(Fox News)   If only he took the training he signed into law, perhaps this all could have been avoided   (foxnews.com) divider line
34
34 Comments     (+0 »)
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why does he need harassment training?  He's already pretty good at it.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The training isn't really there to change anybody's minds. It's a CYA by the employer: proof that "hey, we tried."

90 percent of people would never think of being grabby creeps.
9 percent might think of being grabby creeps, but they figure the risk of getting caught isn't worth it.

And then there's the last 1 percent, for whom the training doesn't do jack shiat. These people are found in abundance in politics - specifically, state-level politics. They're not so far up the political ladder that the media will devote all that much time watching what they do, and not so far down the ladder that they might find themselves on the receiving end of an ass-whuppin' from the relatives of the intern they were slobbering on.

And they're off in some state capitol somewhere. As a rule, state capitols wind up being located in boring, inconvenient-to-reach second-tier cities like...Albany. Harrisburg. Trenton. Sacramento. Tallahassee. This makes them perfect if you're a politician who feels entitled to regular helpings of strange, with the spouse back at home several counties away.

And so arrangements are made between Republicans and Democrats: what happens in the capitol stays in the capitol. I won't tattle on your creeps, you won't tattle on mine. Now let's go get some.

Power corrupts. That doesn't mean just that they go on the take. It doesn't just mean they feel entitled to have their knob gobbled by some 19-year-old poli-sci major from Binghamton. It means they stop putting the work in. It means they start blindly believing their own bullshiat as fervently as any Christianist maniac. It means they take that campaign contribution from Trumps and Trump-like creatures and, while not out-and-out agreeing with them, it's okay to look the other way when he's doing something dodgy.

The only antidote to it is to (figuratively) dangle the politicians you support over the maw of the sarlacc to be sure they keep their house in ship shape.

Fear will keep the local Cuomos in line.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Why does he need harassment training?  He's already pretty good at it.


Because people want to earn a living without being harassed.
Apparently only horrible people are nostalgic for the 1950s.
I mean really only one kind of person would be nostalgic for being in charge and having a say over one's home and immediate surroundings.
I mean power like that could go to your head.
Can't have any of that anymore.
That bank account is now a shared asset.
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fox News story?  No.

We all know he did it.  ALL of the media is reporting it.  We don't need the version of the coverage which includes gloating and sticks other agendas besides reporting on the facts in there.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Of course he didn't take the training, those performative things are for little people and to make it look like the government is trying.  He's a scumbag and far too important.
 
JRoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey Stephanie, make me some coffee and sign this form that says I know how to not sexually harass people at work.

Thanks sugar-tits.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Fox News story?  No.

We all know he did it.  ALL of the media is reporting it.  We don't need the version of the coverage which includes gloating and sticks other agendas besides reporting on the facts in there.


As always as far as I'm concerned only three people know for sure and one of them is believed to be make believe.

Thus I default to the truth is always in the middle.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh well....no one TOLD me to no be an asshat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Like Gulper Eel said, these training modules are pointless.  If you want people to not sexually harass their cowokers and employees, you have to hold them accountable when they do as an example to others.  We're absolutely not doing that.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
HR:  "You have to watch this video.  We take sexual harassment seriously." 

*later*

Employee:  "My boss just asked me to have sex with him for a raise."
HR:  "We've determined that you're simply not the team player we thought you were, so we have no choice but to let you go effective immediately.  We will not tolerate toxic work environments.  Slut."
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Fox News story?  No.

We all know he did it.  ALL of the media is reporting it.  We don't need the version of the coverage which includes gloating and sticks other agendas besides reporting on the facts in there.


That's the thing about the Fox News audience. All they ever hear is one already-biased side of every story because they avoid all media that doesn't agree with their point of view.

So that's why I won't give Fox News any clicks.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
South Park Sexual Harassment Panda.
Youtube Tc7FIaVai0c
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: The training isn't really there to change anybody's minds. It's a CYA by the employer: proof that "hey, we tried."

...

Fear will keep the local Cuomos in line.


Very well said. You sound like a fellow (former) government employee who has been up close and personal with some of these douche rockets.

100 points to Gulperpuff.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: That's the thing about the Fox News audience. All they ever hear is one already-biased side of every story because they avoid all media that doesn't agree with their point of view.

So that's why I won't give Fox News any clicks.


OK, I think I just did myself an injury.
THAT is funny. And sad.

Beer out the nose is never pleasant.

/echo chamber indeed
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Also, the corporate culture in America, in all of its forms, is an irredeemably wretched hive of scum and villainy.
 
gar1013
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: EvilEgg: Why does he need harassment training?  He's already pretty good at it.

Because people want to earn a living without being harassed.
Apparently only horrible people are nostalgic for the 1950s.
I mean really only one kind of person would be nostalgic for being in charge and having a say over one's home and immediate surroundings.
I mean power like that could go to your head.
Can't have any of that anymore.
That bank account is now a shared asset.


The joke. You missed it.
 
gar1013
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Fox News story?  No.

We all know he did it.  ALL of the media is reporting it.  We don't need the version of the coverage which includes gloating and sticks other agendas besides reporting on the facts in there.


Didn't see a mention of it from Chris Cuomo on CNN.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Fox News story?  No.

We all know he did it.  ALL of the media is reporting it.  We don't need the version of the coverage which includes gloating and sticks other agendas besides reporting on the facts in there.


Many Democrats, some of them are the most progressive people I know, many of them come up to me with tears in their eyes saying "Sir? Sir? This Cuomo guy is a bad hombre. He needs to be impeached! But on the other hand, there are many false accusations out there. Many, many fake ones, like the ones against you, Sir. You were treated so unfairly, Sir."

So I dunno. On the one hand, Cuomo should be fired. But maybe the many liberals defending him have a point about fake news. I think they're probably a little right, at least when it comes to me. We'll have to see.
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: 90 percent of people would never think of being grabby creeps.
9 percent might think of being grabby creeps, but they figure the risk of getting caught isn't worth it.


Which category does the person who thinks to themselves, "I know that I'm supposed to keep my hands to myself and I will do just that, but wow that would be nice to handle," fall into?
 
gar1013
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Kris_Romm: Fox News story?  No.

We all know he did it.  ALL of the media is reporting it.  We don't need the version of the coverage which includes gloating and sticks other agendas besides reporting on the facts in there.

That's the thing about the Fox News audience. All they ever hear is one already-biased side of every story because they avoid all media that doesn't agree with their point of view.

So that's why I won't give Fox News any clicks.


I gave them five clicks for you. Keep crying and I'll click some ads.
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He does have very big nostrils.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The training requirement cycle:

1. Person in leadership does something blatantly illegal or inappropriate that is only possible for someone in leadership to do or get away with.
2. Person gets caught.
3. Rank and file get new required training to not do the thing they couldn't do or get away with anyway.
4. Leadership gets special exemption so they don't have to take the training.

Training requirements super-cycle:
1. Repeat subcycle until there are too many yearly trainings to get anything done.
2. "Streamline" training process and move to new training tracker platform.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Salmon: He does have very big nostrils.


Men hate nostrils.  Men love pterodactyls.

Contouring 101 - Sailor J
Youtube QunwzgVENUg


/if they learn we can shapeshift, they're going to tell the church
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Dear H.R. Person,

Please excuse Andrew Cuomo from attending this sexual harassment session, as he is sick with Black Plague and a slight case of the herpes.

Signed,
Cuomo's mother"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Salmon: He does have very big nostrils.


The medical term is "Mick Fleetwood Syndrome".
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wonder how many dudes are gonna be like " me too " ?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can all of the various Cuomi just go away?
 
MWShannon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And are we surprised? Republican or Democrat, they are all slimeballs.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He didn't take the course but he supplied the cake for the staff lunch afterwards.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gar1013: Chemlight Battery: Kris_Romm: Fox News story?  No.

We all know he did it.  ALL of the media is reporting it.  We don't need the version of the coverage which includes gloating and sticks other agendas besides reporting on the facts in there.

That's the thing about the Fox News audience. All they ever hear is one already-biased side of every story because they avoid all media that doesn't agree with their point of view.

So that's why I won't give Fox News any clicks.

I gave them five clicks for you. Keep crying and I'll click some ads.


That's some top notch stigginit.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gar1013: Chemlight Battery: Kris_Romm: Fox News story?  No.

We all know he did it.  ALL of the media is reporting it.  We don't need the version of the coverage which includes gloating and sticks other agendas besides reporting on the facts in there.

That's the thing about the Fox News audience. All they ever hear is one already-biased side of every story because they avoid all media that doesn't agree with their point of view.

So that's why I won't give Fox News any clicks.

I gave them five clicks for you. Keep crying and I'll click some ads.


Oh, it's on now. For every time you click them, I won't click them TWICE.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TWX: Gulper Eel: 90 percent of people would never think of being grabby creeps.
9 percent might think of being grabby creeps, but they figure the risk of getting caught isn't worth it.

Which category does the person who thinks to themselves, "I know that I'm supposed to keep my hands to myself and I will do just that, but wow that would be nice to handle," fall into?


With the rest of us in civilized society.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: gar1013: Chemlight Battery: Kris_Romm: Fox News story?  No.

We all know he did it.  ALL of the media is reporting it.  We don't need the version of the coverage which includes gloating and sticks other agendas besides reporting on the facts in there.

That's the thing about the Fox News audience. All they ever hear is one already-biased side of every story because they avoid all media that doesn't agree with their point of view.

So that's why I won't give Fox News any clicks.

I gave them five clicks for you. Keep crying and I'll click some ads.

Oh, it's on now. For every time you click them, I won't click them TWICE.


Just got back from a clickfest on AlterNet and Daily Kos.
 
