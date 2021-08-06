 Skip to content
 
(WOODTV Grand Rapids)   Now Michigan residents won't need to get dressed up like they're going to Walmart to get their COVID vaccine   (woodtv.com) divider line
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
You made me laugh, Subby!
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Heh, heh.  Wood.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Whatever it takes.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They learned about the wardrobe issues during the first vaccination drive at a Klan rally.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Walmart ,target CBS and etc have pharmacy techs that are trained to give vaccinations year round.  Whose giving them at dollar general the heroin addict who steals stuff from the dumpster?
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

alechemist: Walmart ,target CBS and etc have pharmacy techs that are trained to give vaccinations year round.  Whose giving them at dollar general the heroin addict who steals stuff from the dumpster?


The heroin addict will not fail to find your vein.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't know how it is in other states, but you've got to understand that in Michigan nearly every little redneck town has a Dollar General. They may not have anything else. No McDonald's, no Rite-Aid, no Walgreens, no Walmart, no Kroger, no post office, no gas station, no anything... But they'll have a Dollar General because that has been DG's strategy in this state: Get all the business from people who would otherwise have to drive 30 miles away from their little village or town to buy groceries, OTC meds, or general merchandise.

I drive all over the state as part of my day job. I think at this point, there isn't a single little village in Michigan that doesn't have a Dollar General. I've seen places where the population is less than 80 people and 7 of them work at the Dollar General; The only building in the village, across from the grain silo (the only other building, and where 25 other people work).

So this is an attempt to get rednecks, farmers, and people who don't have the means to get to the nearest Walmart (which is often a long way away). In the thumb and up north there are long, long, looong stretches of nothing but forest, farms, ranches, and Dollar General, with the occasional tiny gas station (Beacon & Bridge, Dores, Speedway, Mobil, Clark, Shell, BP, or Marathon).

And that's not even considering the U.P., where you can drive for hours without seeing anything but trees and the occasional moose.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kris_Romm: Heh, heh.  Wood.


Yeah... For some reason everything on the western coast is "wood". I think it's reference to the lumbering that used to happen over there, and the massive furniture business that sprung up in the Grand Rapids, western Michigan area.

And for the record, Wood TV8 is annoying and Christ-y. They don't preach openly, but just about every local station out there makes it clear through their focus and political bent that their programming is meant for Christian audiences. That's western Michigan for you. Suckiest place to live in the state if you're not a right-wing Christian conservative who sucks the DeVos, Steelcase, and Van Andel teats.
 
