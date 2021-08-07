 Skip to content
 
(Salon)   This is probably a metaphor for what the hell is wrong with us   (salon.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Iron Chef, Cooking, Guy's Big Bite, Big Daddy's House, Party Line with The Hearty Boys, The Next Food Network Star, Good Eats, Ten Dollar Dinners  
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That we'd rather watch a "colorful" idiot fail, than allow a quiet, competent professional who we could learn something from?


Yeah that would explain 2016
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh. There's so much crap going on these days I'm not even motivated to hate on Paris Hilton.  Wait until things calm down again.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.next-episode.netView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Martha Stewart.
Everyone in the cooking industry actually knows that her recipes don't actually work when actually attempted
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 240x180]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I quite enjoyed watching Lindybeige fail at basket weaving.... i learned quite a bit actually

And so did he!

Basketry - the ancient versatile craft, as demonstrated by an incompetent
Youtube JRbta0eMzL8
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: That we'd rather watch a "colorful" idiot fail, than allow a quiet, competent professional who we could learn something from?


Yeah that would explain 2016


Fed up with people feigning perfection while ignoring the huge social apparatus behind them that allows them to succeed in favour of someone who will shrug and pull out a frozen pizza as a backup plan.

Sounds about right.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Claire?
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Salon still around? I remember them from the dot com days and then they had a series of near death experiences. They used to have some fantastic writers and bough the on-line community The Well.

I stopped reading them when all they seemed to have was 'This is my first writing job and I will tell you about why I am angry about what was on Fox News last night.'
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watch them because they're still more entertaining than 85% of the other crap on teevee.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It amuses me that a lot of people don't realize that Paris is pulling an Andy Kaufman. Not just with this, in general. She was the one that "leaked" her sex tape to get her name out their. Played up the "Rich Dumb Blonde" gig for people to laugh at and hate on all while raking in TONS of money.

She's been out of the spotlight for a while so it makes sense she would get bored while at home and just say "fark it" and do this.

I mean, just look at her acting career. She jumps on board House of Wax knowing a selling point will be people watching her get brutally murdered. Then follows that up playing a drug addicted heiress who fetishizes plastic surgery and literally has her face fall off during a performance.... Plus, every person I've known whose worked with her says she's actually really down to earth and very smart. And these aren't the kind of people just trying to kiss ass either.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Capt_Clown: It amuses me that a lot of people don't realize that Paris is pulling an Andy Kaufman.


I was about to say, TFA sounds like some sort of elaborate Tim and Eric prank.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One of the first food TV programs, "Cooks Night Out," aired on the BBC in 1937."

Like everything else, blame the British.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Capt_Clown: It amuses me that a lot of people don't realize that Paris is pulling an Andy Kaufman. Not just with this, in general. She was the one that "leaked" her sex tape to get her name out their. Played up the "Rich Dumb Blonde" gig for people to laugh at and hate on all while raking in TONS of money.

She's been out of the spotlight for a while so it makes sense she would get bored while at home and just say "fark it" and do this.

I mean, just look at her acting career. She jumps on board House of Wax knowing a selling point will be people watching her get brutally murdered. Then follows that up playing a drug addicted heiress who fetishizes plastic surgery and literally has her face fall off during a performance.... Plus, every person I've known whose worked with her says she's actually really down to earth and very smart. And these aren't the kind of people just trying to kiss ass either.


Meh. I respect and miss Anna Nicole Smith more.
fark Paris Hilton.
And I say that as a fan of The Simple Life.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kind of like the "Celebrity Can't Play Video Game" genre. At least the episodes of Conan O'Brien's Clueless Gamer that I saw. That might just be people in general though. Like a kid having his grandmother play Grand Theft Auto.
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I blame Martha Stewart.
Everyone in the cooking industry actually knows that her recipes don't actually work when actually attempted


I made the mistake of buying a celebrity cookbook once. It's a fun read; lots of pretty pictures and funny anecdotes, but the recipes themselves are unreal: thirty ingredients, with fifteen more for the sauce, techniques that require equipment I can't even find on Amazon, must-have ingredients that require a quest of Hercules to acquire, without which your entree will devolve into goo...There are maybe three or four options in the entire book that are even approachable with a supermarket inventory and a standard set of kitchen equipment. I'd love to just tear out all the stops and do one of the more complex recipes to see if I can get anything edible, but I doubt it.

It's pretty clear that whether the recipes work or not, they're not intended to be made by amateurs in a household kitchen environment.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's hot
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rachel Ray perfected that genre a decade ago.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peasandcarrots: waxbeans: I blame Martha Stewart.
Everyone in the cooking industry actually knows that her recipes don't actually work when actually attempted

I made the mistake of buying a celebrity cookbook once. It's a fun read; lots of pretty pictures and funny anecdotes, but the recipes themselves are unreal: thirty ingredients, with fifteen more for the sauce, techniques that require equipment I can't even find on Amazon, must-have ingredients that require a quest of Hercules to acquire, without which your entree will devolve into goo...There are maybe three or four options in the entire book that are even approachable with a supermarket inventory and a standard set of kitchen equipment. I'd love to just tear out all the stops and do one of the more complex recipes to see if I can get anything edible, but I doubt it.

It's pretty clear that whether the recipes work or not, they're not intended to be made by amateurs in a household kitchen environment.


Sure. But. Actual chefs and instructors specifically said her recipes do not work. At least not the ones they personally attempted. And this was 20 years ago.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, gave up Food network along with my cable subscription long ago, now all my cooking tips come from Food Wishes and this totally down home black lady from the south that makes all my favorite foods on YT.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That high-pitched, whirring sound that you hear is Julia Child spinning in her grave!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: That we'd rather watch a "colorful" idiot fail, than allow a quiet, competent professional who we could learn something from?


Yeah that would explain 2016


And 1980, and 2000.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Capt_Clown: It amuses me that a lot of people don't realize that Paris is pulling an Andy Kaufman. Not just with this, in general. She was the one that "leaked" her sex tape to get her name out their. Played up the "Rich Dumb Blonde" gig for people to laugh at and hate on all while raking in TONS of money.

She's been out of the spotlight for a while so it makes sense she would get bored while at home and just say "fark it" and do this.

I mean, just look at her acting career. She jumps on board House of Wax knowing a selling point will be people watching her get brutally murdered. Then follows that up playing a drug addicted heiress who fetishizes plastic surgery and literally has her face fall off during a performance.... Plus, every person I've known whose worked with her says she's actually really down to earth and very smart. And these aren't the kind of people just trying to kiss ass either.


Yup. She's personally worth $300M from all the projects she's done since the sex tape "leaked".
I've heard the same thing that has worked for the Hilton family in LA. Very friendly and not in a "talk down to the help" way. Genuinely nice.
 
Gibsongrl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please put your long hair in at least a ponytail while cooking for other folks. If it's just for yourself and you want to eat hair then ok.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she could do a cooking show sex tape.
Episode 1: Best lasagna to make while getting double-teamed.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm OK with show about idiots learning how to cook.  Those are actually potentially useful to the many people out there with practically negative cooking skills.  But whatever this is?  No thank you.  What's even the point?  Who even cares about Paris Hilton any more?  Why did anyone care about her at all?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigChad: Capt_Clown: It amuses me that a lot of people don't realize that Paris is pulling an Andy Kaufman. Not just with this, in general. She was the one that "leaked" her sex tape to get her name out their. Played up the "Rich Dumb Blonde" gig for people to laugh at and hate on all while raking in TONS of money.

She's been out of the spotlight for a while so it makes sense she would get bored while at home and just say "fark it" and do this.

I mean, just look at her acting career. She jumps on board House of Wax knowing a selling point will be people watching her get brutally murdered. Then follows that up playing a drug addicted heiress who fetishizes plastic surgery and literally has her face fall off during a performance.... Plus, every person I've known whose worked with her says she's actually really down to earth and very smart. And these aren't the kind of people just trying to kiss ass either.

Yup. She's personally worth $300M from all the projects she's done since the sex tape "leaked".
I've heard the same thing that has worked for the Hilton family in LA. Very friendly and not in a "talk down to the help" way. Genuinely nice.


Isn't there audio of her dropping an n bomb after some people tried to pitch her purses or something?
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all very complex if you want it to be, but the gist of it is simple:

We'd rather be entertained than instructed.
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Capt_Clown: It amuses me that a lot of people don't realize that Paris is pulling an Andy Kaufman. Not just with this, in general. She was the one that "leaked" her sex tape to get her name out their. Played up the "Rich Dumb Blonde" gig for people to laugh at and hate on all while raking in TONS of money.

She's been out of the spotlight for a while so it makes sense she would get bored while at home and just say "fark it" and do this.

I mean, just look at her acting career. She jumps on board House of Wax knowing a selling point will be people watching her get brutally murdered. Then follows that up playing a drug addicted heiress who fetishizes plastic surgery and literally has her face fall off during a performance.... Plus, every person I've known whose worked with her says she's actually really down to earth and very smart. And these aren't the kind of people just trying to kiss ass either.


She may be an idiot, but she gets paid to be an idiot. Same with the Kardashians. Love them or hate them, they get paid a shiat ton for what they do because people watch.
 
LouisZepher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: [static.next-episode.net image 568x416]


For a second I thought Betty White put ob some weight.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigChad: Capt_Clown: It amuses me that a lot of people don't realize that Paris is pulling an Andy Kaufman. Not just with this, in general. She was the one that "leaked" her sex tape to get her name out their. Played up the "Rich Dumb Blonde" gig for people to laugh at and hate on all while raking in TONS of money.

She's been out of the spotlight for a while so it makes sense she would get bored while at home and just say "fark it" and do this.

I mean, just look at her acting career. She jumps on board House of Wax knowing a selling point will be people watching her get brutally murdered. Then follows that up playing a drug addicted heiress who fetishizes plastic surgery and literally has her face fall off during a performance.... Plus, every person I've known whose worked with her says she's actually really down to earth and very smart. And these aren't the kind of people just trying to kiss ass either.

Yup. She's personally worth $300M from all the projects she's done since the sex tape "leaked".
I've heard the same thing that has worked for the Hilton family in LA. Very friendly and not in a "talk down to the help" way. Genuinely nice.


From my personal experience the truly wealthy are quite capable of being cordial with the help.
It's the middle class that are rude to the working class.
I think it has something to do with being one paycheck away from financial ruin.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: Maybe she could do a cooking show sex tape.
Episode 1: Best lasagna to make while getting double-teamed.


🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 farkied
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nivekfalk
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I hear she makes a great hollandaise with sausage...
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

roc6783: Capt_Clown: It amuses me that a lot of people don't realize that Paris is pulling an Andy Kaufman. Not just with this, in general. She was the one that "leaked" her sex tape to get her name out their. Played up the "Rich Dumb Blonde" gig for people to laugh at and hate on all while raking in TONS of money.

She's been out of the spotlight for a while so it makes sense she would get bored while at home and just say "fark it" and do this.

I mean, just look at her acting career. She jumps on board House of Wax knowing a selling point will be people watching her get brutally murdered. Then follows that up playing a drug addicted heiress who fetishizes plastic surgery and literally has her face fall off during a performance.... Plus, every person I've known whose worked with her says she's actually really down to earth and very smart. And these aren't the kind of people just trying to kiss ass either.

She may be an idiot, but she gets paid to be an idiot. Same with the Kardashians. Love them or hate them, they get paid a shiat ton for what they do because people watch.


Indeed, I do hate them less than the people who continue to keep them famous.  They're the real problem.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

One Size Fits Some: It's all very complex if you want it to be, but the gist of it is simple:

We'd rather be entertained than instructed.


Then give me a celebrity, a real chef, and, a home cook all side by side trying to make the same recipe
Now that would be farking entertaining
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lurkey: Maybe she could do a cooking show sex tape.
Episode 1: Best lasagna to make while getting double-teamed.


I am not kidding, there used to be a show that came on cable access that was this exact premise. It was a bunch of porn stars cooking and drinking wine...and other things.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

roc6783: Capt_Clown: It amuses me that a lot of people don't realize that Paris is pulling an Andy Kaufman. Not just with this, in general. She was the one that "leaked" her sex tape to get her name out their. Played up the "Rich Dumb Blonde" gig for people to laugh at and hate on all while raking in TONS of money.

She's been out of the spotlight for a while so it makes sense she would get bored while at home and just say "fark it" and do this.

I mean, just look at her acting career. She jumps on board House of Wax knowing a selling point will be people watching her get brutally murdered. Then follows that up playing a drug addicted heiress who fetishizes plastic surgery and literally has her face fall off during a performance.... Plus, every person I've known whose worked with her says she's actually really down to earth and very smart. And these aren't the kind of people just trying to kiss ass either.

She may be an idiot, but she gets paid to be an idiot. Same with the Kardashians. Love them or hate them, they get paid a shiat ton for what they do because people watch.


People watch fail videos on YouTube
Being watched getting paid is not a marker of anything aside from laughing all the way to the bank?
┐( ∵ )┌
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: WhippingBoi: [static.next-episode.net image 568x416]

For a second I thought Betty White put ob some weight.


I like James May. I just thought his "cooking" show was horribly lame. One of his rare misfires.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

nivekfalk: I hear she makes a great hollandaise with sausage...


More like a white sauce
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pollyprepper: lurkey: Maybe she could do a cooking show sex tape.
Episode 1: Best lasagna to make while getting double-teamed.

I am not kidding, there used to be a show that came on cable access that was this exact premise. It was a bunch of porn stars cooking and drinking wine...and other things.


😲😲😲🥒
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: One Size Fits Some: It's all very complex if you want it to be, but the gist of it is simple:

We'd rather be entertained than instructed.

Then give me a celebrity, a real chef, and, a home cook all side by side trying to make the same recipe
Now that would be farking entertaining


I would watch that show.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm not watching it.  People who suck like to watch people who are worse.  Elevate yourself.
 
roc6783
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

austerity101: Indeed, I do hate them less than the people who continue to keep them famous.  They're the real problem.


I'm not going to disagree with you, but people have been intrigued by famous people because they are famous since forever.  I can't imagine that trend going away in the Youtube/Twitch/TikTok era. I'm sure whatever our next iteration of media is will not drop it either.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pollyprepper: Meh, gave up Food network along with my cable subscription long ago, now all my cooking tips come from Food Wishes and this totally down home black lady from the south that makes all my favorite foods on YT.


there are virtually no actual cooking shows left on the Food network. it's all game shows, Guy Fieri, and game shows starring Guy Fieri. sometimes in the morning they'll run a show that shows you recipes and techniques

YouTube is fun to find new recipes. a lot of junk and self promotion to wade through, but there's some good stuff out there. and good for Paris Hilton. whatever you think about her, you have to admit she's perfected her character and is still making money off it.
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Like this is new?  Good lord. Worst Cooks in America premiered 11 1/2 years ago.
 
bughunter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

whatshisname: Rachel Ray perfected that genre a decade ago.


This.

I just boggle whenever I see her show.  It's technically closer to "combining store-bought shiat" than "cooking."

I mean, I understand the concept.  I grew up with a single mom, and she had to come home from a shiat minimum wage jerb and feed her two latchkey kids, so we ate things like "redneck risotto" (cream of chicken soup over rice) or "close enough stroganoff" (cream of mushroom soup over pan fried hamburgers).  And some people are sufficiently motivationally or intellectually challenged that Rachel Ray's show is right up their alley.

But I like to eat, so I learned to cook.  Which means starting from raw ingredients, preparing and seasoning them, and applying heat in one or more various forms and means of transmission.  These require at least a basic understanding of chemistry and physics, even if it's intuitive rather than academic.

Rachael Ray prepares food, but she doesn't cook.  The tell: if you watch her applying heat to something, she's a total klutz.

(Now, my favorite show, America's Test Kitchen... those mofo's cook.)
 
nivekfalk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: nivekfalk: I hear she makes a great hollandaise with sausage...

More like a white sauce


Béchamel a la spunk?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: [static.next-episode.net image 568x416]


Now that's a good show.
 
