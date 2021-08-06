 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Yet Fark has been saying 'stay away from Florida' for literally decades   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yup! Not hyperbole. Fark started in the '90s. I discovered it in 2002 and joined in 2003. Some years I lurked. Some years I was very vocal and for some Farkers annoying.

I think Drew was ahead of most media sites about the weirdness of Florida.
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's not news, it's some asshole's twitter feed.

I would not be in the least bit surprised if the positivity rate was 18% there or if ICUs were full. And if so, avoiding Florida like, well, the plague is a good idea for anyone, esp those at risk of health issues that would require medical attention. However, fark this trend of posting random people's tweets (which lack citation) on fark.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ElFugawz: It's not news, it's some asshole's twitter feed.

I would not be in the least bit surprised if the positivity rate was 18% there or if ICUs were full. And if so, avoiding Florida like, well, the plague is a good idea for anyone, esp those at risk of health issues that would require medical attention. However, fark this trend of posting random people's tweets (which lack citation) on fark.


People have opinions and like to air them. It's what separates us from the monkeys, and not in a good way.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Never understood why people went to Florida before the pandemic.
 
invictus2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
America's Sphyllitic dick  is enflamed!!
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: Never understood why people went to Florida before the pandemic.


We were looking for your mom!
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

New state motto
 
