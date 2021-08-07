 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Let's check in to see how the first week of in-school learning went in two counties. 185 active cases in one and 166 in the other with the majority of cases being in elementary schools   (ajc.com) divider line
16
    More: Sick, High school, Gwinnett County School District, active cases, Cobb County district, Fulton County, Georgia, Cobb schools, cases of COVID-19, Gwinnett cases  
•       •       •

145 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2021 at 4:05 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SirMadness
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I guess they didn't read the signs, respect the law and order.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cobb County reporting in: Granddaughter in second grade now in quarantine after being exposed while in class her first week back in school.
 
invictus2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So Long & Thanks For All The Fish (Soundtrack)
Youtube 2v2CNGiK7sQ
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
bUt ChILdReN aReN'T AfFeCTeD at AlL bY CoviD!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Feel bad for the kids that will die, but what did they expect would happen?

/ quite glad to live in NJ now
// Murphy will get booted for being a hero
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Missing the number of how many are sick and dying.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Feel bad for the kids that will die, but what did they expect would happen?

/ quite glad to live in NJ now
// Murphy will get booted for being a hero


I'm thinking the kids would expect the grown-ups would do what they can to protect them. Guess they'll learn otherwise sooner than most.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

flamark: Cobb County reporting in: Granddaughter in second grade now in quarantine after being exposed while in class her first week back in school.


Ugh, I hope your granddaughter is ok. My wife is a 2nd grade teacher in one of the least vaccinated states (Idaho).  First day of school is in 10 days.  She's vaccinated, our 16 month old son obviously is not.  If we didn't absolutely need her paycheck I would tell her to quit.  Gonna be another shiatty year.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Missing the number of how many are sick and dying.


How many deaths are acceptable to you?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dark brew: flamark: Cobb County reporting in: Granddaughter in second grade now in quarantine after being exposed while in class her first week back in school.

Ugh, I hope your granddaughter is ok. My wife is a 2nd grade teacher in one of the least vaccinated states (Idaho).  First day of school is in 10 days.  She's vaccinated, our 16 month old son obviously is not.  If we didn't absolutely need her paycheck I would tell her to quit.  Gonna be another shiatty year.


My condolences to your whole family and here's hoping you get through it unscathed. I'd suggest trying your damnest to get out of the state that seems hell-bent in trying to do harm to you and your family.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dark brew: Benjimin_Dover: Missing the number of how many are sick and dying.

How many deaths are acceptable to you?


I can't answer for Benjimin, but I'd say "some". It is hard to put in a hard number, but yeah. Some deaths is acceptable.

/As it is with literally everything humans do
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There are obviously parents who would rather take the risk of their kids dying of a horrible disease over having to homeschool them again
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Missing the number of how many are sick and dying.


Or end up with Long COVID effects that last for an indeterminate time, maybe years.  My wife convinced me that it was worth keeping our kids who are too young for vaccines out of school again this semester even if it basically requires us to both use up all of our leave from work to do it (since work is back to in person).

Yeah, they're basically tablet zombies at this point, so who knows how much remedial work is going to be needed to get them academically fit again, but I figure there'll be so many people in the same boat, it won't be hard to find tutors or summer school options next year.

Still better than COVID on an unvaccinatable kid, even if it is a smaller chance to get bad reactions.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DerAppie: dark brew: Benjimin_Dover: Missing the number of how many are sick and dying.

How many deaths are acceptable to you?

I can't answer for Benjimin, but I'd say "some". It is hard to put in a hard number, but yeah. Some deaths is acceptable.

/As it is with literally everything humans do


What if, and just go with me here, we could reduce "some" to "some minus a lot less" by mandating the vaccine for everyone who is eligible?

/that would be too logical
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Outlawtsar: Benjimin_Dover: Missing the number of how many are sick and dying.

Or end up with Long COVID effects that last for an indeterminate time, maybe years.  My wife convinced me that it was worth keeping our kids who are too young for vaccines out of school again this semester even if it basically requires us to both use up all of our leave from work to do it (since work is back to in person).

Yeah, they're basically tablet zombies at this point, so who knows how much remedial work is going to be needed to get them academically fit again, but I figure there'll be so many people in the same boat, it won't be hard to find tutors or summer school options next year.

Still better than COVID on an unvaccinatable kid, even if it is a smaller chance to get bad reactions.


The kids graduating over the next 10 years will be the worst cohorts in centuries.  There is nowhere near enough capacity to catch them up to speed.  But since we have to push #s through, it will happen somehow, wink wink.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kemp is feeling ignored, what with Abbott and DeathSentence gracing all the headlines.

This is obscene. Approval for vaccinating younger than 12 is like one semester away; couldn't they delay Leroy Jenkins-ing for one farking semester to save the children? And their parents?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.