(Inland Valley Daily Bulletin)   Gun-toting 13-year old lures cops to Wyatt Earp's mom's graveyard with bogus murder spree confession. Events speed from zero to "I'm Your Huckleberry" in no time flat   (dailybulletin.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He learned a valuable lesson
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I would not say he's an apt pupil


I would not say he's an apt pupil
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting.  So the police can exercise restraint.  When they want to.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't work for Beavis either.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Probably a Trump supporter, so I doubt it.


Probably a Trump supporter, so I doubt it.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he was trying to suicide by cop. I wonder what prompted that.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meat's dream: Interesting.  So the police can exercise restraint.  When they want to.


Based on how the police handled a gun toting 13 year old, gave him multiple chances to put the weapons down before shooting to wound, I am guessing the kid is white.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm your huckleberry" was Doc Holliday.
Wyatt Earp was "No.  Noo.  NOOOOOOO."

Kurt Russell acting and his character's writing were terrible in that movie.  I still like the movie.

Anyways, was there a mention about Wyatt Earp in the article to comment on?  I didn't see one.  Subby and admin are playing Florida again.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whelp, looks like I'll be watching Tombstone for the 90th time
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the police never heard of a Taser?  How about a beanbag shotgun? How about rubber bullets?  The police chose to close the distance with him and escalate the situation so they had an excuse to shoot a 13 year old.  Luckily I read yesterday lots of cops are refusing covid vaccines.  I just hope they cops all didn't get the vaccine and covid can take revenge on these cowardly morons.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wounded?

So the kid was white, then. Gotcha.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nana's Vibrator: "I'm your huckleberry" was Doc Holliday.
Wyatt Earp was "No.  Noo.  NOOOOOOO."

Kurt Russell acting and his character's writing were terrible in that movie.  I still like the movie.

Anyways, was there a mention about Wyatt Earp in the article to comment on?  I didn't see one.  Subby and admin are playing Florida again.


I looked up the cemetery.  Interesting stuff really.  And yep, the Earp name is prominent.

http://www.ci.san-bernardino.ca.us/abo​ut/history/pioneer_memorial_cemetery.a​sp
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After he was shot, the kid was heard to say "Where's the respawn button? This works in GTA!"
 
Nocrash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky for him it wasn't a BB gun.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Suddenly the kid's vision went grey except for the word "BUSTED" that suddenly appeared in red over his head!


Suddenly the kid's vision went grey except for the word "BUSTED" that suddenly appeared in red over his head!
 
chuckles5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see white...
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.vanityfair.comView Full Size

Warned him?  Didn't shoot to kill?
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: vudukungfu: He learned a valuable lesson

Probably a Trump supporter, so I doubt it.



Trump and the Republicans are living a full life inside your mind.

Is it scary or is it gratifying?

Your ability to make anything and everything about them is remarkable.

Have you encountered a scenario where you were unable to twist it against them
or are you flawless?

Do you think your new companions will be with you the rest of your life?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite the suspect's provocation, the officers maintained containment for an extended period of time and continued their efforts to end the incident peacefully by establishing a dialogue


Betty White
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing he was white. Where the hell does a 13-year-old get...oh yeah. He's one year older than my eldest daughter, and that's crazy to me.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wyatt Earpp did't never said 'I'm Your Huckleberry'.

'I'm Your Huckleberry' was line in a movie said by Val Kilmer playing Doc Holliday.
 
Fano
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

But he did say "AAND HELL'S COMING WITH ME!!!"

'I'm Your Huckleberry' was line in a movie said by Val Kilmer playing Doc Holliday.


But he did say "AAND HELL'S COMING WITH ME!!!"
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
From the body cam footage...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Number 216
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Username checks out Hauptsturmführer

Probably a Trump supporter, so I doubt it.


Trump and the Republicans are living a full life inside your mind.

Is it scary or is it gratifying?

Your ability to make anything and everything about them is remarkable.

Have you encountered a scenario where you were unable to twist it against them
or are you flawless?

Do you think your new companions will be with you the rest of your life?


Username checks out Hauptsturmführer


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey has anyone mentioned that the "I'm your huckleberry" line was Doc Holiday not Wyatt Earp?

13 year manages to get two pistols, ammo and extra magazines from some Responsible Gun Owner™, begs for suicide by cop and the cops manage to escalate it until one feels the need to shoot the kid. But lets get our panties in a twist over subby mixing up the dialog on one of the most over rated westerns ever made.

Never change fark.
 
bongon247 [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yep....

So glad I left Berdoo behind.
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
San Bernardino

Was his name Bobby? Does he look like a potato? Did they give him 30 days? Stashed away in Tank C?
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Check my user profile, then go stand in a corner.

Probably a Trump supporter, so I doubt it.


Trump and the Republicans are living a full life inside your mind.

Is it scary or is it gratifying?

Your ability to make anything and everything about them is remarkable.

Have you encountered a scenario where you were unable to twist it against them
or are you flawless?

Do you think your new companions will be with you the rest of your life?

Username checks out Hauptsturmführer


[Fark user image 300x168]


Check my user profile, then go stand in a corner.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Yeah, but they did eventually shoot him, so he's gotta be pretty far down the white ladder, like Italian.

Based on how the police handled a gun toting 13 year old, gave him multiple chances to put the weapons down before shooting to wound, I am guessing the kid is white.


Yeah, but they did eventually shoot him, so he's gotta be pretty far down the white ladder, like Italian.
 
Number 216
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

CaptSS: Number 216: CaptSS: MrBallou: vudukungfu: He learned a valuable lesson

Probably a Trump supporter, so I doubt it.


Trump and the Republicans are living a full life inside your mind.

Is it scary or is it gratifying?

Your ability to make anything and everything about them is remarkable.

Have you encountered a scenario where you were unable to twist it against them
or are you flawless?

Do you think your new companions will be with you the rest of your life?

Username checks out Hauptsturmführer


[Fark user image 300x168]

Check my user profile, then go stand in a corner.


And? Your postings show you're more than just a school safety officer.

Maybe you should follow your own advice and stand in a corner yourself.
 
Your_Huckleberry
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Evidently some folks don't know how well known that movie is around these parts.
Though I disagree on the overrated part.

13 year manages to get two pistols, ammo and extra magazines from some Responsible Gun Owner™, begs for suicide by cop and the cops manage to escalate it until one feels the need to shoot the kid. But lets get our panties in a twist over subby mixing up the dialog on one of the most over rated westerns ever made.

Never change fark.


Evidently some folks don't know how well known that movie is around these parts.
Though I disagree on the overrated part.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Huh, I never knew Wyatt Earp's mom owned a graveyard.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Offer only applies to stupid white people. Darkening skin tones will void this agreement. >.>


Offer only applies to stupid white people. Darkening skin tones will void this agreement. >.>
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Sounds like he was trying to suicide by cop. I wonder what prompted that.


He never had a sweetheart
And he never had a home
But the cowboy and the rancher knew his name
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

What a standoff in a cemetery might look like...

/you are now hear "The Ecstasy of Gold" in your head
 
kbronsito
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Where did they bury the survivors?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: "I'm your huckleberry" was Doc Holliday.
Wyatt Earp was "No.  Noo.  NOOOOOOO."

Kurt Russell acting and his character's writing were terrible in that movie.  I still like the movie.

Anyways, was there a mention about Wyatt Earp in the article to comment on?  I didn't see one.  Subby and admin are playing Florida again.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I'd almost say this isn't a bad story, as far as gun stories go. Except for the 13 year old kid trying to suicide by cops.


I'd almost say this isn't a bad story, as far as gun stories go. Except for the 13 year old kid trying to suicide by cops.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought the name on the grave was Arch Stanton.
 
valenumr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Val Kilmer's Doc Holliday way pretty good.
Wyatt Earp was "No.  Noo.  NOOOOOOO."

Kurt Russell acting and his character's writing were terrible in that movie.  I still like the movie.

Anyways, was there a mention about Wyatt Earp in the article to comment on?  I didn't see one.  Subby and admin are playing Florida again.


Val Kilmer's Doc Holliday way pretty good.
 
valenumr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I'm just guessing here, and your not wrong, but I don't expect cops to bring tasers to a gun fight.


I'm just guessing here, and your not wrong, but I don't expect cops to bring tasers to a gun fight.
 
valenumr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Meat's dream: Interesting.  So the police can exercise restraint.  When they want to.

Offer only applies to stupid white people. Darkening skin tones will void this agreement. >.>


While more white people are actually shot by cops, people of color are disproportionately shot by cops. This is known. To me, the problem is, there are more police interactions with people of color, and that is by design.
 
valenumr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I just finished skinning my smoke wagon, so I'm getting a kick...
Wyatt Earp was "No.  Noo.  NOOOOOOO."

Kurt Russell acting and his character's writing were terrible in that movie.  I still like the movie.

Anyways, was there a mention about Wyatt Earp in the article to comment on?  I didn't see one.  Subby and admin are playing Florida again.

[media.tenor.com image 512x384]


I just finished skinning my smoke wagon, so I'm getting a kick...
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: Interesting.  So the police can exercise restraint.  When they want to.


Do be fair he was not a sleeping black woman or a black child on a swing.
When you're facing off against something so deadly there are no second chances.
 
