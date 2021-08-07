 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   While politicians and school officials debate mask mandates for kids, pediatric hospitals running out of space. Seriously, won't someone please think of the children   (cnn.com) divider line
51
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Politicians and school officials? That's a mass-debate. Meanwhile kids are dying or getting maybe permanently. sick.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
GQP'ers only think of children until they're born.  After that it's bootstraps the rest of the way.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

oldernell: GQP'ers only think of children until they're born.  After that it's bootstraps the rest of the way.


I dunno, they also have some strong opinions on what should and shouldn't be taught in schools.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Republicans want our children to catch the virus.  That tells you everything you need to know about Republicans.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Republicans only use the death of kids as props if the issue is something politically exploitable.

See gun violence, stranger danger, or is Timmy or Bythinee get killed by a freak accident.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You mean they're not just primary vectors anymore?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So can we finally stop pretending that Republicans are actually "pro life"?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they're not all dying so that's okay.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this whining about your kids. We need to stick it to the Libs. Priorities people!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Republicans want our children to catch the virus.  That tells you everything you need to know about Republicans.


Look, I've said it so many times, everyone on the planet will be exposed and carry it. Hell, that's what the whole "slow the spread" is about.

At least we now what the problem with Biden brain is. So we have that going for us, which is nice.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Politicians must be held accountable for this.

Criminally accountable, if possible.
 
spottymax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't surprising that my local school superintendent took medical advice from people with an (R) after their names as opposed to others who had a Ph.D. after theirs  It was just very infuriating and condescending that he thought his "integrity" was being challenged when called out on it.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
350 kids out of 75 million. That's almost all of them.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: 350 kids out of 75 million. That's almost all of them.


Collateral damage, right?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just have kids permanently masked? Preferably with something that prevents them from making any god damned noise? They are little snot-nosed, grimy handed, disgusting little vermin.

Masks permanently. Just staple them to their heads.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone stopped to ask the kids what they might want?

No, of course not. They're not really people.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Really surprised I haven't seen this Onion classic more often.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like anyone cares about children we make them without even ensuring their future should something prevent them from earning their own income in the future.
And we all just shrug and say life's a struggle.
🙄📞👨👩👧👦💩
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The Gop,love the fetus,hate the child.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I get DeSantis opening up businesses, he's probably getting huge bribes from big corporations but how does he profit from opening up schools?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mugato: I get DeSantis opening up businesses, he's probably getting huge bribes from big corporations but how does he profit from opening up schools?


wage slaves can send the children to school,wage slaves can go to work.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mugato: I get DeSantis opening up businesses, he's probably getting huge bribes from big corporations but how does he profit from opening up schools?


Free babysitting for the people working in those businesses.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: 350 kids out of 75 million. That's almost all of them.


First week back are just the seeds for the blossoming to come.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not buying it anymore.

Last time the media hysteria told us this absolutely nothing evil happened.

Nothing.

The only people inconvenienced at all were elective surgery patients. And the very nature of that surgery means it can wait.

The problem is idiot anti-vaxxers. And NOBODY CARES.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Democrats didn't hesitate to use child crisis actors at Sandy Hook Elementary School to push for gun control.

It's totally believable they'd force some perfectly healthy kids to go on a ventilator in order to destroy the Constitution by making us wear masks.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nice try subby, I think I speak for every parent ever when I state that the real threat to the children, is intersex bathrooms, gay frogs, Satanic children's books, underboob, violent video games, soccer, gun control, participation trophies and immigrants.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mugato: BobCumbers: 350 kids out of 75 million. That's almost all of them.

Collateral damage, right?


The real damage isn't talked about and will get worse. This will be the gift that keeps on giving.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mugato: oldernell: GQP'ers only think of children until they're born.  After that it's bootstraps the rest of the way.

I dunno, they also have some strong opinions on what should and shouldn't be taught in schools.


And they are VERY VERY concerned about pedophilia.  But are strangely supportive of the rights of older men marrying 16 year old girls.
 
JonPace
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But mask mandates have been back for the last week or two, and we're at 70% vaccinated, how are infections still happening?

Hilarious how you guys dance for the media like the good little puppets that you are.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Democrats didn't hesitate to use child crisis actors at Sandy Hook Elementary School to push for gun control.

It's totally believable they'd force some perfectly healthy kids to go on a ventilator in order to destroy the Constitution by making us wear masks.


Honestly can't  tell if serious  and you can't blame me.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: Mugato: oldernell: GQP'ers only think of children until they're born.  After that it's bootstraps the rest of the way.

I dunno, they also have some strong opinions on what should and shouldn't be taught in schools.

And they are VERY VERY concerned about pedophilia.  But are strangely supportive of the rights of older men marrying 16 year old girls.


That's EPHEBOphilia. Totally different

/but Gas-Ephebo Gaetz sounds terrible
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mugato: Parthenogenetic: Democrats didn't hesitate to use child crisis actors at Sandy Hook Elementary School to push for gun control.

It's totally believable they'd force some perfectly healthy kids to go on a ventilator in order to destroy the Constitution by making us wear masks.

Honestly can't  tell if serious  and you can't blame me.


Sorry, forgot to add "study it out"
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JonPace: But mask mandates have been back for the last week or two, and we're at 70% vaccinated, how are infections still happening?

Hilarious how you guys dance for the media like the good little puppets that you are.


Well all of that is wrong, in a lot of states anyway.
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Weaver95: So can we finally stop pretending that Republicans are actually "pro life"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

JonPace: But mask mandates have been back for the last week or two, and we're at 70% vaccinated, how are infections still happening?


1) Obviously they haven't where the hospitals are overwhelmed.

2) Kids under 12 can't get vaxxed.

3) You're boring. Can't shoot your wad in three sentences, chump.
 
dazed420
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I work for a private prek-8 school in Prince George county in Maryland, which has a majority demographic of African American and our school is 97% African American.  We constantly reach out to the parents on what they feel comfortable with and out of over 500 families, only 10 have requested that their children do virtual.

So while yes Republican talking points makes it sound like they are the source of anti vaccine or vaccine hesitancy its not just them.  PG county is almost entirely minority based government controlled, well educated and financially secure compared to the rest of the US and the numbers went from .9% to 5% positivity in three weeks.

Now you might argue that these families feel removed or protected from the virus due to actions they take etc.  This school was literally the start of the breakout in Maryland, we were the first to close in the state, we had multiple employees and families get sick and considering the size of the community a decent amount die.

So when you argue its a politician or republican nutjob please keep in mind that there are a large number of families also pushing for this that are neither.  PG county is far away from being GQP and until we can get through to these people we will continue to have this problem and the employees that have young children that cannot get the shot, like me, go to work daily wondering is "Today the day I hurt my kid because other people don't care?"

I've done what I can to protect myself and my family with N95 legit mask but once the plague hits a school it moves fast.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JonPace: But mask mandates have been back for the last week or two, and we're at 70% vaccinated, how are infections still happening?

Hilarious how you guys dance for the media like the good little puppets that you are.


You're wrong but you're really confident about it.  8/10.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Marcus Aurelius: Republicans want our children to catch the virus.  That tells you everything you need to know about Republicans.

Look, I've said it so many times, everyone on the planet will be exposed and carry it. Hell, that's what the whole "slow the spread" is about.

At least we now what the problem with Biden brain is. So we have that going for us, which is nice.


This wasn't the case with smallpox or polio. As deadly and transmissible as those were, many people never got them. Hell, tons of Gen Xers never got chicken pox, and that was before the vaccine.

Also, "slow the spread" was to keep from overloading our hospitals until we could get a safe and effective vaccine. Now we've got one. So we've moved on to "get the damn vaccine to STOP the spread."

Finally, the problem with the "Biden brain" that Trump supporters have is that they're not used to a leader using theirs to do what's best for the country instead of themselves personally.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 425x318]

Really surprised I haven't seen this Onion classic more often.


He looks like this guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mugato: I get DeSantis opening up businesses, he's probably getting huge bribes from big corporations but how does he profit from opening up schools?


Good question.

https://www.miamiherald.com/news/loca​l​/education/article253307708.html

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They insist on pretending their way out of this imaginary plague no matter the cost.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JonPace: But mask mandates have been back for the last week or two, and we're at 70% vaccinated, how are infections still happening?

Hilarious how you guys dance for the media like the good little puppets that you are.


Because we're not at 70% vaccinated. We're at 70% of eligible adults having received at least one shot.

Not the same on several levels. We're only about 50% fully vaccinated.

Also, the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant means that 70% isn't good enough.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: 8/10.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: JonPace: But mask mandates have been back for the last week or two, and we're at 70% vaccinated, how are infections still happening?

Hilarious how you guys dance for the media like the good little puppets that you are.

Because we're not at 70% vaccinated. We're at 70% of eligible adults having received at least one shot.

Not the same on several levels. We're only about 50% fully vaccinated.

Also, the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant means that 70% isn't good enough.


And when doctors say that delta is as transmittable as chicken pox, most people have no idea what that means because the chicken pox vaccine worked.  I remember all three schools in my town being shut down by chicken pox back in the 1950s.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Marcus Aurelius: Republicans want our children to catch the virus.  That tells you everything you need to know about Republicans.

Look, I've said it so many times, everyone on the planet will be exposed and carry it. Hell, that's what the whole "slow the spread" is about.

At least we now what the problem with Biden brain is. So we have that going for us, which is nice.


And yet, people seem willing to forget that you said something so goddamn stupid.

Arent you lucky.
 
illegal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lmao
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JonPace: But mask mandates have been back for the last week or two, and we're at 70% vaccinated, how are infections still happening?

Hilarious how you guys dance for the media like the good little puppets that you are.


Because 30% are unvaccinated and spitting in each others mouths.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

skyotter: But they're not all dying so that's okay.


I hired some random thugs to go into pediatric ICUs and start beating the sick little ragamuffins with hammers. That should boost the numbers up.
 
