(Politico)   Northern California's Dixie Fire is now the single largest fire in state history. Scary: doubled in size overnight   (politico.com) divider line
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is clearly not gonna make nice
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Al Gore said exactly this was gonna happen 20 years ago but everyone wanted to laugh at him instead so here we are
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone tried thoughts and prayers?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried fighting it with fire?
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MFK: Al Gore said exactly this was gonna happen 20 years ago but everyone wanted to laugh at him instead so here we are


Well he flies on a private airplane so chex mix libs
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the one that was also started by PG&E sparking overhead wires?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dixie wrecked forests, Dixie wrecked houses, Dixie wrecked lives.

/dixie wrecked
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if this fire is PG&E's fault.

Narrarator: he didn't really.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to stop planning outdoor recreation. Poop.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your situation permits, please consider donating your time or money to the American Red Cross.
 
Fano
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
... my Dixie wrecked?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Is this the one that was also started by PG&E sparking overhead wires?


It's funny- there are multiple mentions of lawsuits, how PG&E has been found "criminally liable", and how they've filed for bankruptcy protection, and yet...

No execs have been fired or sentenced to prison for negligence or malfeasance.

PG&E is still a company.

PG&E is still providing services and collecting payment for doing so.

How the state of California hasn't just said

"Uh yeah, the total value and equity of your company cannot ever come close to being equivalent to the damage you've done, the company is now a state-run enterprise,all execs are fired and all hourly employees work for the state now, because SOMEONE has to fix this shiat. Criminal investigations begin shortly, all of you execs are on house arrest until we find out just how long your bones will be in a cell."

...is beyond me.

/I'd say burn them all and send them to hell, but that's what got us into this mess...
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How big is it in Rhode Islands?
 
Pinner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Aww.. that's cute. Sacramento has some 'unhealthy air now?
F you.
https://www.sltrib.com/news/2021/08/0​6​/west-coast-wildfire-smoke/
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

imauniter: How big is it in Rhode Islands?


.4397 rhode islands.
 
toonetwin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
An unholy fire with an cursed and unholy name.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, .43 RI  right now, using calfire data. It'll be bigger in an hour.
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, Dixie finally rose again?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MFK: Al Gore said exactly this was gonna happen 20 years ago but everyone wanted to laugh at him instead so here we are


I used to make the mistake of reading the Facebook comments under the postings of my local news page, because I used to work for said TV channel.

Pretty much their only comment on climate change stories other than wildly conflicting attempts to explain it away with pseudoscience is "AL GORE, LOL!"

So yeah, they still laugh at Al Gore 15 years after "An Inconvenient Truth."
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MBooda: Dixie wrecked forests, Dixie wrecked houses, Dixie wrecked lives.

/dixie wrecked


I'm going to steal this for the next story involving this and get HOTY.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
See, this is exactly why so many states are making home solar illegal. Won't somebody think of the private power grid grid monopolists?
 
GRCooper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What a hot Dixie might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pinner: Aww.. that's cute. Sacramento has some 'unhealthy air now?
F you.
https://www.sltrib.com/news/2021/08/06​/west-coast-wildfire-smoke/


It has no joke been drifting over here to the East Coast.

https://apnews.com/article/science-fi​r​es-environment-and-nature-wildfires-ce​bad62e9bf8d5ed295b60fb9b0961fb
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I do not wish I was in Dixie.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm 2 states away and the smoke is so bad I can't see the mountains that are less than 1 mile away.
 
Your_Huckleberry
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pinner: Aww.. that's cute. Sacramento has some 'unhealthy air now?
F you.
https://www.sltrib.com/news/2021/08/06​/west-coast-wildfire-smoke/


Calm down. Air quality throughout the west has sporadically been catalogued as worst over the last few years, especially last Summer and Fall. Mammoth had the worst air for weeks last year. So don't get your panties in a twist.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Is this the one that was also started by PG&E sparking overhead wires?


PG&E spent decades shoveling money to shareholders (and to law firms to fight Erin Brockovich, among others) instead of reinvesting in right of way maintenance and replacing their century-old transmission lines.
And California utility regulators let them.
So now it's time to pay the piper.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I live out west, so I've seen some fires.  One year there was a big one that was pretty close and you could get a good look at it.  That was about 20,000 acres.  Still one of the largest ones I've been close to (and by close, I still mean 20 miles away, and moving away from us.)

This one is going to be over 500,000 acres before it's over.  It might be a lot larger than that.

Wherever we were going, I think we're there.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MBooda: Dixie wrecked forests, Dixie wrecked houses, Dixie wrecked lives.

/dixie wrecked


I believe Dixie Wrecked is a farker.  Wonder if he has an alibi?
 
Flincher
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They named it Dixie cuz it's like Sherman's March to the Sea
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Is this the one that was also started by PG&E sparking overhead wires?


Yes.  Is it also an unprecedented tinderbox that could have gone off just as well with a dry lightning strike, falling rocks making sparks, or spontaneous combustion in a dead resinous tree?  Also yes.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Smoking GNU: Is this the one that was also started by PG&E sparking overhead wires?

Yes.  Is it also an unprecedented tinderbox that could have gone off just as well with a dry lightning strike, falling rocks making sparks, or spontaneous combustion in a dead resinous tree?  Also yes.


We'll never know, since pg&e wont stop starting fires first.
 
Iusedtoworkhere
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They used to call me Dixie Normis.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: imauniter: How big is it in Rhode Islands?

.4397 rhode islands.


how many washer/dryers is that though
 
Pinner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Your_Huckleberry: Pinner: Aww.. that's cute. Sacramento has some 'unhealthy air now?
F you.
https://www.sltrib.com/news/2021/08/06​/west-coast-wildfire-smoke/

Calm down. Air quality throughout the west has sporadically been catalogued as worst over the last few years, especially last Summer and Fall. Mammoth had the worst air for weeks last year. So don't get your panties in a twist.


Our topography is unique in that we are at elevation, in a valley surrounded by mountains.
Smog, smoke,, etc just sits in this bowl sometimes and doesn't move for days or weeks.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All the poor animals 😢
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Im sure the Democrats plan is to try to work with the fire. They can't just confront it and call it a murderous force that must be stopped, that would be partisan politics. I'm sure the fire with cooperate with good faith agreements & not continue to spread & incinerate more towns & people.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 minute ago  

grinding_journalist: Smoking GNU: Is this the one that was also started by PG&E sparking overhead wires?

It's funny- there are multiple mentions of lawsuits, how PG&E has been found "criminally liable", and how they've filed for bankruptcy protection, and yet...

No execs have been fired or sentenced to prison for negligence or malfeasance.

PG&E is still a company.

PG&E is still providing services and collecting payment for doing so.

How the state of California hasn't just said

"Uh yeah, the total value and equity of your company cannot ever come close to being equivalent to the damage you've done, the company is now a state-run enterprise,all execs are fired and all hourly employees work for the state now, because SOMEONE has to fix this shiat. Criminal investigations begin shortly, all of you execs are on house arrest until we find out just how long your bones will be in a cell."

...is beyond me.

/I'd say burn them all and send them to hell, but that's what got us into this mess...


If it didn't happen after they took federal and state money to upgrade their gas lines, them pocket it, and a well off white neighborhood got exploded because of a gas main failure said money was supposed to fix....itwont happen.

PGE is riding all the environmental lawsuits that were filed to stop them trimming trees from lines.  Those lawsuits are failing (after being dragged along as slowly as possible.
 
