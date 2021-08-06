 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Once again showing the problems caused when dogs wear pants
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dogs will drink from puddles so sharing a bowl isn't exactly killing their hygiene.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dogs eat cat shiat straight out of the litter box. They'll eat their own turds. I don't think sharing a dog water bowl is going to hurt them any.
 
alice_600
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't get me wrong I like dogs but some people treat their dogs as if they're a child. I get that but fer farms sake if you're so worried about your pooch you can get portable cloth and rubber collapsible bowls and carry it with your poo bags.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"We were in a heat wave - it was 30 degrees out some days - people were relying on their dogs being able to go there and drink," she said. "Dogs can get heatstroke in 10 minutes."

'mer'ca.

Oh, wait.
 
NEDM
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Dogs will drink from puddles so sharing a bowl isn't exactly killing their hygiene.


Weatherkiss: Dogs eat cat shiat straight out of the litter box. They'll eat their own turds. I don't think sharing a dog water bowl is going to hurt them any.


Sharing the bowl isn't the problem; the city is insinuating that since the water isn't sourced from the city, they can't guarantee it's not adulterated.
 
bittermang
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You know, the next time I'm on trial for double murder and rape, I'm just going to claim I did it for the safety of the community. Because you can do anything in America, so long as you staple-gun "for the safety of [noun]" to the end of your statement.
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie, gotta agree with the city on this one. Someone who really hates dogs could see it as an opportunity to do something truly sick and disgusting, like add antifreeze to the water.

As for the woman complaining about dogs getting heat stroke in 10 minutes, bring your own water and bowl!
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
DOWN WITH PANTS!!!!1!

/dnrtfa
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dog rushed to emergency vet after consuming THC

Mostly Maui Waui man, but it's got some Labrador in it.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Dogs eat cat shiat straight out of the litter box. They'll eat their own turds. I don't think sharing a dog water bowl is going to hurt them any.


It is best to sternly, but only with your voice, admonish them for even inspecting feces.  I use the "leave it" command, but initially it has to be, "NO, leave it".

Coprophagia is not acceptable behavior, it is not healthy for the dog, and my dog licks my face as well as sleeps in the bed.  It is also great for when you encounter hypodermic needles, discarded food, and other interesting things for dogs.

I don't let him share a water bowl either, due to the afore mentioned things that many dog owners do not discipline against.  Most places I go are dog friendly and bring him a bowl of water along with water for me.

I know I am a bit of a dog nut, but my lil buddy gets taken care of.

/you probably already know this
//I don't think your dog eats poop
///*your dog probably eats poop
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Puffy McBooze: Weatherkiss: Dogs eat cat shiat straight out of the litter box. They'll eat their own turds. I don't think sharing a dog water bowl is going to hurt them any.

It is best to sternly, but only with your voice, admonish them for even inspecting feces.  I use the "leave it" command, but initially it has to be, "NO, leave it".

Coprophagia is not acceptable behavior, it is not healthy for the dog, and my dog licks my face as well as sleeps in the bed.  It is also great for when you encounter hypodermic needles, discarded food, and other interesting things for dogs.

I don't let him share a water bowl either, due to the afore mentioned things that many dog owners do not discipline against.  Most places I go are dog friendly and bring him a bowl of water along with water for me.

I know I am a bit of a dog nut, but my lil buddy gets taken care of.

/you probably already know this
//I don't think your dog eats poop
///*your dog probably eats poop


Luckily I don't own a dog!
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Puffy McBooze: Weatherkiss: Dogs eat cat shiat straight out of the litter box. They'll eat their own turds. I don't think sharing a dog water bowl is going to hurt them any.

It is best to sternly, but only with your voice, admonish them for even inspecting feces.  I use the "leave it" command, but initially it has to be, "NO, leave it".

Coprophagia is not acceptable behavior, it is not healthy for the dog, and my dog licks my face as well as sleeps in the bed.  It is also great for when you encounter hypodermic needles, discarded food, and other interesting things for dogs.

I don't let him share a water bowl either, due to the afore mentioned things that many dog owners do not discipline against.  Most places I go are dog friendly and bring him a bowl of water along with water for me.

I know I am a bit of a dog nut, but my lil buddy gets taken care of.

/you probably already know this
//I don't think your dog eats poop
///*your dog probably eats poop

Luckily I don't own a dog!


Hmm, I don't consider that Lucky, but I am not you, and I think you should probably be you and I should probably be me.  I am gonna have to think about it, I am still on the fence...
 
johnny queso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i thought for sure this was a story about my bulldog Lou.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Puffy McBooze: Weatherkiss: Puffy McBooze: Weatherkiss: Dogs eat cat shiat straight out of the litter box. They'll eat their own turds. I don't think sharing a dog water bowl is going to hurt them any.

It is best to sternly, but only with your voice, admonish them for even inspecting feces.  I use the "leave it" command, but initially it has to be, "NO, leave it".

Coprophagia is not acceptable behavior, it is not healthy for the dog, and my dog licks my face as well as sleeps in the bed.  It is also great for when you encounter hypodermic needles, discarded food, and other interesting things for dogs.

I don't let him share a water bowl either, due to the afore mentioned things that many dog owners do not discipline against.  Most places I go are dog friendly and bring him a bowl of water along with water for me.

I know I am a bit of a dog nut, but my lil buddy gets taken care of.

/you probably already know this
//I don't think your dog eats poop
///*your dog probably eats poop

Luckily I don't own a dog!

Hmm, I don't consider that Lucky, but I am not you, and I think you should probably be you and I should probably be me.  I am gonna have to think about it, I am still on the fence...


I had one for 19 years. I don't have the mental fortitude to deal with another dog passing on me.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Puffy McBooze: Weatherkiss: Puffy McBooze: Weatherkiss: Dogs eat cat shiat straight out of the litter box. They'll eat their own turds. I don't think sharing a dog water bowl is going to hurt them any.

It is best to sternly, but only with your voice, admonish them for even inspecting feces.  I use the "leave it" command, but initially it has to be, "NO, leave it".

Coprophagia is not acceptable behavior, it is not healthy for the dog, and my dog licks my face as well as sleeps in the bed.  It is also great for when you encounter hypodermic needles, discarded food, and other interesting things for dogs.

I don't let him share a water bowl either, due to the afore mentioned things that many dog owners do not discipline against.  Most places I go are dog friendly and bring him a bowl of water along with water for me.

I know I am a bit of a dog nut, but my lil buddy gets taken care of.

/you probably already know this
//I don't think your dog eats poop
///*your dog probably eats poop

Luckily I don't own a dog!

Hmm, I don't consider that Lucky, but I am not you, and I think you should probably be you and I should probably be me.  I am gonna have to think about it, I am still on the fence...

I had one for 19 years. I don't have the mental fortitude to deal with another dog passing on me.


I can feel that.  19 years is a great run.  You must have been a good friend to have made it that long.

/salute
//eat some poop!
///or maybe just try the Haggis
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bittermang: the next time I'm on trial for double murder and rape


O.o
 
