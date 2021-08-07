 Skip to content
(MSN)   100,000. A day. And climbing   (msn.com) divider line
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No it's not. That's just the media making that up. How come Faux news isn't reporting this if it's true? Laura Ingram and Sean Hanity said we don't even need a mask because it's just a head cold!
Besides, it'll run it's course and everyone will be fine. Just you wait and see.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

1funguy: No it's not. That's just the media making that up. How come Faux news isn't reporting this if it's true? Laura Ingram and Sean Hanity said we don't even need a mask because it's just a head cold!
Besides, it'll run it's course and everyone will be fine. Just you wait and see.


While we know you're being facetious, the sad fact is that there is a sizeable part of the public who actually think that way.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Man On A Mission: 1funguy: No it's not. That's just the media making that up. How come Faux news isn't reporting this if it's true? Laura Ingram and Sean Hanity said we don't even need a mask because it's just a head cold!
Besides, it'll run it's course and everyone will be fine. Just you wait and see.

While we know you're being facetious, the sad fact is that there is a sizeable part of the public who actually think that way.


Yes.
But, sometimes it sounds different when someone else says it.

My dream is that one person hears it, considers it.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: 1funguy: No it's not. That's just the media making that up. How come Faux news isn't reporting this if it's true? Laura Ingram and Sean Hanity said we don't even need a mask because it's just a head cold!
Besides, it'll run it's course and everyone will be fine. Just you wait and see.

While we know you're being facetious, the sad fact is that there is a sizeable part of the public who actually think that way.


I don't know if "think" is the right word.
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Usa usa usa usa !!!!!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

1funguy: No it's not. That's just the media making that up. How come Faux news isn't reporting this if it's true? Laura Ingram and Sean Hanity said we don't even need a mask because it's just a head cold!
Besides, it'll run it's course and everyone will be fine. Just you wait and see.


It's the Freedom Flu. Real 'Murican Patriots loooooove Freedom Flu.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Man On A Mission: 1funguy: No it's not. That's just the media making that up. How come Faux news isn't reporting this if it's true? Laura Ingram and Sean Hanity said we don't even need a mask because it's just a head cold!
Besides, it'll run it's course and everyone will be fine. Just you wait and see.

While we know you're being facetious, the sad fact is that there is a sizeable part of the public who actually think that way.

I don't know if "think" is the right word.


"Masturbate"?
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Having had conversations with unvaccinated coworkers and my family of plague rats, many of which consider Facebook and Cucker to be the pinnacle of truth, I am at the point of waiting for Darwinism to take effect over the next few years.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riche
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Majin_Buu: Man On A Mission: 1funguy: No it's not. That's just the media making that up. How come Faux news isn't reporting this if it's true? Laura Ingram and Sean Hanity said we don't even need a mask because it's just a head cold!
Besides, it'll run it's course and everyone will be fine. Just you wait and see.

While we know you're being facetious, the sad fact is that there is a sizeable part of the public who actually think that way.

I don't know if "think" is the right word.

"Masturbate"?



Nah. The Post-Nut clarity leads to GOOD decision making.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Honestly, should we consider reaching out to the right. Perhaps there is a way to start a public dialogue with some of the more reasonable of the Republicans.

This divided America isn't good. We're all Americans. Surely we can do better.

In life, people fights and relationships get tested. One way to work this out is to sit down and talk it through. There can be no harm in doing this. Each side talks and backs up their arguments with facts. Overtime, people will see that violence isn't needed and we can work together for a better country.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, we're not gonna force people to be vaccinated, so this is our new reality. This is what we chose.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Starkaryen: Having had conversations with unvaccinated coworkers and my family of plague rats, many of which consider Facebook and Cucker to be the pinnacle of truth, I am at the point of waiting for Darwinism to take effect over the next few years.


Fauci is the pinnacle of truth. He knows. You better listen to what he says. He says it could get a lot worse.
 
hangloose
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Starkaryen: Having had conversations with unvaccinated coworkers and my family of plague rats, many of which consider Facebook and Cucker to be the pinnacle of truth, I am at the point of waiting for Darwinism to take effect over the next few years.


Your family didn't like you even before Covid, because of that incident with your niece. Be careful throwing stones in your glass house
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That means we're only 10 years from everyone having had it.

100k sounds like a lot until you realize it would take 10 years of that level to reach every American.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

1funguy: No it's not. That's just the media making that up. How come Faux news isn't reporting this if it's true? Laura Ingram and Sean Hanity said we don't even need a mask because it's just a head cold!
Besides, it'll run it's course and everyone will be fine. Just you wait and see.


The whole thing is nothing worse than a reaction to allergies. Just like anaphylactic shock.

Check your blood sugar, Libford Brimley
 
reveal101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They just released updated interim modelling for BC. Anyone who wanted to be fully vaccinated before being exposed to Delta had better get their first shot 6-8 weeks ago. For everyone else, it's too late. This thing will be rampant here before the end of August.

My town is still at less than half with a first dose in the 18-49 range. This should be fun.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
and 1/5 of the 100,000 comes from Florida

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Reality doesn't care what Fox News tells people to think.  Actions have consequences.  Failure to take action also has consequences.  Everyone has access to all the information required to choose which actions to take.

Reality is unfolding in a predictable way in response to the choices being made.  It is blindingly obvious they are not the optimal choices for anyone who cares about human life and quality of life.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And the increase is sharper than it has been before

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Riche: Zik-Zak: Majin_Buu: Man On A Mission: 1funguy: No it's not. That's just the media making that up. How come Faux news isn't reporting this if it's true? Laura Ingram and Sean Hanity said we don't even need a mask because it's just a head cold!
Besides, it'll run it's course and everyone will be fine. Just you wait and see.

While we know you're being facetious, the sad fact is that there is a sizeable part of the public who actually think that way.

I don't know if "think" is the right word.

"Masturbate"?


Nah. The Post-Nut clarity leads to GOOD decision making.


Thank you!

JFC why is this so hard to understand? And when you're in an IKEA, sometimes you're faced with hard decisions...
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

physt: Honestly, should we consider reaching out to the right. Perhaps there is a way to start a public dialogue with some of the more reasonable of the Republicans.

This divided America isn't good. We're all Americans. Surely we can do better.

In life, people fights and relationships get tested. One way to work this out is to sit down and talk it through. There can be no harm in doing this. Each side talks and backs up their arguments with facts. Overtime, people will see that violence isn't needed and we can work together for a better country.


We have tried this for years, on many different subjects. It fails when you try to find reasonable Republicans. You cannot reason people out of an opinion they didn't reason themselves into. It brought us Jan. 6th, and is going to end up killing nearly a million citizens before it is over. Everyone reasonable has just run out of patience. We wish it could be left as "to each their own, but leave me alone", but they are determined to take as many of us with them as they can. They have moved from being "eccentric", to being downright dangerous.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What a catastrophic failure of leadership. I get why the last guy was so bad, inexperience with the job. The new guy has decades of Government work under his belt, why is he failing so badly as well?
 
illegal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And the problem is?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Avigdore: What a catastrophic failure of leadership. I get why the last guy was so bad, inexperience with the job. The new guy has decades of Government work under his belt, why is he failing so badly as well?


Delta variant was a game changer, once it appeared we knew this was going to happen...to include vaccinated getting affected.  The key is vaccinated have a much, much higher chance of not dying.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: physt: Honestly, should we consider reaching out to the right. Perhaps there is a way to start a public dialogue with some of the more reasonable of the Republicans.

This divided America isn't good. We're all Americans. Surely we can do better.

In life, people fights and relationships get tested. One way to work this out is to sit down and talk it through. There can be no harm in doing this. Each side talks and backs up their arguments with facts. Overtime, people will see that violence isn't needed and we can work together for a better country.

We have tried this for years, on many different subjects. It fails when you try to find reasonable Republicans. You cannot reason people out of an opinion they didn't reason themselves into. It brought us Jan. 6th, and is going to end up killing nearly a million citizens before it is over. Everyone reasonable has just run out of patience. We wish it could be left as "to each their own, but leave me alone", but they are determined to take as many of us with them as they can. They have moved from being "eccentric", to being downright dangerous.


You got hooked by a friend of Mr Curtis.

Condolences.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Avigdore: why is he failing so badly as well?


He's not, the death cult called the red states are failing.

The new guy isn't perfect, but it's not on him that cultists gonna cult
 
