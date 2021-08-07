 Skip to content
 
(Herald Journal News)   Beef injection innuendo   (hjnews.com) divider line
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'know if we rewarded the smart people who already got vaccinated the same way we try to bribe the walking corpses who are refusing...
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Level with me, sport.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Do they check for Hyrum condition first?

Asking for a friend
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meh, there's no mention of grade, blend, or fat content.  I'm staying home.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Y'know if we rewarded the smart people who already got vaccinated the same way we try to bribe the walking corpses who are refusing...


But then the walking corpses wouldn't feel rewarded and extra special for their intransigent willful stupidity and then they might act out like trying to overthrow a democratically elected government or something. Best just to coddle them like spoiled brats and ignore every single horrible thing they commit upon the rest of the community until they're grown up and start committing actual real crimes on other people. Then suddenly it's all "Oh he was really such a sweet child, would never hurt others".
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Meh, there's no mention of grade, blend, or fat content.  I'm staying home.


If it is not locally sourced, I'd rather be intubated.
 
invictus2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Homer gives Dr Hibbert a Hot Beef Injection
Youtube M881LJFwMkA
 
invictus2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hot Beef Injection - Quest for the holy beef
Youtube D1UwLrtFSY8
 
invictus2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ask Me About My Weiner
Youtube zxLoR6H7GxQ
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Meh, there's no mention of grade, blend, or fat content.  I'm staying home.


pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
