(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Who said amphibious cars can't be useful?   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Didn't know they still exist.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oblig
The Car Boat CHALLENGE - Amphibious Cars in a Lake! |Top Gear
Youtube nl3bsL7Nbnk


/yes yes, Jeremy is a cock...
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA-An inspection revealed that the amphibious craft had an electric engine, not a gas-powered motor. Police told the family that motorized boats are generally not allowed on the river and prepared a report citing several violations...

Reading the article, my main reaction is "Fark the police."  Either it's legal or not.  The police go through this comedy of errors to harass a family that they aren't even sure are doing anything wrong.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No motorized boats ate allowed on the river but they borrowed a boat with an electric motor to chase them down?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nuñez - he said so.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

