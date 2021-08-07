 Skip to content
(Rare.us)   47 years ago today, Frenchman Philippe Petit used his giant brass balls as counterweights to walk on a tightrope between the roofs of the Twin Towers   (rare.us) divider line
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was living in Chile as a little boy when I saw this picture for the first time. I was only 5 years old when he did this walk, but I know I saw it a couple of years later. I had already watched the 1976 King Kong movie, and so I remember linking the movie's Twin Tower scene to this picture.

Anyway, I was like WTF... but in awe when I first saw this picture. His stoic face made an impact on me. It is a great picture.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Philippe Petit and his daredevil crew snuck into the World Trade Center the night before the walk would take place. Split up between the WTC north tower and south tower, Petit's friend Jean-Louis Blondeau used a bow and arrow to sail a fishing line to Petit 200 feet across the way. The fishing line was then used to connect a steel cable between the towers.


There's much jaw-dropping badassery about this feat but the fact that he did this without it being sanctioned or carefully prepped is doubly dumbfounding. Take that, Evel Kneivel.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

It was very carefully prepped.  Just not on site.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, yes, and D-Day was carefully prepped too. Just not on site.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We appreciate your interest in our content. Unfortunately at this time, we are unable to allow international traffic or online transactions."

What the cinnamon toast fark is this bullshiat?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

[Fark user image 850x424]


Dude looks like Matt Smith. Or, the other way around I guess.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
9/11 is his fault.
 
8 inches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A brave Frenchman?  No such thing.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he can't do it again.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the next day, Nixon announced his resignation. Just how deep does this conspiracy go?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thosw: I bet he can't do it again.


Significantly easier now that the tops of them aren't quite as high.

Alternatively, having been replaced with one building, impossible.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clothing needs more spangles, corporate logos
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very good movie, IMO:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/T​he_Walk​_(2015_film)
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man on Wire Trailer
Youtube EIawNRm9NWM


The movie is great
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tax Boy: [YouTube video: Man on Wire Trailer]

The movie is great


Yes it is. I was about to have a heart attack watching it. And he's so nonchalant up there. Giant balls.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll show you how big my BALLS are.......!!!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Walk w/that on your Tightrope.......Boyz!!!!!!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Only place in NYC he felt safe from mugging
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Who is Matt Smith?
 
clams_casino
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

There's a documentary mentioned in this thread called "Man in Wire." I highly recommend it.

You mentioned the stoicism in his face. There's a great moment in the film where he takes his first step or two on the wire and his whole face lights up with a smile; it looked to me that it's the moment when he realized "Holy shiat, I've really GOT this!"
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: Very good movie, IMO:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Th​e_Walk_(2015_film)


Also...

Man on Wire

https://m.imdb.com/title/tt1155592/
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: [YouTube video: Man on Wire Trailer]

The movie is great


Yes it is
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Yes.

Well, he was, several years ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Knowing that those buildings actually moved, in feet, that's some engineering feat first of all.  Then comes the zero margin for error brass balls part.  It's hard to watch, even knowing that he made it.

And in Man on Wire, it was heartbreaking to see him react to the fact that the towers were gone.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Man on Wire is far, far better than the Robert Zemeckis animated movie.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

8 inches: A brave Frenchman?  No such thing.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

That kinda proves his point.
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I love that film. The story was beautifully told.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

And not funny.
 
