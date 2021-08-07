 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Fire crew rushes to the rescue of...*checks notes*.... a sausage dog stuck in a wine rack   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, metal rack, American films, Millie, predicament, English-language films  
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh man. I'm a recovering alcholic still early in my journey, only quit earlier this year. And dammit, after a couple of relatively easy months the cravings are kicking in a bit and I feel exactly as if I'm a sausage dog stuck in a wine rack. I'm 100% using that line at my next AA meeting.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking hate those dogs.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aussie_As: Oh man. I'm a recovering alcholic still early in my journey, only quit earlier this year. And dammit, after a couple of relatively easy months the cravings are kicking in a bit and I feel exactly as if I'm a sausage dog stuck in a wine rack. I'm 100% using that line at my next AA meeting.


You're like a sausage dog who got cut loose from the wine rack. Don't make the mistake of getting stuck in there again.

Good luck!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the wine ok?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Mrs. Simpson.   While we were rescuing your dog, a lumber yard burned down.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Serves ya right, ya uppity wine-snob!' *BELCH*
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: farking hate those dogs.


As an owner of one I can assure you that they hate you more.

/only dog I've had who bit me
//was on his third strike at the shelter
///third slashie is a doxxie, and bites!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Oh man. I'm a recovering alcholic still early in my journey, only quit earlier this year. And dammit, after a couple of relatively easy months the cravings are kicking in a bit and I feel exactly as if I'm a sausage dog stuck in a wine rack. I'm 100% using that line at my next AA meeting.


I have you Farkied as "Recovering alcoholic. Check in." so I'm glad that you're updating us yourself.
While I cannot imagine what you are feeling, I feel for you.
As a person who deals with behavior and behavior modification, can I suggest calling yourself a "once alcoholic" instead of a "recovering alcoholic"? It's a small shift in words, but also a shift in mindset. Doesn't mean the danger isn't there, just means you aren't that person anymore. You are a different person now (that still has challenges).

Unless you are in the middle of withdrawal, you'll notice that cravings come...but they also go. So ride those waves out, breathe.
Inner visualizations might help; just relaxing and visiting your internal state as if you are watching a countryside and seeing what's there and what's happening. Maybe even visualize dealing with what you see happening internally.

Good luck and keep us posted.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As for the wiener, based on my personal experiences they probably could have gotten it out just by shouting "ooh! Look! Cat! Cat!"

/man, that dog loved chasing the strays in the neighborhood
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What vintage was the dog's whine?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 428x391]
'Serves ya right, ya uppity wine-snob!' *BELCH*


Spuds Mackenzie approves

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I have you Farkied as "Recovering alcoholic. Check in." so I'm glad that you're updating us yourself.
While I cannot imagine what you are feeling, I feel for you.
As a person who deals with behavior and behavior modification, can I suggest calling yourself a "once alcoholic" instead of a "recovering alcoholic"? It's a small shift in words, but also a shift in mindset. Doesn't mean the danger isn't there, just means you aren't that person anymore. You are a different person now (that still has challenges).


Thanks mate but if it's all the same I'm an alcoholic, I'm barely a recovering alcoholic, most certainly not yet (if ever) a once alcoholic.

An alcoholic is a person for whom one drink is too many and fifteen is not enough. That was me when I was drinking and it's me now. An alcoholic isn't just the guy in the park with the bottle in the paper bag. Just because I haven't picked up today or (for the most part, the occasional screwup has happened) a few months now doesn't make me "once alcoholic" by a long shot.

But I really appreciate your support and I'm grateful for it. Thanks.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Never knew the Brits call them "sausage dogs". I prefer the funnier "weiner dog".
 
