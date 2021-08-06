 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KMOV St. Louis)   Not news: Soaring COVID cases prompt businesses to take action. News: Taxi company institutes mask/vaccine requirements for passengers. Fark: No masks or vaxxed passengers allowed   (kmov.com) divider line
31
    More: Murica, Vaccine, Vaccination, Smallpox, ST. LOUIS, lowest vaccination rate, Dr. Farrin Manian, United States, Disease Control  
•       •       •

235 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2021 at 2:35 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hard to hate this. Vaccination passports are about people having the option to segregate themselves from the unvaccinated. I support that in environments where vaccines are readily available and have been available for long enough for people to reasonably be vaccinated by now.

This guy's taxi company is keeping the unvaccinated out of regular taxis. It's doing the same job as vaccine passports only by a different method.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His obit should be a fun read.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Aussie_As: Hard to hate this. Vaccination passports are about people having the option to segregate themselves from the unvaccinated. I support that in environments where vaccines are readily available and have been available for long enough for people to reasonably be vaccinated by now.

This guy's taxi company is keeping the unvaccinated out of regular taxis. It's doing the same job as vaccine passports only by a different method.


Yeah...that works..oh except for the whole hospitals filling up and the unvaccinated people dying thing. Jolly good. You guys really showed them!
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Aussie_As: Hard to hate this. Vaccination passports are about people having the option to segregate themselves from the unvaccinated. I support that in environments where vaccines are readily available and have been available for long enough for people to reasonably be vaccinated by now.

This guy's taxi company is keeping the unvaccinated out of regular taxis. It's doing the same job as vaccine passports only by a different method.

Yeah...that works..oh except for the whole hospitals filling up and the unvaccinated people dying thing. Jolly good. You guys really showed them!


Unless vaccines are going to become compulsory, and that's definitely not going to happen in the US and it's not on the cards in any other developed country I'm aware of, then what you're predicting is going to happen anyway. This cabbie is a dick for being anti-vax but if he's going to be anti-vax then it's better for everyone that he segregates himself and his fellow anti-vaxxers from the vaccinated, which is what he's decided to do.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If nothing else, this makes contact tracing easier.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Imagine dedicating your entire life and livelihood to stigginit.
 
sforce
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is tiring.

Dear COVID,

Please mutate into a strain that doesn't affect vaccinated people, is insanely easy to spread, and kills everyone that gets it, 10 days after they contact it.

Thank you,

The considerate portion of the U.S.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Taxi driver and Facebook educated medical professional takes an immediate 30% self inflicted cut in earnings"
 
Nora Gretz [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sforce: This is tiring.

Dear COVID,

Please mutate into a strain that doesn't affect vaccinated people, is insanely easy to spread, and kills everyone that gets it, 10 days after they contact it.

Thank you,

The considerate portion of the U.S.


Not a fan of children, I take it?
 
sforce
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: Imagine dedicating your entire life and livelihood to stigginit.


Imagine believing something so strongly, that is so wrong, and having no idea how farking dumb you are. My only hope is that every one of them realizes one day "Oh fark, I was 100% wrong." <flatline>
 
sforce
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nora Gretz: sforce: This is tiring.

Dear COVID,

Please mutate into a strain that doesn't affect vaccinated people, is insanely easy to spread, and kills everyone that gets it, 10 days after they contact it.

Thank you,

The considerate portion of the U.S.

Not a fan of children, I take it?


You knew the intent.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Economic Darwinism will take care of him.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I sometimes wonder what made some people decide to be so vehemently anti-science, beyond simply going along with their tribe.

You know, because things like the development of all things mechanized, the automobile, small-scale circuitry for every form of electronics, the large-scale production of food, even economic theory, etc., owes a heck of a lot to science.

Thing is, I learned that last part in school at a very young age. I sometimes literally wonder if this is just a whole bunch of people trying to get back at the smart kids and teachers that "didn't give them" anything higher than a B - when really, there was darn good reason they got a C-minus, namely they didn't study or understand the material.

It's a crazy mix of stupidity and entitlement run amok. I shouldn't be in awe of how it's gotten this far, but it has.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

crumblecat: Economic Darwinism will take care of him.


Not that I would want to take a ride in a magenta Scion xB anyway.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Death Cab For Goofus
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cutting out potential clients in an industry that got absolutely steamrolled by Silicon Valley is a great business decision. Can't wait for the follow up article where he cries about losing his business to "Cancel Culture."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Aussie_As: Hard to hate this. Vaccination passports are about people having the option to segregate themselves from the unvaccinated. I support that in environments where vaccines are readily available and have been available for long enough for people to reasonably be vaccinated by now.

This guy's taxi company is keeping the unvaccinated out of regular taxis. It's doing the same job as vaccine passports only by a different method.

Yeah...that works..oh except for the whole hospitals filling up and the unvaccinated people dying thing. Jolly good. You guys really showed them!


Or the people that catch an unlucky break and get Covid even though they're vaccinated - because of the unholy concentration of it in a small closed environment.  Awesome.  Vaccines are not 100%, and with the unvaccinated out there hot-labbing it up to own the sane this is farking stupid.  Vaccine doesn't make you superman, it just makes you pretty resistant.  This is pretty much, "Well you had the vaccine, now 9/10 times you won't get buggered by this rabid silverback we have standing right here.  But this taxi company fills the taxi with 200 rabid horndog silverback generators so...  <sound of doors auto-locking>  Good luck biatch!"
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sforce: This is tiring.

Dear COVID,

Please mutate into a strain that doesn't affect vaccinated people, is insanely easy to spread, and kills everyone that gets it, 10 days after they contact it.

Thank you,

The considerate portion of the U.S.


Also, do this after the vaccines are finally fully approved for all ages.
 
chawco
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sforce: This is tiring.

Dear COVID,

Please mutate into a strain that doesn't affect vaccinated people, is insanely easy to spread, and kills everyone that gets it, 10 days after they contact it.

Thank you,

The considerate portion of the U.S.


I think it's cruel and heartless for you to want so many people to die. I might not like those people, but I don't want them to die. At least not necessarily. At least I'm sure there's some of them I would be sad if they died, if I knew them. Maybe


Anyways

Dear covid, please mutate into a strain that does not affect people who are vaccinated or or kids or gives them only the mildest of symptoms, but causes extreme explosive and violent diarrhea, for 10 full days after they get you.

Thanks,

Everyone who's vaccinated.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Have biden and the CDC issue a burn notice on the taxi company.  Have the banks shut down and close the bank accounts of the company and the execs.  If the CDC issues the burn notice even scotus can't stop the burn notice.  It is a private company, the bank, choosing to associate with antivaxxers.  It works for the executive branch and Facebook.   Just have Biden and the CDC suggest that the bank close the accounts.  Not demand.  It is all legal.

Problem solved.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sforce: This is tiring.

Dear COVID,

Please mutate into a strain that doesn't affect vaccinated people, is insanely easy to spread, and kills everyone that gets it, 10 days after they contact it.

Thank you,

The considerate portion of the U.S.


Yeah, that's the ticket. Let's kill all the children under 12. That's f*ckin' genius thinking there buddy.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sforce: Nora Gretz: sforce: This is tiring.

Dear COVID,

Please mutate into a strain that doesn't affect vaccinated people, is insanely easy to spread, and kills everyone that gets it, 10 days after they contact it.

Thank you,

The considerate portion of the U.S.

Not a fan of children, I take it?

You knew the intent.


Sure. Your intent is to kill everybody who isn't vaccinated. You were pretty clear about that. You clearly did not think your cunning plan through. F*ckin' genius I tell ya.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
SOLID BUSINESS PLAN

/was I yelling?
//two
///her we go again on my own

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WyF8R​H​M1OCg
 
sforce
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: sforce: This is tiring.

Dear COVID,

Please mutate into a strain that doesn't affect vaccinated people, is insanely easy to spread, and kills everyone that gets it, 10 days after they contact it.

Thank you,

The considerate portion of the U.S.

Yeah, that's the ticket. Let's kill all the children under 12. That's f*ckin' genius thinking there buddy.


Oh you caught me. I'm rooting for kids to die, busted.

Alternatively, the article was about people voluntarily choosing not to be vaccinated and that's what my comment was about.

So either you're a moron that you couldn't figure that out, or you intentionally ignored the obvious intent so you could act like a dick in the thread, buddy.
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why must I live in such a bloody stupid state! Oh right, I'm too poor to go anywhere else and apparently I even have to worry about the taxi services being typhoid mary because they are so anti-science. Seriously?

I bet these people think they are Mel Gibson in Braveheart for their stands against vaccines instead the reality that they are the fry cook at a fast food chain who refuses to wash theirs hands after they poop.

Damn this state!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Charlie Bullington owns Yo Transportation services, a business he started 16 years ago and decided to throw away on 2021 in service of an Orange criminal who wouldn't be bothered to piss on him if he was on fire.

He will not be missed.
 
minorshan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Aussie_As: Hard to hate this. Vaccination passports are about people having the option to segregate themselves from the unvaccinated. I support that in environments where vaccines are readily available and have been available for long enough for people to reasonably be vaccinated by now.

This guy's taxi company is keeping the unvaccinated out of regular taxis. It's doing the same job as vaccine passports only by a different method.

Yeah...that works..oh except for the whole hospitals filling up and the unvaccinated people dying thing. Jolly good. You guys really showed them!


I don't know why I keep getting surprised by this dumbassery. It like even people who are pro-vax, pro-mask, seem to have forgotten about Flattening the Curve. We know some people are gonna get sick.. Perhaps you don't overload the system.

In India and a lot other Asian countries currently have people dying on the streets outside hospitals because they can't get in. And the oxygen tank supply has people (private use and public hospitals) waiting for days to get a tank. The reason people are buying oxygen for their home for a Covid case is because they're being sent home way too early. Because there aren't enough beds.
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: sforce: Nora Gretz: sforce: This is tiring.

Dear COVID,

Please mutate into a strain that doesn't affect vaccinated people, is insanely easy to spread, and kills everyone that gets it, 10 days after they contact it.

Thank you,

The considerate portion of the U.S.

Not a fan of children, I take it?

You knew the intent.

Sure. Your intent is to kill everybody who isn't vaccinated. You were pretty clear about that. You clearly did not think your cunning plan through. F*ckin' genius I tell ya.


Shove that shiat. We are all frustrated with unvaccinated people and wish the consequences were just on them, not the kids. Make sure to push that outrage though, maybe Fox News Channel will pick it up.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: sforce: Nora Gretz: sforce: This is tiring.

Dear COVID,

Please mutate into a strain that doesn't affect vaccinated people, is insanely easy to spread, and kills everyone that gets it, 10 days after they contact it.

Thank you,

The considerate portion of the U.S.

Not a fan of children, I take it?

You knew the intent.

Sure. Your intent is to kill everybody who isn't vaccinated. You were pretty clear about that. You clearly did not think your cunning plan through. F*ckin' genius I tell ya.


Except for those that cannot get it yet for valid reasons, those that refuse the shot or any safety measures have broken the social contract. They have unequivically shown that they are willing to murder everyone around them, including their own families for an ideology of pure intransigence. They are a clear and present danger to everyone around them and every bit of harm they suffer as a result is entirely self inflicted, so i suggest you take your holier-than-thou schtick, shove it up your ass and gtfo to gettr or wherever your type goes.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I bet the 5G can still get him even if he's inside his car. He should wrap the whole thing in aluminum foil to make sure no 5G can get in.
 
sforce
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chawco: sforce: This is tiring.

Dear COVID,

Please mutate into a strain that doesn't affect vaccinated people, is insanely easy to spread, and kills everyone that gets it, 10 days after they contact it.

Thank you,

The considerate portion of the U.S.

I think it's cruel and heartless for you to want so many people to die. I might not like those people, but I don't want them to die. At least not necessarily. At least I'm sure there's some of them I would be sad if they died, if I knew them. Maybe


Anyways

Dear covid, please mutate into a strain that does not affect people who are vaccinated or or kids or gives them only the mildest of symptoms, but causes extreme explosive and violent diarrhea, for 10 full days after they get you.

Thanks,

Everyone who's vaccinated.


If they have no regard for other's lives, voluntarily doing something to endanger every family member of mine and every person who has done the right thing for the last 16 or whatever months, then I have no use for them.

I used to not root for people to just be gone, but playing nice has not served the sensible in this country for a while now, when the other half plays dirty, lies, and steals, to keep the majority hurting. I won't harm anyone, but if nature takes it's course and strikes down those who are destroying this country, I will not shed a tear.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.