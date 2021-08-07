 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   China gears up with 'carrier-killer' missiles as US stages its biggest war games in 40 years in the South China Sea. Surely nothing will go wrong unless a pew pew pew goes astray   (thesun.ie) divider line
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, does it really matter if something goes wrong?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, time to upgrade the CIWS?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever. Blow this planet to smithereens. Humanity's a lost cause. Just promise you'll try to hurt as few animals as possible.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: Whatever. Blow this planet to smithereens. Humanity's a lost cause. Just promise you'll try to hurt as few animals as possible.


At this point, I'm not against this.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: So, time to upgrade the CIWS?


The Chinese Insurgents With Sticks are a historically proud fighting force. They don't need your "upgrades." They just need sticks.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're Jinping to conclusions in this article.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure The Sun has deep sources within Chinese military and intelligence.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always find it amusing just how upset some countries get at nearby war games.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do journalists really think that the US Navy hasn't been working on defenses against the DF-21 missiles? Like loading up Burkes and Ticos with SM-3 Anti-Ballistic Missiles
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I'm sure The Sun has deep sources within Chinese military and intelligence.


Do you dare critique The Sun's political analysis and insight?!
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: Whatever. Blow this planet to smithereens. Humanity's a lost cause. Just promise you'll try to hurt as few animals as possible.


Humans are animals you dope.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brynden Rivers: Skeleton Man: Whatever. Blow this planet to smithereens. Humanity's a lost cause. Just promise you'll try to hurt as few animals as possible.

Humans are animals you dope.


Some more willing to prove that point than others.
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trialpha: I always find it amusing just how upset some countries get at nearby war games.


Russia, China & North Korea are just pissed off that nobody likes them enough to invite them over for War Games in or near North America and Western Europe
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: At this point, does it really matter if something goes wrong?


Given China's reputation for build quality, no. It only matters if their equipment actually works properly at all.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brynden Rivers: Skeleton Man: Whatever. Blow this planet to smithereens. Humanity's a lost cause. Just promise you'll try to hurt as few animals as possible.

Humans are animals you dope.


We lost the right to consider ourselves so esteemed as to be part of the animal kingdom years ago. We're something else. Something atrocious.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: WhippingBoi: At this point, does it really matter if something goes wrong?

Given China's reputation for build quality, no. It only matters if their equipment actually works properly at all.


With incoming fire it only has to work a small percentage of the time.  Air defense has to work perfectly 100% of the time.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then start bombing those islands occupied by the Chinese. And get the other offended countries involved, like Vietnam, the Philippines, etc.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't piss off the Chinese, or they will make covid-21
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna go w/B & D as my final answer......as in is.........MINE ARE BIGGER THAN YOURS!
Fark user imageView Full Size


YUPPERZ Boyz!!!!!!

So now what Cha gonna do?? Bad BALLS, Bad, BAD BALLS when they C*m all over you???

Only problem is, is................the clean up afterwards!!!!!  Aka The Necklace.......


Fark user imageView Full Size


Gotta try ta keep Fark.com as clean as possible Fellow Farkerz.....Oh well back to me movie fer now........!!!!
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, Boomer.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Then start bombing those islands occupied by the Chinese


They are artificial islands.  They will deteriorate entirely on their own.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just let me finish a game of Stellaris before we end it all.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Pointy Tail of Satan: Then start bombing those islands occupied by the Chinese

They are artificial islands.  They will deteriorate entirely on their own.


One of them is a 1/48th scale model of California.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

trialpha: I always find it amusing just how upset some countries get at nearby war games.


To be fair, if Russia were holding naval exercises a hundred miles off of the coast of Maryland, we'd be watching them pretty closely, too.

Although we'd probably mostly just be standing by to rescue Russian sailors when their ships caught fire and sank, or to tow the debris away before it caused problems, but still.
 
ansius
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The US just has to accept that the age of being able to confidently sail a carrier group near China is over. The only real thing that protects them from losing billions of dollars of assets now is MAD.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

toraque: trialpha: I always find it amusing just how upset some countries get at nearby war games.

To be fair, if Russia were holding naval exercises a hundred miles off of the coast of Maryland, we'd be watching them pretty closely, too.

Although we'd probably mostly just be standing by to rescue Russian sailors when their ships caught fire and sank, or to tow the debris away before it caused problems, but still.


The main difference is China claims they own the entire South China Sea.  So no matter where you go, they'll say you are violating their territorial waters.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A British carrier accompanied by a German frigate.

Dogs and cats living together!  Mass hysteria.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: toraque: trialpha: I always find it amusing just how upset some countries get at nearby war games.

To be fair, if Russia were holding naval exercises a hundred miles off of the coast of Maryland, we'd be watching them pretty closely, too.

Although we'd probably mostly just be standing by to rescue Russian sailors when their ships caught fire and sank, or to tow the debris away before it caused problems, but still.

The main difference is China claims they own the entire South China Sea.  So no matter where you go, they'll say you are violating their territorial waters.


yeah they're astonishingly full of shiat on that one

/not that they aren't astonishingly full of shiat fairly often
//their gov't, at least
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's nothing compared to the Russian model:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ansius: The US just has to accept that the age of being able to confidently sail a carrier group near China is over. The only real thing that protects them from losing billions of dollars of assets now is MAD.


Ah No.  Just as the Persians are seeing that they can't fark with international shipping lanes, the Chinee too need to respect/understand that they too need free and protected international shipping.  The whole belt and road bribery scheme depends on it.

Shame if the commie chinee's economy goes tits up by 50% and all that imported food stuffs gets clogged off.  Like they can handle 500 million unemployed and starving citizens!

PS:  Taiwan should be its own country!
 
Snotnose
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I haz an idea, if it's good enough can I trade it for a cheezeburger?

What if, instead of carrier killer missiles, China invests in jammers.  It's not like the US military has been crowing for years how it's F35 fleet will depend on satellite and AWACS data to be more than a sitting duck.  What if China blocked all those data feeds and left the poor little F35s blind.  Not to mention the whole other side, the entire fleet around the carrier is also now blind to anything those 18 y/o kids can't spot from their binoculars.

I mean, what if.

Goddam, I should be making $millions from the DOD for thinking of this stuff.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: PS: Taiwan should be is its own country!


FTFY.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Snotnose: I haz an idea, if it's good enough can I trade it for a cheezeburger?

What if, instead of carrier killer missiles, China invests in jammers.  It's not like the US military has been crowing for years how it's F35 fleet will depend on satellite and AWACS data to be more than a sitting duck.  What if China blocked all those data feeds and left the poor little F35s blind.  Not to mention the whole other side, the entire fleet around the carrier is also now blind to anything those 18 y/o kids can't spot from their binoculars.

I mean, what if.

Goddam, I should be making $millions from the DOD for thinking of this stuff.


Wild guess here.  Frequency hopping makes jamming very difficult.  You have to jam such a wide spectrum that you are going to end up jamming your own communication, so your own missiles are going to fly blind.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So who did they steal that design from, how many parts did they leave out, and can you actually build an entire missile out of plastic and monkey metal?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Snotnose: I haz an idea, if it's good enough can I trade it for a cheezeburger?

What if, instead of carrier killer missiles, China invests in jammers.  It's not like the US military has been crowing for years how it's F35 fleet will depend on satellite and AWACS data to be more than a sitting duck.  What if China blocked all those data feeds and left the poor little F35s blind.  Not to mention the whole other side, the entire fleet around the carrier is also now blind to anything those 18 y/o kids can't spot from their binoculars.

I mean, what if.

Goddam, I should be making $millions from the DOD for thinking of this stuff.


Short answer: Because it takes too much power to jam all the frequencies all the time. Another short answer: Look up frequency hopping and spread spectrum.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Snotnose: I haz an idea, if it's good enough can I trade it for a cheezeburger?

What if, instead of carrier killer missiles, China invests in jammers.  It's not like the US military has been crowing for years how it's F35 fleet will depend on satellite and AWACS data to be more than a sitting duck.  What if China blocked all those data feeds and left the poor little F35s blind.  Not to mention the whole other side, the entire fleet around the carrier is also now blind to anything those 18 y/o kids can't spot from their binoculars.

I mean, what if.

Goddam, I should be making $millions from the DOD for thinking of this stuff.

Short answer: Because it takes too much power to jam all the frequencies all the time. Another short answer: Look up frequency hopping and spread spectrum.


Let's not forget that frequency hopping was invented by big brain hotty Hedy Lamarr.
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Brynden Rivers: Skeleton Man: Whatever. Blow this planet to smithereens. Humanity's a lost cause. Just promise you'll try to hurt as few animals as possible.

Humans are animals you dope.

We lost the right to consider ourselves so esteemed as to be part of the animal kingdom years ago. We're something else. Something atrocious.


No we aren't.

We're merely both the apex-predator of the planet and inclined to bouts of mass-insanity.

We're not a lot different than other predators that occasionally snap and kill without any particular beneficial reason.
 
Snotnose
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OgreMagi: Wild guess here. Frequency hopping makes jamming very difficult. You have to jam such a wide spectrum that you are going to end up jamming your own communication, so your own missiles are going to fly blind.


What do you think is harder.  A)  making hypersonic doohicky's that can get through a carrier's defenses; or B)  Figuring how to jam frequency hopping stuff.

If I was an evil genius in my lair under a volcano, I'd be putting my money on jammers.  Much less money/attention, much more bang for the buck.

And before you get into frequency hopping, I worked for Qualcomm from '94 to '08.  I know all about CDMA and frequency hopping.
 
