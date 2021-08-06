 Skip to content
(The Grio)   House Hunting While Black? Yep, that's a gun-waving handcuffin'   (thegrio.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2021 at 7:05 AM



15 Comments
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
... and that's a lawsuit surely too. That is some classic racial profiling which will be met with an out of court settlement which might yet make the deposit on a house in the area.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yep, free house and free commission.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wtf fark, why's it all Michigan today? We're mostly good people
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So "standard procedure" is to point guns and put black people in handcuffs, not ask for identification nor questioning what they are doing on the property prior to guns and cuffs since there isn't a sign of forced entry. I'd like to see how often this procedure is used and for what race it's used upon, since it seems like an intimidation tactic to keep "those people" out of the neighborhood.
 
fat_free
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Yep, free house and free commission.


Yep, and probably white flight, too. :-(
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: ... and that's a lawsuit surely too. That is some classic racial profiling which will be met with an out of court settlement which might yet make the deposit on a house in the area.


Deposit? Uhh, try a whole house.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"That officer came back and apologized again, but at the same time, the damage is done," Thorne said. "My son was a little disturbed, he hasn't seen anything like that ... he's not going to forget this."


Mission accomplished. "Those" people have to know their place. The kid has learned a valuable life lesson.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: ... and that's a lawsuit surely too. That is some classic racial profiling which will be met with an out of court settlement which might yet make the deposit on a house in the area.


Why would they want to live in an area where people will call the cops just because someone is black?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Aussie_As: ... and that's a lawsuit surely too. That is some classic racial profiling which will be met with an out of court settlement which might yet make the deposit on a house in the area.

Deposit? Uhh, try a whole house.

[Fark user image image 425x504]


It looks attractive, doesn't it?

It's a siren. It's a trap. Be careful. You might own a house, but the house can own you, too.

You catch is this: you might have to live there.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Aussie_As: ... and that's a lawsuit surely too. That is some classic racial profiling which will be met with an out of court settlement which might yet make the deposit on a house in the area.

Why would they want to live in an area where people will call the cops just because someone is black?


Exactly. The police say it wasn't racial, and maybe it wasn't on their part (we'd have to know how blatantly obvious the call to report this was), but I'd want to see what the previous burglar looked like, and if this was a case of 'all black people look alike':

"Officers were aware that a previous burglary had occurred at this same address on July 24 and that a suspect was arrested and charged for unlawful entry during that incident," Pols said in a statement. "The caller indicated that the previously arrested suspect had returned and again entered the house."
 
bthom37
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Tyrone Slothrop: Aussie_As: ... and that's a lawsuit surely too. That is some classic racial profiling which will be met with an out of court settlement which might yet make the deposit on a house in the area.

Why would they want to live in an area where people will call the cops just because someone is black?

Exactly. The police say it wasn't racial, and maybe it wasn't on their part (we'd have to know how blatantly obvious the call to report this was), but I'd want to see what the previous burglar looked like, and if this was a case of 'all black people look alike':

"Officers were aware that a previous burglary had occurred at this same address on July 24 and that a suspect was arrested and charged for unlawful entry during that incident," Pols said in a statement. "The caller indicated that the previously arrested suspect had returned and again entered the house."


Yeah, that statement is classic "you know that's worse, right?"
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This sounds like a Kid Rock song.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And just think, if they resisted at all they would have been charged with an actual crime even though they weren't committing a crime in the first place. We have an amazing legal system.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Tyrone Slothrop: Aussie_As: ... and that's a lawsuit surely too. That is some classic racial profiling which will be met with an out of court settlement which might yet make the deposit on a house in the area.

Why would they want to live in an area where people will call the cops just because someone is black?

Exactly. The police say it wasn't racial, and maybe it wasn't on their part (we'd have to know how blatantly obvious the call to report this was), but I'd want to see what the previous burglar looked like, and if this was a case of 'all black people look alike':

"Officers were aware that a previous burglary had occurred at this same address on July 24 and that a suspect was arrested and charged for unlawful entry during that incident," Pols said in a statement. "The caller indicated that the previously arrested suspect had returned and again entered the house."


The caller needs to be charged with harassment.
I know, I know... ain't nothing gonna happen. But force them to publicly defend their actions.  Put a spotlight on the assholes.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Town is about 78% white

Whether or not there was racism involved in the call to the cops, the response of the cops was excessive and likely motivated by race.

I sincerely doubt they would have put a perky blonde real estate agent in cuffs while questioning her.
 
