(Twitter)   Welcome to 2021   (twitter.com)
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
shiatsonfireyo.jpg
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't imagine - all your history, all your belongings, your home, your job, likely family, friends, and pets - all gone forever.

Remember: what you own is everything you can carry at a full-out run. Plan ahead.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty much all these bad things can be laid at the feet of conservatives who do nothing but cry like a biotch and deny they had anything to do with not lifting a farking finger, because 'that's librul shiat so why would I give a shiat?' or 'inconvenience the rich? Why would I do that when I too could be rich some day?'...

Conservatives: The farking worst at being people
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"See kids, this is what it used to look like when one City-State sacked another one back in ancient times."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who knew the River Styx was a real thing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2021 = 2020 Won.

Never forget.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those ferry crews are the true gyros.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: 2021 = 2020 Won.

Never forget.


And next year is 2020, two.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chris de Burgh - Don't Pay The Ferryman (Live Official)
Youtube dXX9iW7_Kdg
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one hell of a theme park ride!
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never put water on a Greece fire.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: Never put water on a Greece fire.


It looks like they're following your advice.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Pretty much all these bad things can be laid at the feet of conservatives who do nothing but cry like a biotch and deny they had anything to do with not lifting a farking finger, because 'that's librul shiat so why would I give a shiat?' or 'inconvenience the rich? Why would I do that when I too could be rich some day?'...

Conservatives: The farking worst at being people


THEY ARE NOT CONSERVATIVE! QUIT USING THAT GODDAMN WORD.

4 years and 8 months and you still can't see it. Cue Patankin thingy. I'm on the precipice.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's August.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: arrogantbastich: Pretty much all these bad things can be laid at the feet of conservatives who do nothing but cry like a biotch and deny they had anything to do with not lifting a farking finger, because 'that's librul shiat so why would I give a shiat?' or 'inconvenience the rich? Why would I do that when I too could be rich some day?'...

Conservatives: The farking worst at being people

THEY ARE NOT CONSERVATIVE! QUIT USING THAT GODDAMN WORD.

4 years and 8 months and you still can't see it. Cue Patankin thingy. I'm on the precipice.


They use that word to describe themselves. Sure they've co-opted it the word from what it originally meant, but it's the commune usage now so no sense titling at windmills over it anymore.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: psilocyberguy: arrogantbastich: Pretty much all these bad things can be laid at the feet of conservatives who do nothing but cry like a biotch and deny they had anything to do with not lifting a farking finger, because 'that's librul shiat so why would I give a shiat?' or 'inconvenience the rich? Why would I do that when I too could be rich some day?'...

Conservatives: The farking worst at being people

THEY ARE NOT CONSERVATIVE! QUIT USING THAT GODDAMN WORD.

4 years and 8 months and you still can't see it. Cue Patankin thingy. I'm on the precipice.

They use that word to describe themselves. Sure they've co-opted it the word from what it originally meant, but it's the commune usage now so no sense titling at windmills over it anymore.


Damn you autocorrect.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Who knew the River Styx was a real thing

[Fark user image 425x425]


I thought the trip to Hell was in a handbasket!
 
Iusedtoworkhere
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The biggest tragedy here is the vertical video.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Man On A Mission: psilocyberguy: arrogantbastich: Pretty much all these bad things can be laid at the feet of conservatives who do nothing but cry like a biotch and deny they had anything to do with not lifting a farking finger, because 'that's librul shiat so why would I give a shiat?' or 'inconvenience the rich? Why would I do that when I too could be rich some day?'...

Conservatives: The farking worst at being people

THEY ARE NOT CONSERVATIVE! QUIT USING THAT GODDAMN WORD.

4 years and 8 months and you still can't see it. Cue Patankin thingy. I'm on the precipice.

They use that word to describe themselves. Sure they've co-opted it the word from what it originally meant, but it's the commune usage now so no sense titling at windmills over it anymore.

Damn you autocorrect.


Reactionary is a good word.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Needs more Martian tripods in the background.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Man On A Mission: Man On A Mission: psilocyberguy: arrogantbastich: Pretty much all these bad things can be laid at the feet of conservatives who do nothing but cry like a biotch and deny they had anything to do with not lifting a farking finger, because 'that's librul shiat so why would I give a shiat?' or 'inconvenience the rich? Why would I do that when I too could be rich some day?'...

Conservatives: The farking worst at being people

THEY ARE NOT CONSERVATIVE! QUIT USING THAT GODDAMN WORD.

4 years and 8 months and you still can't see it. Cue Patankin thingy. I'm on the precipice.

They use that word to describe themselves. Sure they've co-opted it the word from what it originally meant, but it's the commune usage now so no sense titling at windmills over it anymore.

Damn you autocorrect.

Reactionary is a good word.


But they don't react
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Was the cause Greece lightning?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I got welcomed to 2021 before it was cool
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: I can't imagine - all your history, all your belongings, your home, your job, likely family, friends, and pets - all gone forever.

Remember: what you own is everything you can carry at a full-out run. Plan ahead.


This is why you always have a bug-out bag
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Pretty much all these bad things can be laid at the feet of conservatives who do nothing but cry like a biotch and deny they had anything to do with not lifting a farking finger, because 'that's librul shiat so why would I give a shiat?' or 'inconvenience the rich? Why would I do that when I too could be rich some day?'...

Conservatives: The farking worst at being people


It's easy to be like that, if you see Earth and human life as merely a midway point.
Add to that a hate of one's own weakness and vice.  And bam. fark it all.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Red sky at night  Greeks take flight.
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: I can't imagine - all your history, all your belongings, your home, your job, likely family, friends, and pets - all gone forever.

Remember: what you own is everything you can carry at a full-out run. Plan ahead.


One can only plan ahead so far.  Comparative worth changes based on the kinds of humanitarian efforts that will be available and even based on the season.  Prized personal possessions like photo albums and small family heirlooms may well be fine to take if there's a reasonable expectation of water and food, but if one is going to be completely on one's own then water and rations to survive the next 96 hours might be more important than any keepsakes.

Personally, I'd want ID, passport, birth certificate, multitool, money, bank/credit cards, dress in layers, good belt, stout shoes, good hat, canteen, and from there have to figure out what I could take.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have so many regret about my doctoral tudies. Like when I put together an article in 2014 about scenes like this, and the potential for legal reponses to them, my professor told me not to publish. I didn't, becaue when Ia ttended conference at law schools, I overheard tenured professors from the USA and Canada talking about how they would not publish on climate change and the law, because it would kill their careers. (It was elevator conversation, small talk in hallways, not paper being presented). They would become unfundable, paraiahs for promotions, etc. at law schools. I despaired. If tenured profs wouldn't write or publish it, what chance did I have?

I expected to have tenure track by now, and to have the chance to submit my articles a couple years ago. Instead, my institution is a garbage fire. JFC--  somehow Greata Thunberg managed to say things that I literally wrote a couple years before her, and on the advice that I wouldn't have a career if I spoke up, I held it back. I regret my cowardice. I really could've been part of the solution. Instead, I just pout on Fark. I feel like I failed those people on the ferry.

Because people like me didn't build our CVs out of our reerach, the "experts" in charge of the reponse are literally the same people who caused the fires. Because they have the track record of "policy epxerience" and the "dialogue with industry" and other truly worthless qualities, (their CVs are like a lit of way they kill people and detroy towns), while those of us who wanted to solve the problems have blank CVs despite the depth of our knowledge.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Trees kill. Thanks, tree hugers
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do they not have rakes in Greece?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LewDux: Trees kill. Thanks, tree hugers


Rush - The Trees (Official Music Video)
Youtube JnC88xBPkkc
 
