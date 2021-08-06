 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Dyson vacuum stolen from thrift store. Watch out, we got a badass over here   (edmonton.ctvnews.ca) divider line
20
    More: Stupid, White, Calgary, Red, white shirt, blue jeans, Due South, receiving area of a thrift store, Constable  
•       •       •

415 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2021 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone's a real sucker.

HAHAHAHA ohhh geez
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You gotta love Canada, it's so cute they put a Crimestoppers alert on this. In the US it probably wouldn't merit a mention because of so many more serious daily crimes.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't try to hide it somewhere out in the woods.  Nature abhors a vacuum.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta love oddly placed ads:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My lead suspect is nature. As we all know, nature abhors a vacuum.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had to stop it before it could invent SkyNet.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that one of those fancy ones that looks like it rolls on a miniature pilates ball?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sucks.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went out cleaning the forest, and when I learned my new Dyson vacuum wasn't properly grounded - I was shocked!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WKUK Vacuum Cleaner
Youtube Z2EMGmv0FqM

/oblig
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perp described as "a very large sphere."
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: Just don't try to hide it somewhere out in the woods.  Nature abhors a vacuum.


omg
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's in a HEPA trouble!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imauniter: Is that one of those fancy ones that looks like it rolls on a miniature pilates ball?


Yes, yes it is. They have a whole ball series. There's the Ball multifloor, the Big Ball multifloor, the Ball Animal 2 (it's purple!), etc.
I'm waiting to buy a new one until they come out with a Lance Armstrong Ball.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Dyson Sphere in Star Trek TNG Episode "Relics" (1987-1994)
Youtube 4TCg4vsz6Ac
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: HoratioGates: Just don't try to hide it somewhere out in the woods.  Nature abhors a vacuum.

omg


I was pretty sure I was going to get run out of town for that one.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In prison he'll go from 'suck' to 'blow'.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: You gotta love Canada, it's so cute they put a Crimestoppers alert on this. In the US it probably wouldn't merit a mention because of so many more serious daily crimes.


Where is this magical land of free vacuums you refer to as "Canada?"
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: lindalouwho: You gotta love Canada, it's so cute they put a Crimestoppers alert on this. In the US it probably wouldn't merit a mention because of so many more serious daily crimes.

Where is this magical land of free vacuums you refer to as "Canada?"


It's that cold place north of us, that used to let Americans visit until it was proven that the US just has too many assholes to be trusted.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.