on a website at the beginning of the pandemic, I don't know if it is still there or not.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Most of the unvaccinated will survive and claim victory, but yeah, gratz on the hot take, Slate.
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can't stop me from wishing, subby.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
it is no longer of messaging.

no level of explaining, conversation, graphs, data or anything will change minds now.

Cannot reason someone out of a position they didn't reason themselves into it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was in Portland last night and had dinner at The Acropolis...and while chatting with some other customers, one of them nailed it:

"COVID will finally be over when they bring back the salad bar.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So this is an epidemiologist keyboard, too

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: They had Re on a website at the beginning of the pandemic, I don't know if it is still there or not.


Can find it by state here:
https://epiforecasts.io/covid/posts/n​a​tional/united-states/
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm fine with wearing masks.  Not catching flues and colds?  Not dealing with sinus infections?  Protection from blowing dust and sand?
 
taliesinwi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: it is no longer of messaging.

no level of explaining, conversation, graphs, data or anything will change minds now.

Cannot reason someone out of a position they didn't reason themselves into it.


I think that will be finally true after one or more vaccines gets FDA approval.  Once that happens there's going to be a (small) burst of people getting the jab.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've resigned myself to wearing them for the next several years at least. Once I win the lottery and buy an island I'll stop.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I'm fine with wearing masks.  Not catching flues and colds?  Not dealing with sinus infections?  Protection from blowing dust and sand?


I feel like a farking idiot for not wearing them all these years earlier, especially in the spring.
 
anuran
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I was in Portland last night and had dinner at The Acropolis...and while chatting with some other customers, one of them nailed it:

"COVID will finally be over when they bring back the salad bar.


The steakhouse/titty bar next to a vegan titty bar?
 
olrasputin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So...delta's Re will drop to a manageable level once the SpO2 of enough antivaxers drops to 0.

Got it.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

taliesinwi: I think that will be finally true after one or more vaccines gets FDA approval. Once that happens there's going to be a (small) burst of people getting the jab.


I really don't think that's the reason most people aren't getting it.
 
