(CNN) Do not merely be mad at the unvaccinated
83
83 Comments
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Far better plan than TFA is simply ban the unvaccinated from public spaces. Not vaccinated means no flying or taking public transportation. Ban from all stadiums so no live sports. Require home schooling for children that won't wear a mask in school. Arguing with idiots serves no purpose, easier and better is to isolate the nutters away from good and decent people
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some of the posts on here have been unhinged lately, wishing death and destruction on people.  It's not a good look for the website and makes me uncomfortable being here.

/  yeah, yeah, I know
// welcome to fark
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know an anti-vaxxer who says he won't put strange, unknown chemicals in his body.

He also smokes a lot of pot that he buys from the sketchiest people in Israel, who probably get it from the sketchiest people in the Middle East, and so on.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Like I said before, just explain how easy it will be to elect Democratic majorities if the Republicans are sick or dying.

They'll all out to get vaccinated out of spite.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Run out.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I actually had the kind conversation with a family member this week...again.  Won't budge on the denial and vaccine resistance.

All I can say is that I'm grateful not to be in the group of people who are so crazy/uninformed.

Fingers crossed for all of us.  And don't get me wrong, I'm angry too, but compassion works better than contempt in my experience.

There are also things one can't change.  That's when I have to let go.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not just mad at the unvaccinated, I'm mad at the people who know better but are exploiting vaccine hesitancy for financial gain. You just know tucker Carlson and Rand Paul and Ron Desantis are all vaccinated, but they are not just tolerating not being vaccinated, but they're encouraging it! They are exploiting the gullible by convincing them they're taking a stand against the liberals and putting active roadblocks to prevent governments and businesses from protecting themselves from covid.

I'm mad at them most of all because they know what they're doing and they know people are dying because of it and they just don't give a fark.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Far better plan than TFA is simply ban the unvaccinated from public spaces. Not vaccinated means no flying or taking public transportation. Ban from all stadiums so no live sports. Require home schooling for children that won't wear a mask in school. Arguing with idiots serves no purpose, easier and better is to isolate the nutters away from good and decent people


You are correct, but the people who Ambivalence is talking about, the people always gaming the system, would never let that happen.  See also the preachers and churches and nutty gurus of many flavors.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: I'm not just mad at the unvaccinated, I'm mad at the people who know better but are exploiting vaccine hesitancy for financial gain. You just know tucker Carlson and Rand Paul and Ron Desantis are all vaccinated, but they are not just tolerating not being vaccinated, but they're encouraging it! They are exploiting the gullible by convincing them they're taking a stand against the liberals and putting active roadblocks to prevent governments and businesses from protecting themselves from covid.

I'm mad at them most of all because they know what they're doing and they know people are dying because of it and they just don't give a fark.


Buried in last fall's appropriations bill that ole Dumpy signed, there's a law in there that makes it a crime for news outlets and other entities to spread Covid misinformation.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


Kay Ivey of Alabama is right!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Far better plan than TFA is simply ban the unvaccinated from public spaces. Not vaccinated means no flying or taking public transportation. Ban from all stadiums so no live sports. Require home schooling for children that won't wear a mask in school. Arguing with idiots serves no purpose, easier and better is to isolate the nutters away from good and decent people


I agree 100%

At this point there is no more "convincing" to be attempted. They've been shown statistics, science, experts opinions, social pressure, and eventually mockery and hate.

The hold outs are COMPLETELY immune to any kind approach at this point. Shut them out of society so their stubbornness becomes unpleasant for THEM. They CLEARLY don't give a shiat about anyone but themselves at this point. I mean.... over 600,000 dead Americans and it's till just "Muh freedumbs"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they're stupid enough to have arrived at this point you're just wasting your breath talking to them.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: Some of the posts on here have been unhinged lately, wishing death and destruction on people.  It's not a good look for the website and makes me uncomfortable being here.


When a group of people conspire to kill Americans wishing ill on them feels like self defense to me.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Far better plan than TFA is simply ban the unvaccinated from public spaces. Not vaccinated means no flying or taking public transportation. Ban from all stadiums so no live sports. Require home schooling for children that won't wear a mask in school. Arguing with idiots serves no purpose, easier and better is to isolate the nutters away from good and decent people


I'm a classic Gen-X leftist. That means that I'm usually for as much personal freedom as possible...in theory.

But this pandemic of stupid has made me really question all of my nineties-granola-crunchy, anti-establishment ranting.

At precisely the point where people's "rights" to be stupid begin to affect others...basically as it has been doing since March of 2020, the personal freedom argument breaks down completely.

Then I remember a core tenet of my hippy-dippy 1992 version of myself that strongly believed(s) in communal living in which we are all responsible for the other beings in our orbit. In this case, our "orbit" is literally that...the entire planet in orbit. This is a human, communal issue.

Vaccine mandates now!!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need for States and employers to mandate being vaccinated to remained employed after the vaccine becomes fully approved by the FDA.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: Some of the posts on here have been unhinged lately, wishing death and destruction on people.  It's not a good look for the website and makes me uncomfortable being here.

/  yeah, yeah, I know
// welcome to fark


After all these bastards have been responsible for, I'm goddamned SICK of lying and saying I have any patience left. I don't. These are the exact same people who are trying to utterly destroy our nation - the one I grew up in, and used to love exploring. We didn't do this - THEY DID. I'm f*cking dead tired of sitting around being a simpering little victim and asking why we can't all get along. I know why we can't - because they have no interest in getting along. So, I'm going to go unmasked wherever I can, in hopes that I catch the Delta variant and infect as many of them as I can. The world will be better off without them, and I'd be proud to be responsible.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this possible to do:

Health insurance companies, possibly in just some states, issue an edict to their customers: If you don't get vaccinated for covid and end up in the hospital, we aren't paying any of your bills.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the hills to die on, they chose one that actually has a chance of killing them.

Good riddance, and I hope the ones they leave behind learn a lesson or two.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Find a sink hole and put them in it.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: Some of the posts on here have been unhinged lately, wishing death and destruction on people.  It's not a good look for the website and makes me uncomfortable being here.

/  yeah, yeah, I know
// welcome to fark


I'm tired of these ignorant and selfish assholes putting my too-young-to-vax son with heart issues at risk. They can wish death on my kid in the name of their ignorance. fark them. I'm done having compassion for their ignorance.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah and when you show them how all their concerns are based on fabrications/lies/bullshiat, they still refuse to get on board.

that's where the empathy ends and the consequences begin

/they'll never be the same!
//dun goofed
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This assumes that the refuseniks' concerns are honest, rather than random excuses thrown up as barricades.

There's really no point in listening to someone who is just lying to you, who internally is simply not going to do it because they're not going to do it.   If anything, they need to understand that they are not going to be catered to, and are rapidly becoming persona non grata.

In the worst case, this advice is going to encourage a bunch of normal people to start listening to Qanoners.  What we need instead is for those normal people to talk instead to one another, and to their representatives in government, to show widespread support for restricting the unvaccinated from public spaces.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: buttercat: Some of the posts on here have been unhinged lately, wishing death and destruction on people.  It's not a good look for the website and makes me uncomfortable being here.

/  yeah, yeah, I know
// welcome to fark

I'm tired of these ignorant and selfish assholes putting my too-young-to-vax son with heart issues at risk. They can wish death on my kid in the name of their ignorance. fark them. I'm done having compassion for their ignorance.


These are the same assholes who pull the "Think of the Children" card when they want to push their particular morality. "My kid doesn't want to can't wear a mask, so fark your immunocompromised brat" is their justification.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You know, in "The Ten Commandments", this is the point where the story deviates after the Tenth Plague and Pharoah doubles down on keeping the Hebrews and forbids blood on doorways.
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Far better plan than TFA is simply ban the unvaccinated from public spaces. Not vaccinated means no flying or taking public transportation. Ban from all stadiums so no live sports. Require home schooling for children that won't wear a mask in school. Arguing with idiots serves no purpose, easier and better is to isolate the nutters away from good and decent people


Too bad that those who are fighting this the hardest are in fly-over-America. They have no need of commercial flights, public transportation, or Dallas Cowboy tickets. Many have never left their state, and some have never even left their home county. The majority of community believes in the evil of government, Hollywood, and immigrants because that is what they hear in church, in the barbershop, and on TV. Covid was simply the next thing on the evils list.

Of course, the same "evil" government saved us from measles and polio, pushed electricity into rural America, built roads and hospitals, and pays social security to those retirees in those communities. "Evil" Hollywood gave us Randolph Scott, John Wayne, Ronald Reagan, and Donald "You're fired" Trump, you know, American heroes. And as for the immigrants, we are all children, grandchildren, great grandchildren of people that immigrated to this country.

Memories are short and the cognitive dissonance and the lifetime indoctrination of this crowd will not be overcome by a TV or radio PSA. Just as laws were required to make people wear seat belts and laws were required to ban indoor smoking, the only way to vaccinate this bunch is to pass laws making it mandatory. Sooner is better than later.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No. If you can be vaccinated, get vaccinated. Otherwise, die before you infect more people.
 
Flincher
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

buttercat: Some of the posts on here have been unhinged lately, wishing death and destruction on people.  It's not a good look for the website and makes me uncomfortable being here.

/  yeah, yeah, I know
// welcome to fark


Having those feelings against those that have zero regard for others, those that are passing laws that legalize running over protestors, tried/still trying to overthrow our democracy and many other deplorable actions....fark em and i hope they die painfully.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You might be doing the same kind of browbeating yourself.

Browbeating, yeah that's what I want to do, browbeat the living fark out of them.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Have these authors ever met a MAGAt anti-vaxxer? Have they ever met a person?

Three questions for them:

1) Do you have demonstrable proof that your method works?
2) If it does work, what's the success rate?
3) Is it scalable to the size of the US?

Every single one of these "meet the bigots and try to understand them" tactics hinges on individuals spending hours of their time whittling away at the (literal lies of) excuses these assholes have cooked up. Even if it works--and yes, sometimes, I'm sure it does--you're still staring at literal millions of people who would need this treatment, which means many millions of hours of unpaid labor that might not even be successful.

When we could just, you know, mandate vaccines.

Individualist solutions to systemic problems are garbage.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can't force them to get vaccinated , If they die they die .. But the sad part is the people they kill with their stupidity ..
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"You can check this yourself: When was the last time you changed your behavior in response to someone blaming or shaming you?"

Pretty much my entire life.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

buttercat: Some of the posts on here have been unhinged lately, wishing death and destruction on people.  It's not a good look for the website and makes me uncomfortable being here.

/  yeah, yeah, I know
// welcome to fark


So leave. Someone else will be along to do the pointless whinging shortly.
 
70Ford
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Send them to a camp where they can enjoy each others' company and not be bothered by the vaccinated.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If college football in the South would only allow vaccinated to attend games, we would solve this Covid 19 problem quick.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You know what works to convince the unvaccinated to change?  Covid.  Nothing else.  Apparently, in 2021, stupidity has to hurt.

And don't get me started on these farkers' willful, selfish ignorance on climate change.
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Is this possible to do:

Health insurance companies, possibly in just some states, issue an edict to their customers: If you don't get vaccinated for covid and end up in the hospital, we aren't paying any of your bills.


I'm sure most of them are against universal healthcare so they should be ok with this.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But the cost is high: We damage the relationship and they don't get vaccinated. Even when we present them with clear, seemingly convincing facts.

I'm usually the first in line to get on the empathy train, but fark this line of thought. People who don't want to get the jab don't deserve to have a relationship with you. I don't care if they're family. I don't care if they're close family. They're selfish assholes who would rather die than get a vaccine. Life is short as it is, anyway. Life is better spent with people who aren't selfish assholes, you know? How about you stop giving a fark about damaging a relationship with a plague rat and let them deal with the consequences of their own selfishness.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: You might be doing the same kind of browbeating yourself.

Browbeating, yeah that's what I want to do, browbeat the living fark out of them.


Or just plain beating.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Buried in last fall's appropriations bill that ole Dumpy signed, there's a law in there that makes it a crime for news outlets and other entities to spread Covid misinformation.


Nice, I'd love to see the whole lot of them put in prison for lying, but proving mens rea might be a challenge in a lot of cases I'm guessing

/ianal
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

buttercat: Some of the posts on here have been unhinged lately, wishing death and destruction on people.  It's not a good look for the website and makes me uncomfortable being here.

/  yeah, yeah, I know
// welcome to fark


When you're home with your four year old daughter who's tested positive because of these chucklefarks, your attitude on what would be acceptable tends to change.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The power of empathy

Yeah, fark that shiat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

buttercat: Some of the posts on here have been unhinged lately, wishing death and destruction on people.  It's not a good look for the website and makes me uncomfortable being here.

/  yeah, yeah, I know
// welcome to fark


I wish for people to avail themselves of free and available vaccines to save themselves, their loved ones, and everyone else.

However, if they choose otherwise, I firmly support them reaping the consequences of their selfish asinine behavior.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

buttercat: Some of the posts on here have been unhinged lately, wishing death and destruction on people.  It's not a good look for the website and makes me uncomfortable being here.

/  yeah, yeah, I know
// welcome to fark


Then GTFO.  Plague rats are trying to kill the rest of us. They won't listen to reason, so exterminate them.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

buttercat: Some of the posts on here have been unhinged lately, wishing death and destruction on people.  It's not a good look for the website and makes me uncomfortable being here.

/  yeah, yeah, I know
// welcome to fark


People wanting to murder all of humanity is a rare occurrence, so you would not encounter it on a daily basis. You should be uncomfortable, we all are, but this must be dealt with.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I know an anti-vaxxer who says he won't put strange, unknown chemicals in his body.

He also smokes a lot of pot that he buys from the sketchiest people in Israel, who probably get it from the sketchiest people in the Middle East, and so on.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The assumption that those tacks haven't been tried is erroneous.  Or erogenous.  Maybe both.

I'm pro-choice.  They've chosen to play chicken with a plague.

Let.

Them.

Die.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

buttercat: Some of the posts on here have been unhinged lately, wishing death and destruction on people.  It's not a good look for the website and makes me uncomfortable being here.


Unhinged? Like being indirectly responsible for the death of multiple human beings out of pure spite, ignorant pride and/or willful stupidity. Under any other circumstance I would agree but we've hit a point were they are ACTIVELY trying to kill you. Either by aforementioned stupidity or 100% directly. These are ALL the same people who have and will continue to try to murder ANYONE that disagrees with them. Jan 6th was just a trail run.

But yea, tell me how well that peace and love worked at Kent state....oh wait... it didn't. This IS farkin war my dude, either arm up and fight back or make damn sure your life insurance is paid up because these people ARE coming and it's only a matter of time before you're staring down the barrel of some GQP cultist looking to earn Faux news brownie points.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

buttercat: Some of the posts on here have been unhinged lately, wishing death and destruction on people.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Still in effect. Double because you get to hate on an imaginary constructed audience.
 
