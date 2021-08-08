 Skip to content
(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: In honor of the Olympics, tell us your own sports story   (fark.com) divider line
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been a member of the Jersey Shore Running Club since 2010. It's one of the largest running clubs in NJ and a registered 501c3 non profit. We've partnered with Special Olympics of New Jersey for around 25 years,  have raised well over a million dollars for them and have been recognized as one of their Platinum Partners.

We also volunteer at their annual Area 6 (Monmouth & Ocean Counties) track meet to determine who goes on to the State competition. Our job is to officiate the track events and run the scoring and awards.

Every year i volunteer I meet athletes I'll never forget.
* The kid who ran along the fence high fiving his family during the 50 yard dash instead of "racing".
* The girl I escorted to the field events to meet up with her brother & father who wanted to know if she was a good sister.
* Chris, pictured below, who has such an infectious personality.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Many many others. It's a pure joy to be a part of.
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I never did play much sports, but when I was in year 8, about 13 years old we learning how to play cricket in High School. I was fielding and someone managed to hit the ball right into my ghoulies, or testicles. Needless to sayI went down like a sack of shiat crying and the game was over after that.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I once took a line drive to the testicles.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Never really cared for sports. I was more of a science nerd than a jock.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The center snapped the ball and I launched myself through the line, in between him and the right guard. I made it through untouched and sprinted to the punter. As I reached him, I raised my arms and jumped just as the ball left his foot.

That's when I learned that a facemask doesn't prevent the tip of the football from impacting your face. Right between the eyes.

When I regained consciousness, I was informed that we recovered the blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown. So, yay me!
 
COVID19
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not me, but our kiddo. 7yo kiddo has T1 diabetes... but every kid (in the lower upper middle class) needs a "thing". Piano, violin, soccer, swimming... SOMETHING. The challenge is that with frequent finger pokes on the sides of the fingers for blood glucose, and the blood sugar swings that come with running, and the loss of blood glucose data during swimming, we had to find something a bit more unique for our kiddo. So... archery it is... Turns out, she has a bit of natural talent for it. We've only just started over the past few months, but so far so good. After this time at the range, she started wearing a hat to manage the hair.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I figured out at a relatively early age that my chances of being a professional athlete were somewhat worse than my becoming a fighter pilot ... alas

/nearsighted & colorblind
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I once took a line drive to the testicles.


I took one to the face.

My little brother played catcher without using a mask. His split upper lip was the diameter of a kielbasa.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We moved when I was starting 5th Grade so I didn't know anyone at the new school. Really Nervous!

First day of school I had gym class and was faced with Floor to Ceiling Rope Climb.

This was one of the few times that my small size came in useful. I had pretty strong upper body strength but I weighed like nothing so I could climb faster using my arms only. As the New Kid, I was one of the last to go, and everyone was astounded when I practically flew up to the top in a few seconds.

That was the first and LAST time I ever did anything impressive in Gym Class though!
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: thealgorerhythm: I once took a line drive to the testicles.

I took one to the face.

My little brother played catcher without using a mask. His split upper lip was the diameter of a kielbasa.


When i was in maybe 7th or 8th grade, i was out in left field with a few of the outfielders doing drills. I played second base, and there was always an argument over who had the best arm in on the team.

So we are out there firing them in to home plate from the "warning track" on a field that was maybe 150 feet from where we were to the plate. It was a little wet, and one of my throws slipped.

Coach got a few teeth knocked out to be used as a lesson that i'm sure he still tells kids today.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was not a very good wrestler. My coach had forced me to join the team because of my height. I had only one win on varsity, but somehow, I pinned that guy in 12 seconds. I had no idea I pinned him that quickly and I thought I had made a mistake when they pulled me off of him (I am hearing impaired).
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I love sports but don't have the right muscle fiber type.

I did become a reasonably good golfer in my late 20s.  Was leaving the course one day and walking to the parking lot when I looked up and Bush 41 was in front of me.  He said, "you have the aura of a very good golfer."  I replied, "I'm a shaky 15 handicap."  He said, "better than me."

I said nice to see you or some crap and kept walking.  I saw him a couple of times after and he spoke to me.  Blew my mind.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Year 12 at high school I teamed up with two other nerds and escaped from the football/cricket/baseball/basketball.

Instead we hiked about 5 miles to a judo establishment in the next suburb. Turned out that a bunch of senior girls from the nearby teachers college also attended.

Gotta say that what constitutes a legitimate* judo hold would get you slapped silly in any other context.

Fun times...
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've run and completed three marathons.

All were a struggle but the 2nd marathon particularly so.  The marathon was in Las Vegas, NV in January.  They took you on a bus and drove you out into the desert and drop you off on the side of the highway, and said get out and start running.

It turns out that I what I thought was a little cough was actually pneumonia.  I ran the marathon with what should have been a lethal dose of cough suppressant.

After this event I realized that yes I run slowly, but I am very hard to kill.  And I might be a video game character brought to life.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The only story I have right now is that twice now, I have seen events in these games that I never knew were Olympic sports.  The Trampoline.  That was truly amusing.  And yesterday, a game they were calling Handball.

It was literally like taking soccer, and moving it to a basketball court, then play like it's basketball, except that the goal is not an elevated net, but a small soccer goal.  And the ball is not a basketball or a soccer ball.  It's more like an undersized volleyball.

I can only imagine that they invented that sport just for these games.  Because otherwise it would mean that I just never noticed it before, and that seems very unlikely.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I passed high school volleyball p.e. by the skin of my teeth because I'm that uncoordinated.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can this include three touchdowns in one game in high school?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: [Fark user image image 425x339]


I should have scrolled through the comments.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I hold a likely unbreakable record at my high school for the slowest time in the 800 (4x800 relay leg, technically).

I was a jumper (high, long, and pole vault) and you were allowed four events. My coach decided me and three other chuckleheads needed to run the two mile relay to get a few gimme points (not enough teams fielded).

I was somehow the anchor - by the time I got the baton the other teams were finished. So....I walked with a running motion for 700 and dead, head ticking sprinted the final 100, to the wild cheers of my buddies and amused parents (let's be honest, there aren't track fans - just parents of the athletes).

My coach was so incredibly mad at me. Threatened to kick me off the team.

The time was something along the lines of 3:45.
 
Pew
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I compete in competitive prancing, which this woman introduced to me. Mincing little steps look easy. Don't be fooled.
Original - Prancercise: A Fitness Workout
Youtube o-50GjySwew
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They  wanted a pitcher. Alas, I was naught but a belly itcher.
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Picture it: Sicily, 1947.  Well, more like Baltimore, 1992.  It was the last gym class of 11th grade, and I'd managed to get an exemption so I didn't have to take it in 12th.  So this would be my last gym class ever.

I'm not sportsy.  Or that coordinated.  I was on the indoor track team, but was the slowest by far.  Also, I don't have depth perception.

Last gym class, we're doing baseball.  I'm in left field.  The coach is pitching.  The batter is on the school baseball team.  There's two people on base.  There's one more out, and the period is almost over.  If he gets a hit, they win.  If he gets out, we win.

He hits it.  Hard.  Straight to left field.  Right to where I'm standing, didn't even have to take a step.  I put my glove up, and somehow caught it.  First time ever.

(This is starting to sound like a movie, but I swear it's true.)

The batter curses and slams the bat down in disgust.  The coach fell over on the mound shouting, "<Lastname> caught the ball!! <Lastname> caught the ball!!"  For the only time in 11 years of gym class, I did something worthwhile.

He eventually forgave me, I think, but it did come up at a subsequent reunion, so maybe not.
 
